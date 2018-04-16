Did Bitcoin Just Bottom?

So, is the Bitcoin bear market finally over, or is there another leg lower once this short-term rally is done?

Tax selling should be over, short interest has declined drastically, and the technical image appears more constructive than it has in months.

On Thursday, Bitcoin surged by over $1,000 in just a half hour. The surge was its strongest one-day volume move ever.

Source: Money.cnn.com

Bitcoin: The Bulls Are Back

Bitcoin (BTC-USD, COIN) is in rally mode once again after bouncing off multi-month lows in recent days. The huge uptick came on April 12th as Bitcoin skyrocketed by over $1,000 in about a half hour. The sharp surge happened on Bitcoin's biggest one-day trade volume ever.

So, what caused the massive jump in Bitcoin? Well, that’s the mystery - no one seems to know for certain, as no actual news worthy of such price action came over the wire. Some speculate that the massive buy order came in from a Bitcoin “whale” or some other large institutional buyer.

What is certain is that someone important just showed significant interest in Bitcoin at these prices. It could have been a "whale", institutions could be making their move to get in. So, will this historic surge mark the long-awaited bottom in the Bitcoin bear market? Or will Bitcoin head further south and possibly stay down for longer than many may expect?

Tax-Selling Happened Already

Tax-selling may have been one of the biggest causes behind the latest leg of the Bitcoin decline. Bitcoin moved up by more than 1000% last year, and many other cryptocurrencies had gains in the hundreds and in the thousands of percent last year as well. Therefore, the taxable gains were likely larger than many market participants had anticipated, which may have led to increased selling approaching the April 17 tax deadline.

Short Interest Declined Drastically

The drop in short interest from Wednesday to Thursday, when the rally occurred, is somewhat unprecedented. According to CoinDesk, short interest dropped substantially from 44,000 positions on Wednesday to just 26,000 positions on Thursday. So essentially, a giant short squeeze occurred, but something had to trigger it - and that trigger appears to be a very large buy order from a series player in the Bitcoin market.

Source: Bloomberg.com

Undoubtedly, many of the positions were reduced or closed due to the sharp surge in Bitcoin’s price around a crucial support level. However, just the sheer number of short positions goes to show that Bitcoin has been the subject of an enormous amount of pessimism in recent months.

So, will the pessimism persist? Will it get even worse from here? This remains to be seen, but what is known is that often extreme levels of negativity give way to significant rallies and give birth to new bull markets.

Technical View

The technical picture surrounding Bitcoin has turned more bullish in recent weeks and days. After multiple opportunities, Bitcoin did not fall below its February $6,000 low. Instead, it came close to the lows, consolidated, and now appears to be moving higher off a possible double-bottom pattern. This appears to be at least a tradeable bottom opportunity. But for Bitcoin to regain its long-term upward momentum, it needs to climb a lot higher from here. This is definitely a start, but not a guarantee that Bitcoin is out of the woods yet.

Source: CoinTelegraph.com

Other major digital assets are exhibiting similar technical patterns.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ripple (XRP-USD)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD)

Could Big Investors Join the Bitcoin Party this Year?

There are a lot of institutional players on the sidelines right now. We’re talking about endowments, big money managers, even pension funds. What’s more, these institutional buyers have been laying down the fundamental framework to invest large sums of capital in the cryptocurrency space. For now, many remain on the sidelines, but for how long is the $64 million question.

It’s important to note that Wall Street was largely absent from the most recent spectacular bull stampede in Bitcoin and other digital assets. No matter what they say or think about Bitcoin, many money managers don’t want to sit out the next move higher - the returns are simply too promising to pass up.

Source: CoinTelegraph.com

So, it is very likely that the next leg of the crypto run higher will be supported by lager inflows of institutional money. My take is that many institutional investors are waiting for the current bear market to conclude before they begin to commit significant sums of capital to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

So, Is the Bear Market Really Over?

Whether this is the ultimate low in this Bitcoin bear market remains to be seen, and although the current price action looks promising, I remain skeptical that the lows for the year have been put in. Bitcoin has a lot of momentum to regain before its long-term uptrend can be reestablished. History has shown that Bitcoin’s bear markets can last longer and can run deeper than many market participants expect.

Source: FoxNews.com

Also, this decline has been much worse than previous downturns in the sense that so much capital has been whipped out this time around. The overall market cap of digital assets has cratered from over $800 billion to just $250 billion in a matter of months. Moreover, many less sophisticated investors likely bought towards the top and are likely down on their investments. Due to the massive destruction of capital during this decline, many retail investors are not likely to rush back into cryptocurrencies right away.

My View

In general, my view is that Bitcoin can still go lower before it goes much higher. We may be at a point where Bitcoin can have a nice rally over the next week or two, a month possibly, but I am not convinced this bear market is over just yet.

However, I do believe the second half of the year will be much better for Bitcoin, and the entire cryptocurrency complex could have a strong rally towards the end of this year, possibly bringing prices above prior all-time highs.

If you believe in the crypto movement long term, this may be a good time to start nibbling on positions, if you haven't started already. But be prepared to possibly see some paper losses, as it is still not clear if a true Bitcoin bottom has been found. Long term, I expect prices to be much higher, and I am using this opportunity to add a bit to my Bitcoin position as well as to open new Ripple and Bitcoin Cash positions.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very

