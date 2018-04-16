Menlo Crashes On Failed Phase 2 Atopic Dermatitis Study, A Great Buying Opportunity?

Recently, Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) announced results from its phase 2 atopic dermatitis study. It announced that the primary endpoint of the study was not met. The stock plunged over 50% on the day that the topline results were reported from the company. Despite this disappointing data, I believe that the drop in the stock price creates a buying opportunity. That's because it has already reported two positive phase 2 trials treating conditions known as Prurigo Nodularis and chronic pruritus. Secondly, there is a chance for the stock price to recover when Menlo reports results from other phase 2 studies treating patients with pruritus due to psoriasis and refractory chronic cough.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study was known as the ATOMIK, MTI-103 study and it recruited a total of 484 patients with atopic dermatitis. The treatment given to patients was Menlo's serlopitant to help with the itch associated with atopic dermatitis. Patients were randomized into three different dose groups. The study was testing to see if either 1 mg or 5 mg of serlopitant would be enough to reduce pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis compared to placebo. The primary endpoint was looking for the difference between serlopitant and placebo as a mean change evaluated by the WI-NRS from baseline to week 6. The secondary endpoint was evaluating the responder rate between serlopitant and placebo using analysis of a 4-point WI-NRS improvement at week 6. It was announced that neither the primary nor the secondary endpoints of the study were met. These results were disappointing, but Menlo noted a positive trend in that at every time point in the study serlopitant displayed a numerical improvement over placebo. I think the results overall were not that good, and it is quite obvious that the company can't move on to a phase 3 study with this data. However, I feel confident about the remainder of the pipeline. I believe that one trial failure does not automatically mean that the company is done for. Especially, when it has already made progress in other areas.

Major Comeback

First of all, I believe that the 50% dip in Menlo's stock was an overreaction. That's because even though serlopitant failed to treat pruritus in atopic dermatitis patients, it has already been able to do so in two other phase 2 studies. The two phase 2 studies that serlopitant has proven itself in are in chronic pruritus and Prurigo Nodularis. Menlo ran a phase 2 study that recruited a total of 127 patients with Prurigo Nodularis. They were either given 5 mg of serlopitant or placebo. The end result was that serlopitant achieved a statistically significant reduction of pruritus compared to placebo. That is after 8-weeks of treatment with serlopitant it achieved a 48% reduction of pruritus, compared with only a 26% reduction from those treated with placebo. What does this data tell us? This data informs us that serlopitant is active in certain conditions with itching. The failure for itching in one indication doesn't mean that every other condition involving itching will also fail. That leads me to believe that there is still hope for serlopitant in pruritus due to psoriasis, which data is expected by late 2018 or early 2019. In addition, it is not known how serlopitant will act in a non-itching condition. It will be good to see if the drug can achieve positive data for refractory chronic cough, in which data is expected to be released by Q4 of 2018. But even setting all that aside, Menlo is expecting to start a phase 3 trial in treating patients with Prurigo Nodularis in 2018. That's why I believe that the company shouldn't have been punished as much as it was after the release of its phase 2 results in atopic dermatitis.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Menlo Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $62.5 million as of December 31, 2017. In addition, the company completed an initial public offering (IPO) in January of 2018 offering 8,050,000 shares of its common stock. That means that it had raised an additional $125.5 million after deductions. The company stated that it would have enough cash for the next 12 months. What that means is that I believe it should have enough cash to get through 2018 at least. However, I think that it will probably have to raise cash sometime in the beginning of 2019.

Conclusion

When judging whether a biotech is worth an investment or not after a trial failure, it is quite important to note the remaining pipeline. The initial reaction of the stock tanking by 50% is because of a herd mentality in biotech. This is where a mentality exists as a sell now and ask questions later type of an event (in other words panic selling). What separates the good biotech investors from the bad is being able to determine what value is left, and to not just sell for the sake of selling along with everyone else. Menlo is still moving on to a phase 3 trial with serlopitant in patients with Prurigo Nodularis, and that should be cheered. The risk remains in that the phase 3 study may not yield similar or better results compared to the phase 2 study. Another trial failure for Menlo would be a huge blow, especially for the stock. For now though, I believe that the company still holds value. That's why I believe the drop in share price is a great buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.