Tanger's Strongest Sources Of Differentiation

Tanger has built its platform on properties that are easily reconfigured to minimize tenant turnover downtime.

Many leases contain co-tenancy clauses that give the operating tenants the right to reduce their rent or possibly vacate their premises when a department store goes dark.

As I explained in an article last week, Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) and other investors recently made “an 11th-hour bid to save Bon-Ton Stores Inc.’s (OTCPK:BONTQ) 120-year-old business that operates around 250 stores and employs more than 20,000 people across 23 states.”

WPG has a history of making investments in operating entities, such as two common area local craft beer installations (with an additional six either under construction or in the planning phase), four Shelby’s candy shops in operation (and WPG continues to open new locations), and forming a venture capital JV led by the former CEO of one of the world’s largest restaurant companies. Source

In a recent investor deck WPG explains that the company is “creating dynamism” that “includes bringing exciting events and activities” to assets. The mall REIT is hoping it can ‘deliver differentiated collateral material to tenants and sponsors’ by debunking “the notion that a tenant should be confined to the ‘four walls’ which demarcate their space.”

The future of Bon-Ton is in doubt and WPG’s portfolio includes 15 stores, 13 of which are owned by the REIT. While there is some debate as to the impact of some or all of the Bon-Ton store closings, there is little doubt that WPG’s dividend is at risk.

WPG’s annual dividend is $1.00 per share, and FFO/share is estimated to be $1.52 per share in 2018. As Dane Bowler points out, much of the difference between FFO and AFFO (Adjusted Funds from Operations) is cap-ex; however, re-tenanting a dark department store, compared with a small shop, carries enhanced risk.

For the purposes of modeling, assume that Bon-Ton were to close 10 WPG assets, I estimate that the “all-in” occupancy costs could exceed $5 million ($2.00 rent plus $3.00 NNN costs). However, the impact outside of the “four walls” could double or possibly triple that number.

When a major department store closes its stores, the surrounding tenants suffer collateral damage, and many leases contain co-tenancy clauses that give the operating tenants the right to reduce their rent or possibly vacate their premises when a department store goes dark.

Without reviewing the individual tenant leases there is no way to project the impact to WPG’s portfolio, if multiple stores close. However, there is little doubt that WPG’s dividend will become more stressed if Bon-Ton closes stores, and that is precisely why I consider the REIT a sucker yield.

While WPG and other mall REITs continue to address major department store closings, there is one REIT that has zero exposure to big boxes. This company has built its platform and properties that are easily reconfigured to minimize tenant turnover downtime, while also providing a highly diversified tenant base, the majority of which are publicly-held, high credit quality retailers.

Tanger: The Only ‘Pure Play’ Player

Traditional 'B' mall REITs continue to experience worsening fundamentals, like Bon-Ton store closures, and the risk of re-tenanting remains elevated for many lower-traffic properties.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) does lease to many of the same tenants as the traditional mall REITs; however, formats like off-price stores, department store clearance racks, and online shopping all fall short on at least one of these three key ingredients that make outlet shopping so appealing to the consumer.

Shoppers visit Tanger locations more than 188 million times each year where they get a great deal every day with 80 to 90 brand-name and designer stores to choose from, each featuring a full assortment of colors and sizes. The outlet industry is an operating business, and marketing outlets to consumers is a crucial skill for success.

Tanger has honed this skill over many years and has developed a reputation in the retailer community for being a marketing machine. The company’s loyal tenants know that they can depend on the company to help drive traffic to centers by actively engaging the consumer through all forms of media channels and providing incentives through the loyalty program and Tanger coupons to maximize the value of their purchases during their visit.

They also depend on Tanger to keep the tenant mix fresh and dynamic, to maintain an upscale environment and provide excellent customer service.

Tanger is not a traditional mall REIT; instead, the North Carolina-based company owns 44 outlet centers in the U.S. (22 states) and Canada.

Tanger IPO’d in June 1993 as the first publicly-traded outlet company when it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company remains the only “pure play” outlet center REIT.

Today I will focus on the two most important pillars driving my strong buy recommendation for shares in Tanger. See my latest article: My Oh My, 4 Strong Buys

Pillar #1: Cost of Capital Advantage

Tanger continues to maintain a “Fortress” balance as the company has continued to push out debt maturities, with coverage ratios that support A-rated metrics.

SKT maintains strong interest coverage ratio (during 2017) of 4.46x and net debt to EBITDA of approximately 6x at year-end 2017. As of Q4-17, approximately 94% of the square footage in the consolidated portfolio was non-encumbered by mortgages; the company’s floating rate exposure represents only 15% of total debt (or 6% of total enterprise value).

SKT’s average term maturity of weighted average interest rate for outstanding debt as of Q4-17 was 6.3 years and 3.3%, respectively. There are no significant debt maturities until April of 2021.

SKT recently completed amendments to its line of credit agreements to extend maturity by 2 years, increasing the borrowing capacity to $600 million from $520 million and reducing the interest rate spread to 87.5 basis points over LIBOR from 90 basis points.

During 2017, SKT sold its least productive asset in the portfolio, a 22-year-old non-core outlet center in Westbrook, Connecticut, for $40 million. The company continues to actively manage assets to strengthen long-term internal growth and will continue to prudently recycle capital. As Steve Tanger, CEO, explains in the 2017 Annual Report,

Fortunately, the smart capital markets and capital allocation decisions we made the previous three years, like converting $525 million of debt from floating to fixed rats and selling eight non-core assets, strengthened our balance sheet and our portfolio, leaving us well positioned to face retailer headwinds. We continued to successfully execute our liability management strategies to further strengthen our balance sheet and access to capital, helping prepare for our future.”

It’s important to note that SKT does not have to worry about re-developing inside of the four walls like WPG. As noted, there are no department stores in Tanger’s portfolio, as the company has a diverse portfolio of tenants:

Also, in terms of new development, SKT is extremely disciplined and insists on 60% or greater of pre-leasing commitments with acceptable tenant mix and visibility of reaching 75%. Also, the company does not have to worry about oversupply that is experienced in many traditional shopping center markets. Tenants want a developer that can deliver, and Tanger has a proven, 37-year track record of delivering quality outlet centers.

Pillar #2: Innovation

As mentioned above, WPG is hoping it can create an environment outside of its four walls, and I agree that this is critical for success. Accordingly, I have visited a number of SKT outlet centers and I have been impressed with the amenity offerings, such as playgrounds:

…and outdoor seating:

Also, I see more restaurants included in the Tanger business model today:

Reported average tenant sales within Tanger’s consolidated portfolio were $380 per square foot for the trailing twelve months ended December 2017. With a tenant occupancy cost ratio of 10.0% for 2017, Tanger continues to have the lowest cost of occupancy among all public mall REITs.

Many of Tanger’s tenants report that outlet stores remain one of the most profitable and important retail distribution channels. Approximately 91% of 2017 total revenues were derived from contractual fixed base rent and tenant expense reimbursements. Only 9% of revenues were from contingent sources such as percentage rents, which are paid by certain tenants once their total sales exceed certain levels, and vending and other miscellaneous income sources.

Many of the marketing metrics that Tanger tracks have been quite positive during 2017: users of the mobile app were up 46%, website sessions were up 28% and the e-mail database increased 23%. Membership in Tanger club, the shopper loyalty program, grew 15% in 2017.

At the end of Q4-17, SKT’s consolidated portfolio was 97.3% occupied, which is higher than any mall REIT peers. As Steve Tanger explains on the recent earnings call,

At times of the cycle when underperforming brands have shuttered stores, we have capitalized on those opportunities to enhance our tenant mix by filling the space with fresh new brands that our shoppers tell us they want in our centers. While these desirable high volume retailers have a lower relative occupancy cost that may impact re-tenanting spreads in the short-term, remerchandising vacant space with high volume retailers has been a successful long-term strategy for Tanger for more than 37 years.”

Mastering the Moat-Worthy Brand

As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins explain in “Why Moats Matter,”

A moat worthy brand manifests itself as pricing power or repeat business that translates into sustainable economic profits.”

As I explained above, Tanger has maintained a fortress balance sheet (pillar 1) and innovation (pillar 2) in order to fend off competition and earn high returns on capital. While most all retail landlords have experienced modest growth, SKY continues to power its business by leasing space to high-volume, brand-name and designer tenants.

Tanger is laser-focused on curating an optimal tenant roster for each of its properties and improving the portfolio occupancy rate to grow NOI. In 2017, Tanger’s AFFO per share (FFO adjusted to eliminate certain items that are not indicative of ongoing operating performance) increased 4% to $2.46 per share, compared to $2.37 per share the prior year.

In 2017, Tanger raised its dividend by 5.4% on an annualized basis, the 24th consecutive year the company has increased the dividend, or every year since becoming a public company in May 1993. Last week Tanger announced that it approved a 2.2% increase in the annual dividend from $1.37 per share to $1.40 per share.

As my readers know, I take a more granular look at Tanger’s dividend, by utilizing an FFO/share forecaster (using consensus estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you see, Tanger is projected to grow its FFO by 16% in 2018 (after a 10% decline in 2017). Although the company’s growth remains modest (3% on average), Tanger ranks 3rd overall, using this estimator. Here’s a snapshot of Tanger’s dividend history:

As you can see, the company is forecasting average dividend growth of around 5% per year, and here is the forecasted Payout Ratio:

Again, you can see that Tanger is projected to maintain a sound payout ratio, providing REIT investors with sleep-well-at-night dividend income. Now compare the dividend yield of Tanger with the peers:

Keep in mind, once again, Tanger has no department store risk in the portfolio. This means that the vacant spaces can be easily reconfigured to minimize tenant turnover downtime. CBL cut its dividend last year to preserve capital for re-development and WPG is facing the same challenges as it relates to its high exposure to troubled department store tenants.

Now compare the P/FFO multiple:

Obviously, WPG and CBL (shaded in orange) are extremely risky, based on their enhanced “big box” exposure. However, SKT is trading at deep valuation levels and is the only REIT listed that increased its dividend during the last recession.

Before I conclude, I must provide balance and state that even an outlet model with minimum tenant turnover time is considered risky. Many of Tanger’s tenants, such as Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), are experiencing stress and certain brands are likely to struggle.

However, Tanger has developed an enviable platform, and there’s a good reason that the company has partnered (in a JV) with Simon Property (SPG) and Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF). Furthermore, Tanger has proven that the company’s true power of differentiation is the assets that serve its core customers. As Chris Zook and James Allen, author of Repeatability: Build Enduring Businesses for a World of Constant Change,

The power of a repeatable model lies in the way it turns the sources of differentiation into routines, behaviors, and activity systems that everyone in the organization can understand and follow so that when a company sets out on a particular path, it knows how to maintain differentiation that led to its initial success…that strongest source of differentiation in a company’s business are its crown jewels.”

