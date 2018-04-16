They got kissed alright over the weekend by the United States, Britain and France. Damascus, and the government of Syria, got a wakeup call from some of the leading nations of the world for their use of chemical weapons on their own people. Words no longer sufficed and so missiles were used in their place.

"However, I don't think the strike clarifies U.S. policy," said Meghan O'Sullivan, who oversaw the Iraq war as Mr. Bush's deputy national security adviser. "In theory, there is not necessarily an inconsistency between a targeted, multilateral strike against chemical weapons sites and the withdrawal of troops that have been fighting ISIS. But the strike does really call into question the wisdom of pulling back American forces now in highlighting the question of what our objective really is in Syria."

For those of us involved in the markets another important question is now on the table. What is this going to do to the price of oil and the distribution of it globally? Generally, who buys what oil or natural gas, is a matter of price, and just the price. We may be entering into a new stage where it is also a matter of politics, meaning that some energy products may be rejected because of where they are produced. This could ultimately tilt the playing field.

OPEC crude oil production dropped just over 200,000 barrels per day in March. They are now just over one million barrels per day below their fourth-quarter 2016 average. While there is no question, in my mind, that this has caused the price of oil to strengthen, it has also helped the American shale oil producers who have also gotten to take advantage of the rise in price. The OPEC production numbers can be found here.

CNBC states,

The long era of too much oil sloshing around the world and low prices is coming to an end, just as global events are heating up crude prices. That means there's a new higher floor under oil prices as the peak summer demand season approaches, and it also makes the market vulnerable to a "super spike" if there's any significant supply disruption. Oil is pricing in a risk premium for the first time since Russia and OPEC struck a deal to curb production as a way to reduce oil supplies and support prices.

I think there is now an "edge" for investors, if you think that oil and natural gas may head even higher in price. It is quite broad based, in my opinion, and a decent opportunity for not only "cash flow" returns, but also for appreciation, perhaps. I think the opportunity extends to a number of sectors and I point these out today for your consideration.

I point first to the oil and natural gas bonds that could get an increase in ratings, based upon an increase in earnings, based upon an increase in oil and natural gas prices, if this all occurs. Some of the weaker, or cross-over credits, could see a narrowing in spreads, if a price increase takes place. I also point to a number of energy Closed-End Funds and energy ETFs that might be positively affected by these developments. I am especially a fan of the ones that pay dividends monthly as the compounding of interest adds about 110 basis points, or 1.10%, to their stated yields, in my calculations.

Many of these securities were recently negatively affected by the recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announcement. As it turns out, in my view, the actual hit to earnings looks to be much less than initially thought. There are a number of different ways to restructure the contracts, to avoid the new FERC rules, and some companies have converted to "C" Corporations already, to avoid them all together. Further, FERC indicated that the new rules may not be implemented until 2020. It is my opinion that the markets had a "knee-jerk reaction" that was far overdone, based upon the FERC statements.

Let me also point out that plenty of homework has to be done before you can separate the wheat from the chaff. You have to look at the Net Asset Value (NAV) and any leverage and the quality of the underlying assets, in the Closed-End Funds and the ETFs, and it is a generally complicated affair. Yet, if your homework is done correctly, I think you can find some opportunities from the horrid travesties that are taking place in some of the Middle Eastern nations. I would also point out that American shale oil could trade higher as its use may now be favored over some of the OPEC nations.

I also bring one other matter to your attention today. The U.S. House passed a Bill to give the Federal Reserve exclusive regulatory authority to implement the Volcker rule, which restricts banks from engaging in proprietary trading or sponsoring hedge and private equity funds. The Bill also would exempt insured banks with $10b or less in assets and limited trading activity from the rule. The vote on H.R. 4790 was 300-104. The Volcker Rule, named after former Fed Chair Paul Volcker, was a key provision in the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law. Here is a link to a summary of the new Bill.