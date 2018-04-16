Chinese Investor Strike?

While this analysis gets it partially right, we show you what's wrong with it.

As a result, they argue, the Chinese could strike back by stop buying US Treasuries, or even dumping their $1T+ Treasury holdings.

Some argue that the US trade deficit is simply the result of big US public sector deficits and debts (which need to be refinanced), needing foreign investors.

Many blame the recent market volatility on the trade tensions between the US and China, and we have no qualms with that view. After all, these are the two biggest economies in the world. Serious tensions, let alone a full blown trade war between them, could have serious implications for the world economy.

As we argued before, this is a world economy which already seems to be slowing down with, central banks retrenching stimulus and monetary aggregates showing a less bullish picture ahead.

So it's natural for investors to get unnerved by the proposition of tariffs of $50B worth of US imports from China, a Chinese retaliation package of similar size, and the possibility of an additional package of $100B of US imports from China.

If implemented, these packages will disrupt supply chains, cut growth and jobs, produce higher prices and will affect investor and consumer confidence, which could very well lead to further economic growth declines.

Now, who's to blame for all this? Many argue China, because of its cavalier attitude to (foreign) intellectual property. There is a good deal of truth in that, even if this is not a problem that is particular to China but a general problem of emerging economies.

China is just much bigger, therefore, it is a more interesting market for foreign companies to operate in, which gives China more leverage.

But we (and others, needless to say) also argue three more things:

The bilateral trade deficit the US has with China is meaningless.

Even if it were not meaningless, there is no way to address it.

The US itself is to blame for its trade deficit.

The trade deficit is simply the result of the fact that the US as a whole (public + private sector) has a savings shortage. There is a relevant accounting identity which states that the trade deficit (TB) equals the private sector financial balance (S-I, savings minus investment) - the budget deficit (G-T).

TB = (S-I) - (G-T)

That is, national savings can be used to finance either private sector investment and/or the public sector deficit. If there are savings left after financing both, a country has a savings surplus, and the corollary of that is a trade surplus.

If the US savings fall short, it has to finance part of the shortfall (to finance part of its public sector deficit and private sector investments) by tapping into world savings.

Increase domestic savings, and the trade surplus will decline if not disappear altogether argue a lot of people, and there is a lot of truth in that (although there is one complication, as we will explain below).

Some, like SA contributor Gary Gordon, go further and narrow the focus down to the big public sector deficit, which indeed requires a lot of savings (both domestic and foreign).

This is a re-run of the familiar 'twin-deficit' theme of the 1980s, when the combination of lax fiscal and tight monetary policy produced both a public sector deficit and a trade deficit.

Here is Gordon:

Truthfully, though, tariffs and trade disputes are a bit of a sideshow. The real danger in poking the panda is China's ability to severely slow down its purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds. Remember, the U.S. government regularly spends hundreds of billions, even trillions, up and above the revenue it takes in. It is called "deficit spending." And it requires that we issue more and more debt to finance the difference. (Note: We recently pierced the $21 trillion level.) So if China, the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries, does not buy enough U.S. government sovereign debt, other buyers would need to step in. They'd do so, but that would occur at higher interest rates. And those rates might move higher rather quickly.

China really isn't the largest holder of US Treasuries (the US Social Security Trust Fund and the Fed hold much more). The title of his article actually already says it all:

Do Not Blame China For U.S. Dependence On Debt, Deficits, And Low Rates

The essence seems to be that the trade deficit is the US's own fault by having such bad public finances which requires financing from abroad.

However, this view overlooks the fact that a lack of private sector savings is another reason for the trade deficit (private sector investment seems hardly exuberant, in fact, it should be higher so we'll leave that out).

Unique US situation

There are two additional reasons why the US is more likely to run a trade deficit:

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency

The US has uniquely deep capital markets which are attractive to foreigners.

The reserve currency role makes it both more likely and more desirable (from the perspective of the world economy) for the US to run a trade deficit.

More likely because in addition to issuing debt in its own currency, the US can pay for many imports with its own currency (most commodities and the like).

The trade deficit is also a main avenue in which the world gets hand on the world's reserve currency, so it can be seen as lubricating the world economy.

The deep capital markets and relatively solid corporate governance and rule of law also make the US an attractive place to investors.

This produces a capital inflow, which rises the dollar, which produces the trade deficit. In essence, one could argue that the US has a trade deficit because it is such an attractive place to invest.

A Chinese investment strike?

After this long introduction, we now get to the core argument which Gordon and with him quite a few more seem to be making. Not only is the US itself to blame for the trade deficit because of its large public sector deficits and debts (the latter have to be refinanced), China can easily retaliate by stopping its purchases of US bonds, or even dumping the large holdings (roughly $1T) of US bonds it has.

This argument doesn't hold much water, and we needed the above long intro to be able to explain why.

Yes, it could be that insofar the Chinese stop buying (which they already seem to have done) and would dump their holdings and this would not be compensated by increased buying from other foreigners, interest rates could rise.

For starters, bond yields largely depend on stuff like expectations about inflation and future short-term interest rates, so this is by no means a necessity.

But even if bond yields would rise, as Gordon argues, there is likely to be an offsetting fall in the dollar. Indeed, when China was a currency manipulator, the exact opposite happened. China ran very large trade surpluses and kept that going by recycling this in Treasuries, propping up the dollar and keeping the renminbi competitive.

China dumping US treasuries would lower the dollar, deteriorating China's competitiveness and lead to a smaller US trade deficit. This isn't much in the way of leverage that China holds over the US in its trade dispute. In fact, quite the contrary, China could lose more than it gains when dumping Treasuries.

Conclusion

Incorrect economic analysis leads to incorrect policy proposals and remedies, as well as non-existent fears and threats. They can also easily lead to incorrect predictions in asset markets, which could cost investors dearly.

So while US public finances play an important role as a cause of its trade deficit, we shouldn't focus exclusively on this. Lack of private domestic savings, as well as the role of the dollar as a world reserve currency and the attractiveness of US financial markets have a lot to do with the trade deficit as well.

And no, China doesn't hold leverage over the US with regards to its Treasury holdings. In fact, they would likely shoot themselves in the foot if they were to dump their Treasuries.

