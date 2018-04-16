Conn's: Necessary For Some Customers, But Not For Investors

It's difficult to see good news on the horizon, yet valuations are not rock-bottom.

I admit to having received a number of funny looks over the years. Like back in the day when my son and daughter egged me on to compete in a cross-dressing contest on that Alaska cruise vacation. Or when I walked into a Conn’s (CONN) appliance store and told the sales person I didn’t need financing to buy a BBQ grill on their showroom floor. I imagine too if you told your broker to buy the stock, you’d see a similar look because there doesn’t seem to be any good news on the horizon for the installment loan provider of appliances and furniture.

Only about 7% of Conn’s retail sales are paid by cash or credit card. The rest are financed by a core consumer base comprised of hard working folks who earn between $25,000 to $60,000 per year. Conn’s in-house financing program offers, for example, fixed payment installment and consumer contracts for up to 36 months to customers with credit scores between 550 and 650. Over 70% of Conn’s $1.9B in assets are customer account receivables. 21% of their $1.5B in revenue came from finance charges and other revenues from their credit segment.

CONN traces its roots to a Texas plumbing and heating company founded in 1890. The company added appliances to its offerings in 1937; today their stores sell furniture, mattresses, electronics, and home office products. The company went public in 2003.

Conn’s is not a household name even in Texas where about half of their 116 stores are located. I’ve lived in Texas for over 20 years and, unaware of its business model, I went into a store for the first time last week while waiting to pick up my wife from an appointment. The rest of their stores are scattered across 13 other states.

CONN Latest Reporting

Their 10K for the year ending January 31, 2018 filed on April 4th featured mostly bad news.

Third straight year of falling sales that have averaged 4% per annum.

Net Profit margin of 0.4%, albeit better than a loss of $26M in 2017

ROE of 1%, compared to 10% in FY 2015

95 days to sell its inventory compared to just 65 days in 2015

Another law suit (to three others filed since 2014 and still pending), claiming company defendants made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose material facts about Conn’s underwriting practices

Valuation

The stock is certainly not rock bottom cheap but it is cheaper than in the past with a Forward P/E of 14.7 compared to a 5-year average of 19.3 and P/S of .58 versus 5-year average of 1.04.

Forward P/E P/B P/S P/CF EV/EBITDA 14.7 1.63 0.58 17.1 13.7

Table 1 - CONN Valuation (Source: Morningstar.com)

The Pros and 'Conn's' of Good News on the Horizon

Based on Forward P/E and EV/EBITDA, investors appear to be anticipating good news on the horizon. During the company’s earnings call earlier this month, management highlighted the federal tax reform bill and increased traffic and credit applications at their web site. But that is certainly nothing to get excited about.

Two other items discussed during the call may provide an indication of things to come—1) Conn's borrowing expenses and 2) interest rates they charge their customers. Regarding the former, CONN has had success in lowering its debt levels and the interest it has to pay on their borrowings as shown in the last two columns in table 2. Yet, debt to equity, leverage and interest coverage remain causes of concern.

I see no good news here because as the Fed gradually increases rates, it is difficult to imagine how Conn’s borrowing costs will not rise as well, absent a notable improvement in interest coverage and other metrics tracked by their revolving credit facility,

Year Debt/Equity Assets/Equity (Leverage) Interest Coverage % incr/decrease in debt from prior year % increase/decrease in interest payments from prior year 2018 2.04 3.55 1.39 -4% -19% 2017 2.21 3.75 .65 -8% +57% 2016 2.32 3.76 1.78 +61% +117% 2015 1.18 2.52 4.08 +44% +93%

Table 2 - CONN Solvency Ratios (Source: Morningstar.com)

On the flip side, rising interest rates (along with occasional changes to state-regulated lending rules that could favor CONN) will result in higher financing fees paid by their future customers, over half of whom in FY 2018 had previously brought on credit from the company. As of the end of FY 2018, Conn’s customer credit yield rate was 19.3%, a 160bp improvement compared to the end of FY 2015.

Optimism over higher financing fees must be tempered, however, by the possibility of increased charge-offs on bad loans (which occur 209 days past due at the end of a month). As shown in Table 3, charge-offs have risen almost 50% compared to 2015. It should be noted, however, that management began strengthening their underwriting standards in the second half of FY 17. They believe this action will reverse the trend.

Year Bad Debt Charge-Offs Net of Recoveries to Average Credit Portfolio Balance 2018 15.1% 2017 14.4% 2016 12.4% 2015 10.1%

Table 3 - Loan Charge-Offs by Year (Source: CONN 10-K, April 4, 2018)

But the ebb and flow of consumer loan delinquencies is not in Conn’s favor as they are slowly rising as Table 4 shows. From a low of 1.98% in Q2 2015, delinquencies rose to 2.21% in Q2 2017 and as of the end of Q4 2017 stand at 2.24%--a 13% increase in a little over two years. Given Conn’s customer base, even a moderate downturn in the economy would likely have a significant impact on CONN bottom line due to more charge offs of existing loans and fewer purchases and new loan originations.

Table 4 - Delinquency Rate on Consumer Loans, All Commercial Banks (Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis)

Summary & Recommendation

Conn’s provides a needed service to its core customers who don’t have many options when it comes to buying beds and appliances for their family. I might have considered buying the stock based on their 10-K for FY 2015. I’m glad I didn’t. The non-dividend paying stock is down 8% since then.

No, after looking at the latest 10-K, I have a not so funny look on my face. Management, to be sure, is doing an admirable job of trying to get out of a tremendous hole the company remains in as they reduce debt levels and improve underwriting standards. Yet rising interest rates are a dual-edged sword for the company which could hurt them badly in an inevitable future downturn.

Buy their wares if you want; their prices--at least for that BBQ grill-- were competitive with other stores. But I'd avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.