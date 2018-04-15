7 Dividend Increases: April 9-13, 2018

This week, seven companies announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis.

I monitor dividend increases for dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in David Fish's CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

Last week, 7 companies announced dividend increases, including one of my DivGro holdings. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

LKFN is a bank holding company for its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, which provides a variety of financial services in Indiana. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services. LKFN was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

LKFN will pay a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share, an increase of 18.18% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on May 7 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

ADP provides technology-enabled human capital management solutions and business process outsourcing solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

The board of directors of ADP has declared a quarterly dividend of 69¢ per share. The new dividend is 9.52% above the prior dividend of 63¢ per share. ADP will trade ex-dividend on June 7. The dividend is payable on July 1, to shareholders of record on June 8.

International Speedway (ISCA)

ISCA owns and/or operates 13 motorsports entertainment facilitates and promotes more than 100 motorsports racing events in the United States. The company’s motorsports themed events consist primarily of racing events at facilities such as Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Michigan International Speedway. ISCA was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The company announced an annual DIV increase of 9.30% to 47¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 29 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Founded by William Procter and James Gamble, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. PG has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care and Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 71.72¢ per share, an increase of 4.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on April 20 will receive the new dividend on May 15.

HB Fuller (FUL)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, FUL is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. FUL sells products to customers in packaging, hygiene, general assembly, electronic materials and assembly, paper converting, woodworking, construction, automotive and consumer businesses.

On April 12, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 15.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 3.33%. The dividend is payable on May 10 to shareholders of record on April 26. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 25.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

SKT is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. It has outlet shopping centers located in 21 states and in Canada. SKT was founded in 1981 and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On April 12, the company declared a dividend of 35¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 2.94% increase. The dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on April 30. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 27.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Founded in 1968 and based in Houston, Texas, EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. EPD operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recently, the board of directors of EPD declared a quarterly distribution of 42.75¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 0.59%. The distribution is payable on May 8 to unitholders of record on April 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LKFN, ADP, and PG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LKFN's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LKFN in January 2008 would have returned 13% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ADP's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ADP in January 2008 would have returned 9.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PG's price line is below the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in PG in January 2008 would have returned 4.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 9-22, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AbbVie ABBV 4.18% $91.83 6 N/A $3.84 04/12 05/15 ABM Industries ABM 2.17% $32.25 51 3.20% $0.70 04/04 05/07 Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.91% $58.49 5 1.90% $1.12 04/12 05/15 Accenture plc ACN 1.77% $150.13 13 12.40% $2.66 04/11 05/15 American Financial Group AFG 1.27% $110.58 12 12.30% $1.40 04/12 04/25 American Tower AMT 2.16% $138.90 9 24.00% $3.00 04/10 04/27 American Express AXP 1.50% $93.03 6 10.90% $1.40 04/05 05/10 Banner BANR 2.53% $55.33 6 89.60% $1.40 04/09 04/19 Saul Centers BFS 4.23% $49.20 5 7.20% $2.08 04/13 04/30 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.73% $58.65 9 2.80% $1.60 04/05 05/01 Brady BRC 2.24% $37.10 32 2.00% $0.83 04/06 04/30 Brixmor Property Group BRX 7.55% $14.56 5 N/A $1.10 04/04 04/16 First Busey BUSE 2.65% $30.20 5 8.40% $0.80 04/19 04/27 Caterpillar CAT 2.08% $150.23 24 9.60% $3.12 04/20 05/19 Cracker Barrel Old Country CBRL 2.93% $163.71 15 27.40% $4.80 04/12 05/07 City Holding CHCO 2.60% $70.67 7 4.70% $1.84 04/12 04/30 Colgate-Palmolive CL 2.35% $71.60 55 5.40% $1.68 04/19 05/15 Comcast CMCSA 2.30% $33.02 11 14.90% $0.76 04/03 04/25 Cisco Systems CSCO 3.07% $43.00 8 25.70% $1.32 04/04 04/25 CVS Health CVS 3.15% $63.43 14 25.20% $2.00 04/20 05/03 Quest Diagnostics DGX 2.00% $99.76 7 21.50% $2.00 04/03 04/18 Erie Indemnity ERIE 2.89% $116.35 28 7.20% $3.36 04/05 04/20 Ethan Allen Interiors ETH 3.40% $22.35 7 16.30% $0.76 04/10 04/25 Foot Locker FL 3.05% $45.20 8 11.30% $1.38 04/19 05/04 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 2.42% $37.96 7 9.40% $0.92 04/09 04/19 General Dynamics GD 1.70% $218.41 27 10.40% $3.72 04/12 05/11 GEO Group GEO 8.68% $21.67 6 47.70% $1.88 04/20 05/03 Graco GGG 1.16% $45.78 21 9.90% $0.53 04/13 05/02 General Growth Properties GGP 4.44% $19.80 8 16.70% $0.88 04/12 04/30 General Mills GIS 4.38% $44.80 14 8.80% $1.96 04/09 05/01 P.H. Glatfelter GLT 2.43% $21.42 5 7.40% $0.52 04/02 05/01 Gentex GNTX 1.83% $24.04 8 8.30% $0.44 04/05 04/18 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable

Infrstructure Capital HASI 6.90% $19.13 5 N/A $1.32 04/03 04/12 Horizon Bancorp IN)">HBNC 2.03% $29.57 8 15.30% $0.60 04/05 04/20 Hormel Foods HRL 2.14% $35.04 52 17.80% $0.75 04/13 05/15 Healthcare Trust America HTA 4.84% $25.19 6 25.70% $1.22 04/02 04/10 JPMorgan Chase & JPM 2.03% $110.30 7 12.10% $2.24 04/05 04/30 Kimco Realty KIM 8.01% $13.99 8 7.30% $1.12 04/02 04/16 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 8.54% $14.87 5 4.70% $1.27 04/05 04/13 Lincoln National LNC 1.91% $69.26 8 29.40% $1.32 04/09 05/01 Life Storage LSI 4.64% $86.27 5 17.00% $4.00 04/12 04/26 LTC Properties LTC 6.25% $36.47 8 5.00% $2.28 04/19 04/30 Mid-America Apartment

Communities MAA 4.03% $91.50 8 5.70% $3.69 04/12 04/30 Main Street Capital MAIN 6.16% $37.00 7 5.50% $2.28 04/19 05/15 McGrath Rentcorp MGRC 2.49% $54.62 26 2.10% $1.36 04/13 04/30 McCormick & MKC 1.97% $105.80 32 8.70% $2.08 04/06 04/23 Marsh & McLennan MMC 1.83% $81.97 8 9.70% $1.50 04/09 05/15 MSC Industrial Direct MSM 2.61% $88.90 16 11.80% $2.32 04/16 05/01 OGE Energy OGE 4.21% $31.61 11 9.60% $1.33 04/09 04/30 Oracle ORCL 1.65% $46.08 9 24.60% $0.76 04/16 05/01 Oxford Industries OXM 1.77% $77.02 8 13.20% $1.36 04/19 05/04 Bank the Ozarks OZRK 1.68% $46.36 20 23.20% $0.78 04/12 04/20 Patterson PDCO 4.54% $22.89 8 13.60% $1.04 04/12 04/27 Procter & Gamble PG 3.66% $78.37 61 4.40% $2.87 04/19 05/15 Children's Place PLCE 1.51% $132.05 5 N/A $2.00 04/13 04/27 PNC Financial Services Group PNC 2.06% $145.46 7 10.90% $3.00 04/13 05/05 Royal Gold RGLD 1.13% $88.79 17 9.90% $1.00 04/05 04/20 RPM International RPM 2.60% $49.24 44 7.00% $1.28 04/16 04/30 Raytheon RTN 1.56% $222.01 14 10.10% $3.47 04/10 05/10 Sysco SYY 2.38% $60.42 48 4.10% $1.44 04/05 04/27 AT&T T 5.69% $35.14 34 2.20% $2.00 04/09 05/01 Trinity Industries TRN 1.61% $32.29 7 19.10% $0.52 04/12 04/30 UDR UDR 3.63% $35.50 8 7.00% $1.29 04/06 04/30 Universal UVV 4.40% $50.00 47 2.00% $2.20 04/06 05/07 Verizon Communications VZ 4.95% $47.66 13 2.90% $2.36 04/09 05/01 WD-40 WDFC 1.65% $131.25 9 11.10% $2.16 04/19 04/30 WGL Holdings WGL 2.43% $84.69 43 4.90% $2.06 04/09 05/01 Watsco WSO 3.16% $183.41 5 13.20% $5.80 04/13 04/30

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, CMCSA, CSCO, CVS, DGX, GD, HASI, HRL, MAIN, PG, RTN, T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.