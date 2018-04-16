3 Steady Dividends You Should Buy In 2018

Generally, there are signs that a company is on the way down long term.

There are a few metrics buy-and-hold investors should be looking for.

Bad investments can be a drag on your wallet. Let’s take a look at 3 great buys today.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential (EQR) is a great REIT and one of the best apartment REITs. There are several factors that make EQR a strong fit for the buy-and-hold investor. The company only carries a yield of 3.5%, but the dividend is easily covered and has plenty of room to grow.

EQR has an excellent credit rating, desirable properties, great management, and great margins.

Source: EQR investor presentation

The company invests in the coastal markets and stands out with their relatively low leverage and strong credit rating.

Source: EQR investor presentation

Controlling for expenses is important, and so is having conservative leverage:

Source: EQR investor presentation

EQR was focusing on lowering their leverage which makes them the ideal candidate for risk-averse investors.

Tanger Factory Outlets

My outlook remains bullish on Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). I have a large position in SKT and I’m debating whether I should add to my position. If SKT had a weak balance sheet, this would be a more challenging situation. However, SKT’s total AFFO exceeds their dividend by a little over $100 million per year. On a per share basis, that is over $1.00 per share (roughly 100 million fully diluted shares outstanding).

Trailing AFFO per share was $2.46. Guidance for 2018 also carried a midpoint of $2.46. They can cover the cash outlays just fine.

SKT - tenant allowances

In 2017 their TA (tenant allowances) per square foot were very high. They came in at $70.51 per square foot in 2017, compared to $34.69 in tenant allowances per square foot for 2016. A major part of the increase was the remerchandising projects SKT undertook in late 2016 (showing up in 2017 numbers as the leases began).

SKT was actively signing very desirable tenants who needed more space and the result was much higher capital expenditures.

For investors who aren't familiar with this: When a mall REIT signs a tenant, they provide "TAs", which is "Tenant Allowances". This is capital spent on customizing the property to the needs of the tenant. It is a real cash outflow, but is often overlooked in the most commonly reported metrics.

We should probably assume that the market rate of TAs to sign new long-term tenants would run somewhere between those numbers (between $34.69 and $70.51 per square foot).

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is a poor mortgage REIT. There isn’t much to like about the REIT. Their operating expenses are high and their dividend is unsustainable over the long term. Their portfolio performance is more difficult to estimate due to a history of significant changes to the portfolio during the quarters.

While WMC’s portfolio changes frequently, their poor performance has not. Respectable performance for a couple quarters coincided with the entire mortgage REIT subsector performing quite well. The outlook moving forward is much worse for the sector. I see no reason to believe WMC would outperform. Currently, they have a significant hedge position that does not require any interest expense in the current period.

WMC will struggle with net interest income going forward unless they continue to move hedging expenses through book value instead of through net interest expense. I expect WMC to underperform and trim their dividend again either later this year or during the next year. I expect book value may decline as well.

Predicting dividend cuts for WMC has historically been a great call:

Source: Schwab

2012 was not a full year for the company. Consequently, the appearance of dividend growth from 2012 to 2013 is misleading on this chart.

The dividend shrinks and the price shrinks. It’s not a great combination.

Philip Morris

Philip Morris (PM) saw excellent financial results before the effect of currency exchange last year. However, the strength of the U.S dollar was a serious problem from the company. They need to exchange foreign currencies for U.S dollars when paying dividends. Look how high the dollar index climbed in late 2016:

Source: Bloomberg

However, as you can see, there has been a dramatic decline in the strength of the dollar. This is a positive factor for Philip Morris. Shares of PM are trading around $100 which is a drop from mid-2017 when they were trading north of $115. Investors are getting an opportunity to buy in at an attractive price before the company’s earnings growth ramps up. Because of the more attractive exchange rates for Philip Morris, we should see earnings improve materially.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is an overvalued strip center REIT. On average, their property quality isn’t too bad, but the valuation is dreadful. Shareholders are focused on the high dividend yield and they are ignoring comparable values throughout the sector. The operating expenses for WSR are simply too high. The company is also loaded up with too much debt. Even though management has done an admirable job of developing the properties, it doesn’t get past the valuation problem. This is a strip center REIT with high overhead costs and significantly too much leverage. There is no redeeming factor that can overcome those issues unless it is a very low share price. Currently, we don’t have a very low share price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Those three red boxes were me warnings investors that this was a bad investment. The furthest box to the left was on 11/30/2017 where I spelled out for you why the company was bad. Here’s part of the article where you couldn’t possibly miss how bad they were:

What Are They Doing? They are coming up with their estimate for the cost of capital and then looking for investments to have an “unlevered IRR” that is substantially higher than the capitalization rate of the property. Is That a Good Thing? No. This is not how you do property acquisitions. Allow me to simplify this. The total market capitalization of the company (equity plus debt) was valued at an 8.35% capitalization rate. Management likes to issue new equity (and I believe they will need to use some debt to maintain the capital structure) to buy properties at lower capitalization rates. Why Won’t They Stop? Their EBITDA margins are dreadful. The next slide really breaks it down: Source: WSR presentation Basically, the NOI margins were okay. Then they had G&A expenses. EBITDA margins, after the G&A expenses, are no longer okay. They stink. Basically, WSR doesn’t have strong enough economies of scale on their G&A expenses to really benefit shareholders. Consequently, they need to keep pumping out new equity to try to get scale on those expenses. Unfortunately, they’re stuck buying properties at much lower capitalization rates than the value of their own stock. Consequently, this could be called “acquisitions through dilution. How Do You Get a Better Price? Make up a garbage version of FFO and present it as an alternative: Source: WSR presentation Nope, terrible. Printing new shares is not a viable way to reduce expenses. Think about this carefully. The stance is that they can afford the dividend because they are paying a major expense (part of G&A) by printing new shares to conserve cash. Over time, the shareholder gets more and more diluted. In the short term, this strategy works from a cash basis. Over the long term, the analyst would need to model for the expected impacts of dilution. The simplest way to handle the situation is to not allow share-based compensation to be added back.

REITs have generally struggled. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is currently quite cheap. However, WSR has lost more than other REITs and still has plenty of room to fall.

Conclusion

Residential REITs continue to look attractive. The mall sector is struggling more, but Tanger Factory Outlets is still positioned better than their price would suggest. WMC is a small mortgage REIT with high expenses and an unsustainable dividend. Philip Morris is back to an attractive valuation. This is a great opportunity to open a new position in the dividend champion. Whitestone has fine management, but they are too expensive. The REIT doesn’t have the scale necessary to cover those expenses and the high leverage in the portfolio puts them in a more difficult situation given the current retail headwinds.

