Dentsply Sirona: Let The Dip Deepen Before Buying

The Global Dental Market Is Positioned For Continued Growth

As an income investor with a multidecade time horizon, I like to look for companies which are exposed to long-term secular tailwinds. I believe that one of these tailwinds is the continued growth in the standard of living of emerging market economies. I believe that certain services which are taken for granted in more developed countries but which currently have a relatively low penetration rate within emerging market economies will experience rapid rates of demand growth in the coming decades.

I believe that dentistry is one such sector which will see above-average growth in the years to come. When less-developed economies around the world transition over to a more high-sugar, “Western” style diet, research has shown that a higher incidence of dental cavities is the result. This phenomenon, combined with rising incomes in emerging market economies, has led experts to expect steady growth in the global dental market. China’s dental market is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR over the next few years, and will soon overtake Italy as the 5th largest dental market in the world. The fact that China, the world’s biggest country by population size, is only the 6th largest market for dental services & equipment demonstrates the room for growth available in the global dental market.

Source: TrendForce.com

Dentsply Sirona Is The Global Dental Supplies Leader

In 1899, three partners pooled $10,000 in capital to form The Dentist’s Supply Company in New York City. Over the next 119 years, this humble company evolved into the $11 billion corporation known as Dentsply Sirona (XRAY). The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with more than 4,000 patents across the world and manufacturing facilities that span four continents. Critically, Dentsply generates approximately 65% of its net sales from customers outside the United States. This puts Dentsply in a great position to benefit from increasing demand for dental care and equipment in overseas markets.

Dentsply Sirona reports its sales in 3 segments: Dental Technology, which covers such things as dental implants, imaging equipment, and software; Dental Consumables, which covers "single-use" items such as dental sealants and topical fluoride as well as small pieces of dental equipment. Healthcare Consumables consists mainly of urology catheters and other miscellaneous product offerings. Unsurprisingly, the two Dental reporting segments account for the vast majority of net sales, with sales split almost evenly between them.

Dentsply's Dividend Has Quadrupled Over the Past Two Decades

Dentsply has managed to string together a highly impressive dividend growth streak, although the company did take a break from annual dividend hikes around the time of the Great Recession, Unfortunately, investors seem to regard Dentsply as more of a growth stock than an income play - the stock hasn't yielded over 1% since around the turn of the millennium. Nonetheless, Dentsply's strong record of dividend hikes, if continued, is likely to boost the yield on cost of anyone who buys in at current levels. It is also worth noting that the company's dividend yield is currently at a multiyear high.

Dividend growth investors who are concerned about dividend sustainability can rest easy - at least for now. Dentsply's dividend constitutes a relatively small piece of its cash flows. By far the largest component of Dentsply Sirona's outlays in 2017 was the repurchasing of 2.7% of its own shares outstanding for a tad over $400 million - more than quintuple the $78 million in dividends that the company paid out in 2017.

Source: Dentsply Sirona 10-K; Chart by Author

Unfortunately, while the share repurchase program looks impressive on paper, examining both the context and execution of the program reveal much to be desired. For starters, investors should be aware that this massive repurchase program comes on the heels of the massive $5.5 billion, all stock purchase of Sirona Dental that created the current incarnation of the company. Thanks to this acquisition, Dentsply Sirona's share count is still vastly above where it was only a few short years ago.

To add insult to injury, Dentsply's share repurchase program suffers from the all-too-common executional defect of repurchasing stock when it is overpriced -thus destroying shareholder value. Per SEC filings, during 2017 the company repurchased its stock at an average price of $64.40. As of writing, the stock is currently trading around $49.00.

Especially disappointing is that fact that the company's average repurchase price is nearly 5% higher than the average closing price of the stock over the entirety of 2017. This suggests that management's purchases were relatively poorly timed, even in the context of the stock's 2017 trading range. I view share purchases more positively when they are deployed opportunistically to take advantage of excessive declines in the price of a stock. Dentsply Sirona's 2017 share repurchases do not appear to have followed this playbook.

Dentsply Sirona's $1.6 Billion in Debt Bears Watching

Dentsply Sirona's acquisitive nature has also caused it to incur a significant amount of debt ($1.6 billion) relative to its $11 billion market capitalization. However, both debt maturities and interest expense appear to be manageable, assuming the company maintains its current levels of cash flow positivity.

One factor which has helped the company keep its interest expense low is its access to international capital markets. Much of its debt is denominated in Swiss Francs and Euros, enabling the company to take advantage of the lower interest rates in those currency jurisdictions. A depreciation in the US dollar could cause the dollar-denominated value of the interest expense to go up, but that would likely be offset by increased revenues due to the fact that the majority of the company's revenue comes from outside of the United States.

Closing Thoughts

Dentsply Sirona is a company that I want to invest in. The growth of demand for dental equipment and services in emerging economies such as China is a trend that Dentsply should benefit from. That being said, I have reservations about how management has been allocating capital. Dentsply's acquisition spree, especially the takeover of Sirona, has resulted in an explosion in the share count as well as a noticeably elevated level of leverage. The company's devotion of $400 million to repurchase shares when they were effectively trading at all-time highs also is a decision that I respectfully disagree with. While I would be potentially willing to look past these questionable uses of capital were the company offering an attractive dividend yield, 0.71% doesn't cut it for me. I feel that a price at or below $40 would offer a sufficient margin of safety to take a small, position in the stock, provided its financial metrics do not deteriorate below current levels and additional write-downs resulting from its Sirona acquisitions are relatively limited in size.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.