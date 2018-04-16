McKesson Is Undervalued

This article discusses the key reasons why McKesson has a 5% weighting in the Value Portfolio.

The company's fundamentals, however, have continued to improve.

McKesson, a healthcare supply chain management solutions, has underperformed the index by more than 60 percent in three years.

Company Overview

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

The company operates through two segments:

McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products internationally and provides practice management, technology, clinical support and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and McKesson Technology Solutions segment provides software and analytics, network solutions and technology-enabled services.

McKesson has underperformed the S&P 500 index by more than 60% in the last three years:

MCK data by YCharts

Recent price underperformance, combined with strong fundamentals, makes McKesson a potential candidate for Value Portfolio.

Fundamental Performance

McKesson's revenue has continued to grow fairly consistently throughout its history, even as its stock price has slumped at times:

MCK data by YCharts

The company's operating income has continuously increased in the longer term, except for brief periods of fluctuation:

MCK Operating Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The recent jump in operating income warrants a closer look:

MCK Operating Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company noted that earnings from continuing operations for fiscal 4Q17 included a pre-tax net gain of $3.9 billion related to the creation of a joint venture. This one-time gain, recognized from the Healthcare Technology Net Asset Exchange within the company's Technology Solutions segment, is not part of my investment thesis.

Shareholder Friendly Management

The company has returned substantial capital to its investors through well-timed stock buybacks as well as consistently increasing dividends:

MCK data by YCharts

Institutional Ownership

Despite the slumping stock price, institutional ownership percentage has recently surged to more than 90 percent:

MCK data by YCharts

More specifically, top 15 institutional investors have collectively added more than six million shares in 4Q17:

The company's top investors include several value-oriented and long-horizon investors such as Wellington Management, Fidelity, Invesco, and Pzena, as well as other well-known investors such as Goldman Sachs.

Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet exhibits low and declining financial leverage:

MCK Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This is important for me, especially at a time of increasing interest rates and macroeconomic and political uncertainty.

Bottom Line

McKesson, with its industry leadership, quality business model, strong fundamental performance, high institutional ownership, shareholder-friendly management, and low balance sheet leverage, provides investors with an opportunistic entry point and portfolio diversification. I add McKesson to Value Portfolio at 5% weighting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.