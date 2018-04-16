Specialty Report On Infectious Disease: Unlocking The Upcoming Binary Event Of Achaogen And Value Of Melinta

Melinta recently merged with Cempra to improve its cash position for the launch of four antibiotics (three of which were in-licensed from a large partner).

One, which I mention several times elsewhere, is the need for patience if big profits are to be made from investment. Put another way, it is often easier to tell what will happen to the price of a stock than how much time will elapse before it happens. The other is the inherently deceptive nature of the stock market. Doing what everybody else is doing at the moment, and therefore what you have an almost irresistible urge to do, is often the wrong thing to do at all.



- Philip Fisher, the father of growth investing

In the midst of what is seemingly a down market for biosciences innovating the next-generation antibiotic to tackle the resistance concern, our analysis revealed that this niche is ripe for investing. As the shares or these stocks substantially depreciated, the margin of safety is now significantly widened for prudent investing. Prior to elaborating on the specific companies - Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) - we wish to go over the alarming trend of heightened antibiotic resistance.

Figure 1: ID innovators stock chart (Morningstar)

Fundamental Analysis

Accordingly, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) acknowledged the increasing problems of antibiotics resistance. On an annual basis, there are at least 2 million people suffering from serious bacterial infection and requiring at least one antibiotic. Based on the Threat Report published by the CDC, the net annual cost of antibiotic resistance amounts to $20 billion (with additional expenses due to loss of productivity that amounted to $35 billion). Here, we’ll go over the underlying fundamentals of both firms that support our investing thesis in these potential turnaround players.

As a merger between a private firm and Cempra headquartered in Chapel Hill NC, Melinta has ample cash and an enriched pipeline (per Figure 2). The company utilized the cash generated from the merger to in-license three promising antibiotics (Vabomere, Orbactiv, and Minocin IV) - from The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) - for co-launching with its FDA-approved antibiotic delafloxacin (Baxdela). Aside from allowing for a robust and expedited commercialization, the synergy enabled a reduction in expenses. While the market is pessimistic about Melinta, this loser today can become a big winner in the long term. That, however, is dependent on how much revenues the company can procure from the launch.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Melinta Therapeutics website) Note: ABSSSI: Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections || CABP: Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia || cUTI: Complicated urinary tract infections || ESKAPE: The ESKAPE pathogen program includes a focus on multidrug- and extremely-drug-resistant versions of the following pathogens: Enterococcus faecium, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterobacter species and Escherichia coli || QIDP: Qualified Infectious Disease Product

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Achaogen is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of antibiotics to treat resistant bacterial infections. As shown in Figure 3, the company is brewing a highly promising pipeline of antibiotics. Chemically modified to overcome resistant, the lead molecule (plazomicin) is the next-generation aminoglycoside that holds significant promises. Of note, aminoglycosides have been utilized for nearly half a century. Due to its prolonged used, the bacteria genes changed to enable it to become resistant to those antibiotics (and those resistant characteristics are passed to other bugs). Consequently, the conventional aminoglycosides lose their efficacy against multi-drug resistant (“MDR”) organisms.

Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Achaogen website)

As alluded, plazomicin has the key design that enabled it to potentially become an invaluable tool for the treatment of MDR species, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (“CRE”). Under the contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Achaogen was granted $124.3 million for plazomicin development. Notably, plazomicin passed both phase 3 trials (EPIC and CARE). As a registrational study, Evaluating Plazomicin in Complicated Urinary Tract Infection, or cUTI, (“EPIC”) is a single pivotal study to support the NDA for plazomicin in the US and MAA in Europe. As a clinical assessment, Combating Antibiotic Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (“CARE”) evaluated the efficacy and safety of plazomicin due to CRE.

Having enrolled 609 in December 2016, EPIC reported positive top line results: the drug successfully met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority and superiority to meropenem for the FDA and EMA criteria, respectively. As for CARE, the company enrolled 69 patients and revealed positive outcomes with a lower mortality rate or serious disease-related complications for plazomicin versus colistin.

In October 2017, Achaogen submitted the NDA for plazomicin for the treatment of cUTI - including both pyelonephritis and bloodstream infection (“BSI”) - due to certain Enterobacteriaceae in patients with limited treatment options. The FDA accepted the NDA, granted the priority review, and set the PDUFA for June 25, 2018. Interestingly, the FDA granted the breakthrough therapy and fast-tracked designations for plazomicin in the treatment of BSI and CRE, correspondingly. Moreover, plazomicin earned the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (“QIDP”) designation from the FDA to enable it to enjoy an additional five years of market exclusivity. That aside, the company intends to file the MAA (with the EMA) in H2 2018.

Plazomicin has key advantages over conventional antibiotics, which can help it to deliver better sales than competitors. Specifically, it demonstrated non-inferiority to meropenem at day 3 but superiority at day 17 in patients with cUTI/acute pyelonephritis based on the data presented above. In addition, it showed a lower 28-day all-cause mortality and improved safety versus colistin in patients with serious bacterial infection due to CRE. Furthermore, there is improved dosing for patients via the in-vitro drug-monitoring assay. The other edge is that plazomicin only needs to be given once daily for 30 minutes rather than multiple daily dosing like other drugs.

Final Remarks

As with any investment, there are pertinent risks that investor should be aware of. For Melinta, the main concern is whether the four antibiotics can generate blockbuster sales in a launch. Despite the fact that there is launch synergy, there could be robust competition and unforeseen variables to deter significant sales. Pertaining to Achaogen, the stock is a binary bioscience at this point. Though having favorable regulatory outcomes, if those catalysts fail, the stock can tumble over 80%. What can also happen going forward is that Achaogen will continue to experience the run-up leading to its binary event of June 25. It's not far from the truth that investors can gain much by entering Achaogen at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

