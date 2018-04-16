Goldman Sachs BDC: 9.4% Dividend Yield Supported By First-Lien And Strong Covenants

GSBD has been trading lower, the market is likely expecting an equity offering, as the company was at its targeted leverage and trading at a premium to NAV.

9.4% dividend yield is excellent for a BDC with protective covenants for 90% of the portfolio, 54% is first-lien, and non-accruals decreased to 0.0% due to the restructuring of Bolttech.

Quick BDC Market Update

As discussed in previous articles, business development companies ("BDCs") have been pulling back since May 2017. The following chart uses UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS) as a rough proxy for the average BDC, many of which are near new lows (including GSBD).

Obviously, lower BDC prices have driven higher overall dividend yields with the average BDC currently yielding 10.6% as shown below. However, it should be noted that I'm expecting dividend cuts for a few of the higher yield BDCs as discussed in my recently updated Dividend Coverage Levels report.

BDC Buzz Articles Update

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector, including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases

Seeking Alpha has decided to make articles such as this one available for free for the first 10 days only. I highly recommend enabling the "get email alerts" for the contributors that you are actively following:

Link to: Change Author Email Alerts

The following articles are still available (for free) to all readers:

The following information discussing Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage, and worst-case scenarios, and suggested BDC portfolio.





Historically, GSBD has yielded between 7.0% and 9.0% but is currently yielding around 9.4% due to trading lower after reporting Q4 2017 results as shown in the following chart. There is a chance that the market is expecting an equity offering in Q2 2018, including myself, as the company was at its targeted leverage and trading at a premium to NAV.

GSBD has an investment portfolio of $1.3 billion with around 54% first-lien secured debt and is one of the few BDCs that use front-end leverage by partnering with banks for first-out/last-out transactions to structure a higher yield while staying invested in first lien and maintaining credit control, including 90% of the portfolio with protective covenants:

About two-thirds of the new originations we did in the fourth quarter were covenanted. And overall on the portfolio it’s about 90% of the portfolio that is covenanted. So we think we’re continuing to be selective and do our work on each individual single name. We continue to value covenants. We think they are an important piece of been successful in most cases in middle-market lending and so as you can see from our statistics still pretty focused on it.” “Turning to the overall investment portfolio, as of December 31, 2017 total investments in our portfolio were $1,258.3 million at fair value, and this was comprised of 89.5% senior secured loans including 32.4% in first lien, 21.8% in first lien last out unit tranche, and 35.3% in second lien debt, as well as 0.3% in unsecured debt, 2.9% in preferred and common stock and 7.3% in the senior credit fund.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Other reasons for considering GSBD to be a ‘safer’ BDC include its shareholder-friendly fee agreement, having higher quality management that is willing ‘to do the right thing’ (discussed next), an excellent credit platform (GSAM discussed earlier), low energy and oil/gas exposure of 0.1%, portfolio debt-to-EBITDA of 5.3x and its BBB- rating with stable outlook reaffirmed by Standard & Poor’s. Also, its strong GSAM credit platform offers scale, experience and ‘network of relationships’ (especially the private wealth management group with almost $1.2 trillion in AUM) that will likely drive higher quality originations and returns.

At December 31, 2017 had 56 portfolio companies operating across 29 different industries as compared to 40 portfolios of companies a year ago. Turning to credit quality, the weighted average net-debt-to EBITDA of the companies in our investment portfolio at quarter end was 5.3 times, unchanged from the prior quarter. The weighted average interest coverage of the company’s in our investment portfolio at quarter end was 2.3 times, down modestly from 2.5 times for the prior quarter.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Non-accruals decreased to 0.0% and 0.1% of the portfolio fair value and cost, respectively (previously 1.5% and 3.4%), due to the restructuring of Bolttech Mannings, Inc. that was previously on non-accrual status. The first lien/last out unitranche debt position was converted partially into non-income producing common equity and resulted in realized losses of $25 million for Q4 2017.

Moving onto investment performance and credit quality. Overall, credit quality remains stable, on a weighted average basis, our portfolio of companies have grown revenue and earnings at a healthy rate over the past 12 months. As we close the year, we had one investment on nonaccrual status representing 0.1 of 1%, 1/10 of 1% of the investment portfolio at cost and nothing at fair value. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was driven by Bolttech coming off nonaccrual as a result of the successful restructuring of that investment.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

GSBD has covered its dividend by an average of 115% over the last four quarters, growing spillover/undistributed income to $32.1 million or around $0.80 per share.

Net investment income per share was $0.47 in Q4, which brought net investment income per share for the full year to $2.07 or 11.4% return on common equity for 2017. Our net investment income covered our dividend by 104% in the quarter, 115% for the full year 2017. We believe that this performance is a result of attractive yields on our assets combined with a low operating expense structure.” “The company had $32.1 million in accumulated, undistributed net investment income at quarter end, resulting from net investment income that has exceeded our dividend in past quarters. This equates to $0.80 per share on current shares outstanding.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

However, there is a good chance that the company is currently holding undistributed income (rather than pay special dividends) to increase shareholder value and will eventually be required to distribute to shareholders.

Q. “On the dividend obviously, you guys have been out-earning at even with minimal fee income. Just curious what your thoughts are on potential special or bump-up in the regular dividend level?” A. “I think, we’ve used, especially given our stock has traded at the premium value that the spillover income actually provides incremental value to shareholders…and as you spillover income, even into perpetuity and current excise tax of 4%, that is a very, very good trade-off relative to issuing new shares where you’d be obligated to pay a dividend at a much higher level than that 4% excise tax. So, the way we think about it, at least at this point in the context of where we’re capitalized and the opportunities that we have, we think that spilling it over is an attractive value added proposition for shareholders.” Q. “With the undistributed taxable income per share around $0.80 and you guys consistently outearning the dividend. I could certainly appreciate the conservative dividend policy versus having to potentially cut it at a later date, but what in your opinion would be the catalyst for you to potentially bump up the regular distribution even by a penny or so?” A. “We don't think that's something that the shareholder in general will value as we look at retaining that income, that undistributed income and looking how the market is valuing our company overall. We think that’s a better way to produce shareholder value. We certainly do with our board spent a lot of time on dividend policy. Over the overlong term could thing change? I think you’d have seen a very long-term trend where we feel like we have very material significant capability of our earning, our state of dividend. But overall we, as you alluded to, would be much more mindful of exposing the company and the shareholders to the some point in future having, after raising dividend having to cut it. So it's a put and take and overall, the lens that we look to evaluate that question is what’s going to be the best outcome for shareholders and at present we think maintaining the dividend policy and retaining that income is the best outcome for shareholders.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

It is also important to note that dividend coverage for GSBD is not reliant on fee and dividend income, some of which is amortized over the life of the investment, reducing the potential for “lumpy” earnings results.

“Loan origination fees, original issue discount and market discount or premiums are capitalized, and the Company then amortizes such amounts using the effective interest method as interest income over the life of the investment.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

I am expecting minimal portfolio growth for Q1 2018 due to being a seasonally slower quarter and the company is already near its targeted leverage (debt-to-equity) ratio of 0.75. The company recently exercised its right under the revolving credit facility’s accordion feature and increased the size to $620 million on a committed basis. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company upsized its revolving credit facility to $695 million and extended the maturity date to February 2023.

We think it was a pretty solid origination number for the quarter, one of things that you did was I guess down a bit was really more on the repayment side, it relatively light repayment that caused us to be closer to the upper end of our target leverage ratio. So I think as we think about managing the originations obviously what we’re thinking through is trying to stay within that target leverage ratio. So I think that if anything it provided some cap on how much origination that we do in fourth quarter. We’re seeing in -- the first quarter historically has been a bit of a seasonally slower quarter.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

For Q4 2017, GSBD reported between my base and best case projections covering its dividend by 105% (same as previous quarter). The overall portfolio yield increased to 10.8% on portfolio cost (compared to 10.3% the previous quarter) primarily due to a rise in LIBOR:

The weighted average yield on our investment portfolio at cost was largely unchanged during the year. We began the year at 10.6% and ended the year at 10.8%. The modest increase was driven primarily by an increase in LIBOR throughout the year though was partially offset by a decrease in spreads.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

However, there was not a meaningful increase in interest income over the previous quarter mostly due to lower prepayment related income of only $0.2 million compared to $1.4 million during the previous quarter. It should be noted the company is near its target leverage of 0.75 and trading at a premium to NAV, implying that there could be an equity offering at some point.

Source: SEC Filing & BDC Buzz

GSBD has the ability to drive increased earnings through its Senior Credit Fund(“SCF”) and higher syndication fees with exemptive relief to co-invest internally (both discussed later). The SCF currently has a 12.0% return on investment compared to 12.7% the previous quarter.

The senior credit funds remains the company’s largest investment at 7.3% of the company’s total investment portfolio. We continue to be very pleased with the stable performance of our investment in the SCF since its inception and for the full year 2017. The senior credit fund produced a 12% return on our invested capital over the trailing 12 months. As a reminder, the senior credit fund is focused on upper middle-market loans that are typically narrowly syndicated.” “If you look at the SCF overall, we talk about allowing, very pleased with performance for the full year 2017. We earned about a 12% return on that investment, which is certainly higher than what we’re earning on balance sheet.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

The overall size of the SCF remained stable and continues to be the company’s largest investment at 7.3% of total investments at fair value.

While the size of the senior credit fund’s portfolio did not grow during the course of 2017, we were pleased to have been able to produce attractive yields on the portfolio throughout the year. The weighted average yield on investments in the senior credit fund began the year at 6.9% and we ended the year at 7.7%. This increasing yield is primarily attributable to the increase in LIBOR that occurred through the year. First lien loans comprise 96.8% of the total investment portfolio within the senior credit fund and all of our investments are floating-rate with LIBOR floors. No investments are on non-accrual status. The Senior Credit fund also remains well diversified with investments in 34 companies operating across 18 different industries.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

There is a good chance that the company will announce an increase in commitments and continued upside earnings potential from its SCF, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Cal Regents using 2x to 3x leverage. The SCF is near its $100 million in total commitment and there will likely be limited growth until the fund is expended as discussed by management below:

Source: SEC Filings

Q. “What are growth prospects for the senior credit fund over the next year or so given the current market conditions? And then also what we see a increasing that the fund commitment at some point since its close to capacity?” A. “As we’ve described this quarter basically the asset growth was relatively flat. And I think we talked about it with you sometime last quarter as well. We continue to have within the existing SCF before we take on any incremental equity commitments, some additional asset capacities. So relative to our capacity we are bit under leverage and we also have the ability to both win our partner, put down incremental equity capital. So I think both of us have invested about 94 of the 100 that we’ve committed and there’s increment leverage available to us.” “So, overall as we look over the course of 2018, we try not to make projections, but we would anticipate that we end up increasing both our partner’s equity commitment to the vehicle, as well as focusing on restructuring the liability side. I think with the benefit of getting that done we should be able to continue to produce very attractive returns on equity capital that we and our partner are putting down in to SCF.” “When you look at the SCF and there's obviously a ton of disclosure, sitting here today we do feel well position to take advantage of opportunities in addition to the equity capital that is committed but undrawn which is about $12 million between we and our partner. There is also some additional leverage capacity that we've availed ourselves to produce pretty significant asset growth relative to existing portfolio. That being said, we are focused on getting the upsize of the equity commitments in order to be long-term positioned. So its something that we’re actively working on and we’re hopeful I’ll come back with that -- with some news on that as we look forward in 2018.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Similar to other externally managed BDCs, GSBD benefits from having access to a broader credit platform, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), with a depth of credit channels and robust organization to support higher quality originations. This includes GSAM’s private wealth network of middle market business owners. In January 2017, GSBD obtained an exemptive order from the SEC allowing the company to co-invest internally.

“First, the exempt of order that we received from SEC during the first quarter of 2017 was a significant development for our shareholders. The order enables the company to participate in transactions alongside other BDCs managed by GSAM which in turn enables us to increase the single lien diversification of the portfolio while not altering our investment strategy. As a result, the number of underlying companies in our portfolio increased year-over-year from 40 to 56 representing a 40% increase in single lien diversification. Furthermore, the average notional size of our debt investments decreased from 30 million to 22 million while at the same our total investments grew 8%.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

This was a meaningful development that allows GSBD to take on larger investments and spread them across the platform for portfolio diversification while generating increased syndication fee income and origination opportunities.

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

“Our core focus is always with our public BDC of trying to optimize invested returns. And so when you think through the components of that being able to allocate opportunities when they are available is important. So we are incredibly thoughtful, spend a lot of time thinking through how to manage that overall and again, I think it comes through this quarter when we did have this co-invested order in place. We were able to be quite productive overall, maintain the leverage profile that we have started within the overall portfolio. So, that’s our goal.”

Source: GSBD Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis:

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of December 31, 2017, around 96% of debt investments at fair value bore interest at variable rates, most of which are subject to interest rate floor. The previously issued $115 million of fixed-rate 4.50% Convertible Notes due 2022 account for around 21% of current borrowings.

Source: SEC Filing & BDC Buzz

To be a successful BDC investor

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.