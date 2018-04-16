Musk Says Tesla Has Too Many Robots, But It Also Has Too Many Employees

On Friday, Elon Musk's (the CEO of Tesla (TSLA)) Twitter account was full of activity. First he claimed that Tesla would be cash-flow positive and profitable in the second half of the year (Q3 and Q4) and then he admitted that Tesla relies too much on robots and automation for production and that this was a mistake.

Maybe Tesla has been relying too much on automation and robots, but there is one more thing Tesla has been relying on more than other car companies: its employees. Given its production and sales figures, Tesla employs far too many people and this is affecting the company's profitability prospects pretty badly.

The graph below shows the number of full-time employees Tesla reported (in its SEC filings) to have at the end of each year. Notice that the big jump from 2016 to 2017 is mostly due to the acquisition of SolarCity which we will get to in a second. Excluding SolarCity, Tesla's automotive division employed 21k employees and including SolarCity and Gigafactory, the total was 37k as of December 31, 2017. Again, even if we exclude SolarCity, Tesla's headcount grew at an average of 50% every year from 2012 through 2017.

This by itself can't tell us much. In order to support our main thesis that "Tesla employs too many people" we need more data and we need to make a take a deeper dive. This is what I will do for the rest of this article.

Next, we will add production data to the mix and see how many cars Tesla produced per year in order to calculate the number of cars each employee produced on average by year. I must admit that not all 21k of Tesla's automotive employees work in factory floor and many of them work in the company's offices, R&D department, stores, etc. But these all add to the cost of building and selling a car and Tesla doesn't break the number of employees it has by department or function, so we'll have to do with what we have. Also, these are only the full-time employees and Tesla does not disclose the number of part-time employees it has.

Year Number of FT Employees Production Production Per Employee 2012 2,964 3100 1.05 2013 5,859 22000 3.75 2014 10161 35000 3.44 2015 13058 50000 3.83 2016 17782 84000 4.72 2017 21000 101000 4.81

Ok, now have a new metric: annual production per employee by year. We still don't know if this is good or bad. The only way to tell this is to do a benchmark analysis comparing Tesla to other car makers. For example, last year GM (GM) sold close to 10 million cars globally, including more than 4 million cars in China. According to GM's latest 10-k filing, the company employs 103,000 hourly employees and 77,000 salaried employees. GM doesn't break its hourly workers by full-time and part-time, but the industry standard is about two-thirds full-time and one-third part time for car manufacturers. Thus, GM has a workforce of 166,000 FTE (full-time equivalent - 2 part-time employees count as 1 full-time employee). Given GM's production numbers, we are looking at 60 vehicles per employee annually. This is 12 times higher than what Tesla reports.

But let's give Tesla the benefit of the doubt. Who knows, maybe GM is an outlier and one company doesn't make "benchmark" data. Let us look at other major car producers. Toyota (NYSE:TM) employs 365,000 employees and produces about 10 million vehicles. While Toyota doesn't tell us how many of its employees are part-time versus full-time, the annual production rate for Toyota is 27 per employee, which is much lower than GM but still much higher than Tesla. BMW produces and sells 2.5 million cars with its 125k employees, so it has an annual production rate of 20 per employee.

Some might say "but Tesla is unique because it's a "one factory operation;" so maybe instead of comparing Tesla against other car maker corporations, we should compare it against some large production facilities in the US. Fair enough. According to Bloomberg, Ford's (F) production plant in Louisville is busy producing 1,100 Ford Escapes per day. The plant producing Ford's highly popular and highly profitable Escape employs a total of 4,610 employees. Since the factory produces 400k vehicles per day, we are looking at a production rate of 87 vehicles per employee per year. No wonder Ford Escape is so profitable!

Again, according to Bloomberg, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) employs 8,000 workers to produce 1,700 vehicles per day in Tennessee, Honda (NYSE:HMC) employs 4,200 workers to produce 1,200 workers per day in Ontario and Tesla employs 10,000 workers in Fremont factory to produce 289 vehicles per day at peak production.

Last week, when Tesla published its press release regarding its production rate, there was one sentence that I couldn't help but notice: "If this rate of growth (Model 3) continues, it will exceed even that of Ford and the Model T." Tesla was basically comparing its Model 3 to Henry Ford's Model T. This indeed tempted me to do a little more research to find out Model T's production rate by employee since we established that Tesla produces 4 cars annually per employee. Between 1913 and 1927, more than 15 million Model Ts were produced. Keep in mind that the company's production was greatly disrupted during World War I, which lasted from 1914 to 1918. This gives us an annual production rate of 1.07 million cars. During this time, the number of Ford employees fluctuated between 50k and 150k, so let's take 100k as our average. This means Ford was able to produce nearly 11 cars per employee, more than twice of what Tesla is producing right now (per employee).

By the way, I'm not even going to talk about Tesla's energy segment that currently employs 18k employees while posting about $1 billion in revenues and $240 million in gross profits. At $55k revenue and $13k of gross profit per employee, Tesla's energy business can't even cover its employee costs. As a matter of fact, the company's "gross profit per employee" can probably barely cover its "health insurance costs" per employee.

To add salt to the injury, most car manufacturing plants are located in cheaper states with low taxes such as Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama. Tesla's factory is located in one of the most expensive states in the country, California. Not only that but it's located in the Bay Area, which is one of the most expensive locations in California. So Tesla produces its vehicles in one of the most expensive locations in America.

According to BLS, the average total compensation of an employee in West part of the country is 20% more than the average total compensation of an employee in one of the Southern states ($30 per hour vs. $36 per hour). Actually, the gap for Tesla is much higher. According to the latest Census data, the average household income in Fremont is 111,613 versus 44,811 in Kentucky, where 1,100 Ford Escapes are built and sold for-profit each day.

In order to get more data points, I went to Glassdoor to see the reported average pay at Tesla. According to Glassdoor, almost 3,000 Tesla employees provided their salary information, which gives us plenty of data to go by. Apparently, a "production associate" at the company's Fremont makes anywhere from $12 to $18 per hour in base salary. Annual bonuses for this position average $3,100 but can go up to $6,000. In addition to this, stock-based compensation can range from $0 to $3k. A production associate (factory worker) working full-time at the Fremont factory can potentially make $53,000 per year if he or she maxes out all their bonuses and stock-based compensation. Add benefits and taxes to that and this one person could cost Tesla as much as $75k per year.

By the way, it is very rare for companies to give stock to their factory workers. Tesla generously gives stock to almost all employees and this is one of the reasons that there is a huge discrepancy between the company's "earnings" and "cash flow" figures, not to mention the ever-growing dilution of the company's stock.

A manufacturing engineer working at the Fremont factory makes $94k per year on average and the stock-based compensation can go as high as $122k with the average stock-based compensation being $24k. Imagine being a manufacturing Engineer at Tesla and making more in stock than in your base salary. I guess this is how Tesla plans to achieve "positive cash flow" while remaining largely unprofitable. In comparison, a manufacturing engineer working for GM earns $84k in base salary, $7k in bonus and $5k in profit sharing (no stock), totaling $96k, barely reaching the base salary of a manufacturing engineer at Tesla.

Finally, a service technician working for Tesla seems to make $55k on average in base salary and another $5k on stock-based compensation. Looks like every person that works at Tesla gets stock and the company's share count keeps rising.

TSLA Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

By the way, the average pay seems to be a lot higher in the company's offices in Palo Alto. Even employees who are working in the company's Gigafactory in Nevada can expect to take home nice sums. For example, production workers seem to make, on average, $33k in salary and $2k in stocks per year.

Meanwhile, Tesla is looking to hire even more employees. Currently, if one were to go to Tesla's careers web page they would see that Tesla is looking to fill at least 2,920 positions in addition to the 37k positions that were already filled as of December 31, 2017. Notice that I said "at least" because some of those job postings refer to multiple positions. By the end of the year, Tesla's headcount will be well over 40k if it isn't already.

Tesla has too many employees and it pays them too much. Well, it has to pay them well because it's located in one of the most expensive locations in America, the Bay Area. Also, the company is not shy about paying its employees in stock which makes each existing share less valuable by adding to the ever-growing dilution.

A lot of people are very bearish on Tesla, saying that the company will go bankrupt and out of business but I'm not THAT bearish on the company. I think Tesla could survive as a niche player selling around 100,000 cars per year. The problem is that Tesla's shares are very expensive and the current price reflects an expectation that Tesla will someday become as big as GM. Could Tesla ever become as big as GM? Who knows, but the company's market cap is already there, so the upside is limited even if the company eventually gets there and becomes that big. If Tesla wants to become a major player, the company will have to build many factories and production facilities, many service centers, sales galleries and spend an incredible amount of money. Tesla might have to spend anywhere from $50 to $100 billion (eventually) in order to get as big as Ford is today and Ford's market cap is already about the same as Tesla's. Tesla is simply too much risk for investors.

When will Tesla announce its financial results for Q1?

By the way, the company has been awfully quiet about the earnings release date. We are in mid-April and several companies have already announced their first quarter results while most others will announce results in the coming couple weeks, but we have no idea when Tesla's results are coming. Well, all I can say is that I hope that Elon Musk won't be sleeping in the accounting office like he's been reportedly sleeping in the company's Fremont factory recently.

Well, since the company is taking its sweet time with generating its financial reports this quarter, let's hope that the final product will be a very comprehensive report with lots of data and 100% accuracy this time. Since Tesla is often criticized for not disclosing enough information to investors, this is its chance to prove critics wrong by giving its investors all the data other companies give to their investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long GM. I buy TSLA puts and sometimes sell TSLA calls as an insurance policy against for long portfolio, so while technically I'm short TSLA, I am not actively shorting any shares.