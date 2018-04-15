Buy The Dip In XBI

As the SP 500 index regained its footing by rising almost 2% for the week, the SPDR SP Biotech ETF (XBI) solidly outperformed the broader market by rising just over 8%. This article will outline why I think a buy the dip opportunity is still available for investors who want to establish a position in biotechnology or want to add to an existing position in biotechnology. This article will cover some fundamentals on why the biotechnology industry should continue to outperform the broader market over time. Additionally, I will look at the technical price action of XBI along with some risks associated with an investment in XBI.

The XBI is an equal weight ETF that holds 116 companies in the biotechnology space. Its most heavily weighted position represents 2.26% its holdings.

One reason I have XBI in my portfolio is due to the performance of biotechnology over the years. XBI has consistently outperformed the SP 500 index since the inception of the ETF. XBI has averaged over 15% per year since 1 February, 2006. As a comparison, the SP 500 index has returned about 8.5% including dividends during the same time. See Chart 1 for a total return comparison of XBI to SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Chart 1 – XBI and SPY Total Return

This type of outperformance is what I am looking for in my portfolio. Buying XBI allows me to gain diversification in an industry in which I am not always comfortable buying individual securities.

There are several growth drivers in the biotechnology industry which illustrate why XBI has performed so well compared to the general market. These growth drivers are due to advances in regenerative therapies, artificial intelligence, tissue engineering, nanobiotechnology, DNA sequencing, and other things I don’t understand. Because the science and technology are often beyond my comprehension I find that investing in an ETF that holds 116 companies with an equal weighting concept appropriate for me. Grand View Research estimates that the growth rate in the industry will be over 7% till 2025. Besides the technology, demographics plays a key role in the anticipated growth of the biotechnology industry. Baby boomers, people born between 1946 and 1964, are starting to retire in mass. The baby boomers biggest retirement expense is health care cost. They are living longer and consequently will spend more money on related health care cost to include medicines, treatments, therapies, etc.

As I mentioned earlier in the article, I think the recent pullback in XBI offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure or to add to their exposure in the biotechnology sector. See Chart 2 below.

Chart 2- XBI Weekly Chart

From a technical analysis standpoint, XBI looks very bullish. First it is easy to see the rising trend of XBI. Chart 2 is a two year chart and price starts at the lower left hand corner of the chart and is now at the upper right hand corner of the chart. There has been a series of higher highs and higher lows in the price of XBI. The 200 week moving average is sloping higher and the 50 week moving average is sloping higher. The two moving averages are in bullish alignment, meaning that the faster moving average (50) is on top of, or higher than, the slower moving average (200). Now that we know the trend is higher we can see the “buy the dip” opportunity.

Price has recently fallen back to its rising 50 week moving average. Last week, XBI completed a swing low. This means that price closed above the previous lowest candlestick in recent the pullback. This is the first thing that must happen for price to advance from here. Last week’s candlestick was particularly bullish as it opened higher than the low of previous week and clearly closed above the highest price of the previous week. This is the type of setup that swing traders often look for when they are entering a position.

The risks associated with investing in XBI are very similar to the risks of investing in the stock market in general. The first risk is that of a general market pullback or a bear market. There are several contributors on Seeking Alpha that believe a bear market is right around the corner. While I am not one of them, a market correction or a bear market will happen eventually. Investors in XBI will not be immune from seeing their investment in XBI lose money. An argument can be made that XBI will be hit even harder than the general market due to the fact that many biotechnology companies held by XBI are more speculative in nature. A review of Chart 1 above shows how much XBI can fall or correct. Look at the drop in 2015. It recovered quickly, but that doesn’t mean it will recover as fast during the next market pullback.

A second risk is due to regulation. If the government decides to regulate drug prices or if it decides to become more involved in how these price decisions are made at the corporate level that can drive down the prices of all biotechnology companies. All in all, I think the biggest risk to investing in XBI is that of a general market pullback, correction, or bear market.

In summary, I think there is an excellent opportunity to buy shares in XBI at today’s prices. XBI has proven to be an outstanding investment in the past, easily outperforming the SP 500 index since the inception of XBI. I think this outperformance is sustainable over the long term. The biotechnology industry is ripe with innovation. New medicines, treatments, therapies, and advances are constantly being brought to market. The demographics of the baby boomer generation also support the growth of the biotechnology industry over the next several years. On a technical basis, XBI has been trending higher and has recently completed a swing low making today’s price attractive to buy the dip. There are risks associated with investing in XBI. The risks of a general market pullback or bear market and a risk of government interference in the pricing of medicines are the two biggest risks I see for XBI investors. All in all, I think that the long term opportunities in the biotechnology industry are outstanding and I think investors should take advantage of the recent pullback and buy some shares of XBI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.