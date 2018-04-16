Delta Air Lines: The Brand Offers More Upside

The market seems to be discounting Delta more than could be warranted, and as a result, I remain bullish on the name.

On the other hand, if the price of oil stays low, the whole airline industry will benefit.

Yet, the company continues to trade cheaply due to market fears of an increase in the price of oil.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reported yet another solid quarter and reiterated its guidance for the upcoming year. Delta has been Barron’s top pick for 2018, and it has been backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway 7.5% stake in the company and also by bullish analyst sentiment ranking the company either Buy or Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.

The company is fundamentally very strong, and it is considered to have one of the best management in the industry. In addition to bullish sentiment, the price seems to form an interesting technical pattern, where it broke an important $50 level recently. However, the reason why the stock trades cheaply is that the market fears the oil price will increase. And the price of oil was also one of the topics discussed on the latest earnings call.

Earnings highlights

Delta delivered strong earnings once again, and reiterated its full-year guidance of EPS between $6.32 and $6.70 for current year despite the increase in the price of oil. Besides meeting the revenue and EPS estimates, I would highlight three key topics that were discussed on the call:

Delta brand

Revenue structure

Price of oil

Delta brand

Delta is considered to have one of the strongest brands in America, according to Forbes.

(Source: Delta Air Lines Investor Day 2017)

A strong brand may lead to people’s willingness to pay more resulting in higher top line growth and preservation of profitability. An analyst, Joseph DeNardi from Stifel, made an interesting point on the latest call where he compared the business model of Marriott (NYSE:MAR) and Delta and argued that Delta’s business model is better than Marriott, but Delta is trading at a significant discount compared to the hotel franchise.

(Source: Delta Air Lines 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript)

In my point of view, he was referring to the Delta and American Express (NYSE:AXP) partnership that helps to preserve the former’s profitability and gives the company an advantage over competitors. The partnership has also been an important revenue diversifier and an example where Delta can utilize its brand.

(Source: Delta Air Lines Investor Day 2017)

In addition, Delta has created many partnerships with major worldwide carriers where it can utilize its brand even more.

(Source: Delta Air Lines Investor Day 2017)

For instance, the company provided an example where it creates value through a new partnership with Korean Air that should commence in May 2018. With this partnership, Delta can offer more destinations using fewer aircraft.

(Source: Delta Air Lines Investor Day 2017)

And so, the company's strong brand can unlock great value for shareholders and can also be a crucial revenue diversifier in the future. In addition to Delta's brand and related to diversified revenue, the analysts discussed the lower passenger ticket revenue as a percentage of total revenue on the latest earnings call.

Revenue structure

Hunter Keay from Wolfe Research highlighted that passenger ticket revenue represented 77% of total revenue, and his assumption was that the lower the passenger revenue, the higher the pricing multiple.

(Source: Delta Air Lines 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript)

I would assume it is due to the airline's cost structure, whereas oil takes up a significant portion of the airline's profits. And additional services may help to retain profitability despite higher oil prices. As highlighted above, among the sources of revenue diversification are the partnerships with major carriers and the Delta and American Express partnership. Management added that they are also diversifying revenue by customization, and so their non-ticket revenue is growing more rapidly than ticket revenue.

I consider the above topics crucial in the context of preserving profitability if the price of oil increases. And oil price was also discussed during the Q&A sessions with analysts.

Price of oil

The reason why Delta Air Lines trade so cheaply is due to market fears that the price of oil will increase above $80. Clearly, it is not only Delta that trades cheaply, but the whole airline industry.

(Source: Author's Calculation using data from Barron's)

Brent crude oil is currently trading at $70 per barrel. If we look at the price of oil during the last cycle, then the price peaked in June 2008 at above $150 and decreased to as low as $50 in March 2009. By June 2009, it was trading already above $80, and it stayed above $80 until October 2014, declining to $30 by June 2016.



(Source: Trading Economics)

Since then, the price has appreciated to the current $70, and the market fears that oil will make its comeback and the profitability in the airline industry will decline. This is especially true in context of the latest missile attacks on Syria. The unrest in the Middle East has been historically bullish on the price of oil.

Delta’s profitability and correlation to oil

If we look at Delta’s profitability over the latest cycle, then gross margin was ranging between 36% and 41% when the price of oil was above $80. Then, gross margin spiked above 50% once the price of oil declined below $80. Also, the EBIT margin ranged between 5% and 9% during the years of higher oil price and increased sharply once fuel costs declined. And so, if the price of oil increases, then Delta’s profitability is going to suffer.

(Source: stockrow.com)

Fuel price was also a topic discussed on the last earnings call. Brandon Oglenski from Barclays asked about the price of oil and its impact on the company's earnings figures. Management's response was that the price of oil is correlated with the revenue, and so if the price of oil increases, some of the burden can be passed on customers with 90-120 days lag. In addition, management highlighted that once the oil price increases, it will restore discipline in the market, and Delta would be in good position to withstand higher costs.

(Source: Delta Air Lines 1Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript)

At the moment, the price of $70 does not carry a significant risk, as was discussed on the latest conference call, but if the price increases further, earnings will decline. However, as presented above, Delta’s strong brand and diversified revenue could provide crucial mitigating factors if we see a higher oil price.

Technical indicators limit downside

Last year, I wrote a bullish article on Delta Air Lines where I highlighted $50 level as a very strong technical resistance on the way up. The shares have been attacking $50 numerous times since 2015. And each time it touched $50 a strong pullback followed, to $34.6 in August 2015 and $32.6 in June 2016. But last year when the shares attacked $50, the reversal was weaker and shares declined to a low of $43.8 in April 2017 and $44.6 in September 2017. Since September 2017, the price stayed above $50 and jumped off that level every time thereafter.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

It seems like previous strong resistance on a way up turned to support on a way down. Therefore, the downside should be limited from a technical point of view as well as fundamental point of view given the company trades at very cheap forward-looking valuations already and analyst sentiment is strongly bullish.

Analysts’ bullish sentiment

Every analyst ranks the company as Buy or Strong Buy with an average price target of $73 and the lowest price target of $66.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In my point of view, this is yet another argument as to why the bullish thesis for Delta still makes sense.

Takeaway

Delta Air Lines has delivered yet another strong quarter and reiterated its 2018 guidance. The company trades very cheaply based on forward-looking estimates due to fears of higher fuel costs. However, its operational excellence, strong brand, and diversification of revenue should act as a mitigating factor if the oil price increases. On the other hand, if the oil price stays low, it would be a boost for the entire airline sector, including Delta. Hence, I remain bullish on the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.