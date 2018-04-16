Utilities Week In Review: April 9-13

Now that the treasury market has cooled off a bit, the utility sector should stabilize.

However, utilities were down for the week.

Unfortunately, utilities were the one sector that was down last week: On the plus side, they were only off 1.25%, which, in the big scheme of things, isn't that bad a loss.

On a longer-term look at their relative strength, they are now improving relative to other sectors:



And we're seeing a slight uptick in the volume of advancing issues:

Let's take a look at the charts to get a better idea of what's happening:

Just to provide a bit of context, the market dropped-off in late December as the treasury market dropped. This was followed by the broad market sell-off in late January. All told, the XLU was down about 15% over a period of a few months. There has been a small uptrend since early February, with a support-line that connects the lows of early February, early March and late March. However, volume has been dropping off, the MACD has given a sell-signal and prices broke the trend line early this week.

And the EMA picture is getting a bit clouded:

This is the same chart as above, except the candles have been removed to take the noise away. The shorter EMAs (the 10-day in blue and 20-day in red) are both moving lower. Because they're shorter, we don't need to worry that much yet, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Let's take a look at the larger members of the XLU:

Let's start at the bottom with Dominion (D), which I wrote about earlier this week. It appears more and more likely that the Scana deal is really hurting the stock. There was no negative news on Edison; there were some moderately supportive articles, however (see here and here). The chart closely tracks the XLU:

And like the XLUs, ED broke a short-term trend line this week.

XEL was also down this week. Like Edison, there was no major news either way. However, its stock is also weaker:

On the plus side, PEG and SRE have solid charts:

Sempra (SRE) is consolidating in a sideways triangle. Prices are above the 200-day EMA.

And Public Service Enterprise (PEG) has broken through its upper consolidation line on a downward sloping triangle consolidation pattern and has moved higher.

So - why the drop in utilities? It was in reaction to the bond market, which is still drifting modestly lower. My thought is that there are several issues - D, XEL, and ED - that are pulling the industry lower. And the slight uptick in advancing volume indicates investors are still interested in this area of the market. For now, it simply looks like we had a bad week.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.