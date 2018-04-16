My daughter explained as she slurped on her Caramel Frappuccino, “the cream always rises to the top.”.

Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

This weekend, one of my kids was going to the mall with some friends. Before she darted out the door I yelled, “are you going to Westgate Mall or Haywood Mall?” and she screamed, “are you kidding? Westgate is a ghost town.”

I don’t know why I even bothered to ask, because my kids are highly skilled shoppers and they know the difference between a good mall and a bad one. You may recall, I live near the CBL-owned Westgate Mall, that is the so-called “ghost town” anchored by Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Belk, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS).

Around a year ago I wrote an article on CBL Properties (CBL) and featured Westgate Mall,

CBL describes Westgate as a “Tier 2” mall meaning that sales per square foot are from $300 to $375. Should the Sears store close, occupancy would plummet, and CBL would have to grapple with its leverage ($36 million on Westgate) and a loan that matures in 5 years (July 2022).”

A picture is worth 1,000 words and now you know why my daughter calls Westgate Mall “ghost town.” Alternatively, my daughter made the mad dash over to the Haywood Mall, owned by Simon Property Group (SPG).

To be fair, this picture was taken when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened its store at Haywood Mall (July 2010), but the traffic at Haywood Mall is always robust, as Odyssey Community explains,

There was always a line out the door. Almost a year after the grand opening, it’s still always packed and most of the time, you need a reservation to get in.”

Even a teenager knows how to distinguish a good mall from a bad one, and whenever someone asks me to compare and contrast CBL and Simon, I will always remember what my daughter said to me, “it’s a ghost town.”

Simon Says: The Cream Always Rises to the Top

Simon Property Group has an impressive long-term track record in creating shareholder value. The management team provides investors confidence that it can navigate through a difficult operating environment with earnings growth and a rising dividend. It's no simple feat to be able to grow the dividend during turbulent times and Simon has proven that it can manage retail risk and grow returns.

Simon's primary business is the ownership and operation of retail properties, which the company groups into five broad categories: regional malls, premium outlet centers, The Mills, community & lifestyle centers, and international properties.

Simon has ownership interests in over 230 retail properties totaling over 190 million square feet located across North America and Asia. Additionally, the company has an expanding footprint in Europe with its 29% interest in Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) (a leading European mall operator based in France) and a joint venture with McArthurGlen (a leader in European designer outlets).

Source: SPG Filings

Simon's portfolio is well-diversified from a geographic, tenant, and revenue by real estate sector perspective. Major state concentrations by net operating income include Florida (15%), Texas (10%) and California (13%). Additionally, roughly 9% of Simon's net operating income is derived from its international properties, which are located in Europe, Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Simon also has a diversified tenant base; the largest mall space tenants include The Gap (NYSE:GPS) (3.5% of base rent), Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) (1.9% of base rent), L Brands (NYSE:LB) (2.1% of base rent), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) (1.6%), and PVH (NYSE:PVH) (1.5%).

With respect to anchor tenants, Simon's major concentrations include Macy's (NYSE:M) (0.4% of base rent, 12.5% of square footage), and Sears (0.4% of base rent, and 5.9% of square footage).

Note: Simon has 8 Bon-Ton stores in the portfolio, representing just .60% of total square footage in the U.S. See my WGP article here (related to Bon-Ton).

Simon is a global leader, and it is the largest publicly traded REIT. Given the company's international scale, it has a strong relationship with a diverse list of quality retailers, which should benefit Simon over the long term. There is very little construction of new malls or premium outlets, thus limiting new competition; however, the elevated levels of retailer store closings have created more competition.

Managing Risk Is What Simon Does Best

Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

Simon has been active continuing to lower its borrowing cost: In Q4-17, the company issued $2.7 billion of new senior notes with an average term of 7.9 years at a weighted average coupon of 3.07% and retired $2.6 billion of senior notes saving 60 basis points.

Also, Simon amended and extended its $4 billion revolving credit facility and lowered the pricing grid at the same time. The company's liquidity ended the year at approximately $8 billion.

Simon continues to have the strongest credit profile in the REIT industry; it ended 2017 with a net debt to EBITDA of 5.5x with an interest coverage ratio of just 5x. Simon is the only mall REIT with an A and A2 rating, and the company's balance sheet is as strong as ever providing it with superior operating financial flexibility to continue to create long-term value for shareholders.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q4-17, Simon reported core funds from operations (or FFO) of $3.12 per share, 7% higher than the same period last year. The company initiated 2018 FFO per share guidance of $11.90-12.02.

Simon continues to show solid earnings growth despite the difficult retail environment, but a few of the company's key measures weakened in the quarter. The comparable property level earnings grew 2.2%, a deceleration from the prior few quarters, which was driven by decelerating rent growth and lower occupancy levels.

Although I was disappointed with the 2018 FFO per share outlook, the dividend bump suggests that the company is on solid footing. Simon does not provide occupancy forecasts, and here is what the company's CEO had to say on the latest earnings call:

We do not provide leasing spread forecast. We do not provide the occupancy forecast. We've never done that and I have no real desire to do it. You know…we can just be obsessed with metrics, I'm obsessed, we're continuing to grow our company, make our company better. I'm not obsessed with metrics and I think unfortunately you know we can get into that the rabbit hole. But the reality is I'd encourage you to look at the peer group, look at our multiple, look at our dividend yield and then come up with your investment recommendations."

Also, Simon still ranks as one of the top-growing mall REITs (data provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

The current challenging retail environment, resulting in an elevated level of retailer bankruptcies and store closings, provides near-term uncertainty for Simon and all retail REITs. However, Simon is well-positioned to mitigate these risks and continue generating sector-leading results.

An “A-Rated” REIT on Sale

I am still maintaining a Strong Buy on Simon, based on the metrics below:

Here’s how Simon has performed year-to-date:

Although Simon has outperformed the peers, I remain bullish that Simon will continue to grow its dividend. Here is a snapshot of the company’s recent historical dividend performance (and estimates):

Last week I wrote the following article: My Oh My, 4 Strong Buys and Simon was included as one of my Strong Buys.

As referenced above, my kids are good shoppers and they are learning to become intelligent REIT investors. Simon is clearly no “ghost town” of a REIT and as my daughter explained as she slurped on her Caramel Frappuccino, “the cream always rises to the top.”

Here is my Total Return target as illustrated (estimated) by F.A.S.T. Graphs:

