Analog Devices: Total Return Is Good, Another Good Chip Business

Analog Devices' growth can continue with the increasing population and increases in the need for more industrial products and services.

The company has increased its dividend for ten of the last ten years, with a present yield of 2.1% just above average.

This article is about Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), which designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, and why it's a buy for the total return investor. The management of ADI is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to increase the dividend and add to the company's diversified semiconductor products. Analog Devices is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio, which is my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Analog Devices has a good chart going up and to the right in fairly constant pattern except in 2015, where it consolidated before an upturn in 2016-2017.

Fundamentals of Analog Devices will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Analog Devices passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Analog Devices does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a dividend yield of at least 1%. It has a steadily increasing dividend for ten of the last ten years, with a yield of 2.1%. The average three-year earnings payout ratio is high at 71%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. The company easily passes that. Analog Devices is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $32.7 billion. The size of Analog Devices plus its estimated 2018 cash flow of $1.2 billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 10% easily meets my requirement of 5.1%. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. ADI passes this guideline with the great total return of 99.41%, more than the Dow's total return of 45.59% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,100 today. This great total return makes Analog Devices a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and its yield is just above average for the income investor. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. ADI's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or Buy with a target price of $109.00, passing the guideline. The stock price is presently 17% below the target. ADI is under the target price at present and has a bit below-average P/E of 17, making ADI a good buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady growth in a growing segment of the economy. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The good total return makes it a great company to own for the investor that wants growth going forward and a fair income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes ADI interesting is the steady total return and continued growth prospects as the world economy increases and uses more electronic products.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with, and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Analog Devices outperforms the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had fair and bad performance.

The good total return of 99.41% makes Analog Devices a better-than-average investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have an average dividend yield for the income investor. The company presently has a yield of 2.1%, which is average for the income investor and does have a fair growth of its dividend. The dividend was increased to $0.48/quarter, or a 6.6% gain, in February 2018. Dow's 51-month total return baseline is 45.59%.

Company Name 51-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Analog Devices +99.41% +53.82% 2.1%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on February 28, 2018, Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.42 that beat estimated earnings by $0.13 and is up compared to last year's earnings of $0.94. Total revenue was higher at $1.52 billion more than a year ago by 54.4% year over year and beat the expected revenue figure by $30 million. This was a good report hitting a triple, with an increase in the bottom line and top line and with earnings higher than last year. The next earnings report will be out in May 2018 and is expected to be $1.38, compared to last year at $1.03 - a nice increase.

Business Overview

Analog Devices designs manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of semiconductor products in the United States and around the world.

As per Reuters:

Analog Devices, incorporated on January 18, 1965, designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. The Company provides Analog Products, such as Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, and Power Management and Reference. It also offers Digital Signal Processing Products (DSPs). The Company operates in the United States, Rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, and China.



The Company offers its products for applications in various end markets, such as industrial, automotive, consumer and communications. The industrial end market includes segments, such as industrial and instrumentation, defense/aerospace, energy management and healthcare. The Company offers products for the Industrial and Instrumentation segment for applications, such as process control systems, robotics, and environmental control systems, among others."

Overall, Analog Devices is a business with a good forward CAGR projected growth that performs better than the market long term. If you want an above-average total return and with an average dividend yield in the industrial products business, then ADI may fulfill your needs.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21, it raised the base rate by 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that it will not raise the rates thrice more this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

On the February 28, 2018, earnings call, Vincent T. Roche, Chief Executive Officer, said:

Well, the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was another very successful quarter for ADI with momentum continuing across our business, and I'm very pleased to share our results with you now.



Revenue in the first quarter came in at the high end of our guidance as strength across our B2B markets offset the expected decline in our consumer business. Our strong execution as a combined company delivered substantial growth and operating margin expansion compared to the year-ago quarter, resulting in a 50% increase year-over-year in our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. And our combined company adjusted free cash flow margins over the trailing 12 months continues to place us in the highest tier in the S&P 500.



So digging into our markets. The industrial end market, consisting of a diverse, highly fragmented set of applications, represented approximately 50% of sales in the quarter. Our sales into this market have been stellar, increasing an average of 8% annually over the past five years, outperforming GDP by two times to 3 times.



I'd like to spend some time today now providing a little insight into why we believe we've outperformed in this market and why we remain excited about the future. On a broad level, we believe we've gained market share by targeting the right applications, developing the right products, and bringing our domain expertise to bear as we engage with our customers at a more system-oriented level."

This shows the feelings of the top management towards the continued growth of Analog Devices and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders across the world.

The graphic below shows one of the new devices that are being developed by ADI.

(Source: ADI Website)

The Power by Linear™ LTM4661 is a low-power step-up µModule® regulator in a 6.25mm x 6.25mm x 2.42mm BGA package. Only a few capacitors and one resistor are required to complete the design, and the solution occupies less than 1cm² single-sided or 0.5cm² on double- sided PCBs. The LTM4661 incorporates a switching DC/DC controller, MOSFETs, inductors and supporting components. The LTM4661 operates from a 1.8V to 5.5V input supply and continues to operate down to 0.7V after start-up. The output voltage can be set by a single resistor ranging from 2.5V to 15V.

Takeaways

Analog Devices is an investment choice for the total return growth investor with its great total return and increasing market in the growing worldwide economy. It is very similar to Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), already a full position in The Good Business Portfolio, and I do not like to have competing companies in the portfolio. TXN has a little better total return and will be held with the possibility of buying ADI when there is a bigger difference in the fundamentals. The portfolio does have one open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less, since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 29, increased position of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio. I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29, sold the entire position of L Brands (NYSE:LB). It does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 26, reduced the position of L Brands to 1.5% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position during the next month.

On March 23, increased the position of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20, increased the position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20, reduced the position of L Brands to 1.8% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position during the next few months.

On March 16, increased the position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1, increased the position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On January 31, trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth-quarter earnings report was fantastic, beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Altria (NYSE:MO) at 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash-positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second-quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third-quarter earnings were $2.72, beating the expected figure by $0.06, with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year - another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did like the growth prospects going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a Hold forever; it is now a Strong Buy, as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review" for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), MO, BA, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), ADI, Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), TXN, DLR and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

