American Eagle Outfitters Near 5-Year Highs; Some Thoughts

There is no doubt that American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is living a good moment, thanks to the strong momentum of its Aerie brand. Nonetheless, I see the stock close to its 5-year highs and I’m a bit perplexed by the market’s enthusiasm. I have been a vocal bull for many retailers in the past year, and while AEO was not among my favorite picks, it surely fell into the category of cheap retailers when it was trading at EPS multiples around 10. With the stock up almost 100% in just two months and EPS multiples back above 15, it seems that most of what could be taken from this investment has been taken.

The recent performance has been outstanding, at least in terms of sales and comps growth. In Q4, sales accelerated (+12% YoY) and comp sales increased 8%. Adj. EBIT grew 10.3% and adjusted EPS grew 13%. This basic information already tells us something important – EBIT margin compressed 20bps to 9.6% despite the very high sales and comps growth.

While the management mentioned a sequential improvement in gross margin and operating margin, the reality is that a slower decline in profitability is nothing to be proud of in a context of double-digit sales growth and strong increases in like-for-like sales. In a retail environment that reported significant improvements in the past few quarters and a holiday season that brought record sales to many retailers, I wouldn’t have expected a more troubled retailer like Macy’s (M) to report a more visible improvement in profitability (adj. EBIT margin was up 360bps) than an apparel retailer perfectly positioned to take advantage of the current fashion trends.

AEO’s gross margin declined 80 basis points to 34.6% of revenue compared to 35.4% last year, mainly due to the higher promotional activity, while higher shipping and compensation costs were offset by rent leverage. Considering that Q4 2017 was a much less promotional period for retailers compared to the corresponding quarters of 2015 and 2016, it’s interesting to dig deeper and understand why promotional activity from AEO was more intense. The management explained:

Source: Q4 earnings call

I don’t want to spend too many words on its focus on gaining further market share even if it is already the leading player in the denim industry in the United States, but I have to admit that I can’t see the benefits of gaining further market share at the expense of profits, instead of taking advantage of a much better consumer spending environment. Maybe the management discovered some sort of network effect in the jeans space. Anyway, we can arrive at an even more important and non-sarcastic conclusion. Per management’s own admission, top-line growth in Q4 has been pushed by an increase in promotions. We don’t know how much sales would have grown without that push.

On the other hand, the management expects promotional activity to soften and gross margin to improve:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Nonetheless, there is also another comment that should be kept in mind:

Source: Q4 earnings call

“We’re going to be competitive in the marketplace,” which means the company may continue to offer a good number of discounts after all. Anyway, prices are not the only component of profitability. I am also a bit concerned about the economics of this business and the lack of operating leverage despite the strong comps growth. Let’s not forget that the company grew comps at an 8% rate and sales by 12%, and operating expenses as a percentage of revenue actually decreased only slightly (-0.70%). The management offered us its indication of the operating leverage in the business:

Source: Q4 earnings call

That’s not what we have seen recently, but even if we assume such a significant improvement in the operating leverage, we can see how uncertain the margin trend would be if comps growth started to decline to more reasonable levels. Considering the recent trends, it’s likely that the CFO is referring more to something close to a 3% comps growth than a 1% comps growth when he talks about low single-digits.

At more than 15x NTM EPS, AEO doesn’t have to miss expectations and should deliver at least mid-single-digit EPS growth in perpetuity to justify its valuation. That’s possible for sure, but we shouldn’t take it for granted. Pricing pressures continue to be strong due to the increasing market share of Amazon (AMZN) and other e-commerce players, which are willing to run their businesses at razor-thin margins (or at a small loss) in order to gain market share at the expense of traditional retailers. Moreover, the business is demonstrating a complete absence of positive operating leverage, due to the high variable costs of the e-commerce channel and the ongoing investments in omnichannel capabilities. It’s not possible anymore to focus just on the recent popularity of the Aerie brand to build a solid bullish case at these levels. When competition and the intrinsic volatility of fashion trends will result in a deceleration for the Aerie brand, the business’ lack of positive operating leverage could start to depict a less rosy scenario for bottom-line growth. Actually, there are already a few warning signs in this regard. Look at the chart below, where I plotted the 30-day moving average of the YoY variation in web traffic on ae.com.

Source: Sentieo.com

The YoY variation in unique visits on ae.com measured by Alexa has been in negative territory for one month now, which means that fewer people are visiting the company’s e-commerce platforms compared to the corresponding period of last year.

In conclusion, AEO has been an excellent stock to own since the market started to fall victim to the “retail is dead” nonsense. This doesn’t mean that we have to hold our retail stocks forever and in any condition. After a 100% rally and with the stock trading at more than 15x NTM EPS, I think further upside could be only the result of another iteration of the market’s typical exaggeration – this time in the opposite direction. Risk has increased substantially and, in my opinion, it’s not worth taking in these conditions. If I were long, I would take profit and look for more attractive opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.