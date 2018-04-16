Target's Bullseye Is In My Line Of Sight

At a PE ratio of 13, the stock looks cheap, but so does Walmart. Are we looking at a split investment?

Target was late to the game in online strategy but it has the resources and footprint to implement a strong multi-channel strategy.

You can't go too many days without reading something about the evolving landscape within the retail sector. The headliner is often Amazon (AMZN) and its assault on brick and mortar retailers that have pundits calling for the end of physical storefronts. There have certainly been a large share of store closings over the last few years including some of the larger department stores that serve as anchors in shopping malls. What is often excluded in the reports on store closings and bankruptcy is that other companies are opening stores just as fast if not faster than those closings.

According to IHL Group, retailers plan to open 5,500 more stores in 2018 than they are closing. If the end of brick and mortar is near, why would they do that? Probably because retailers are serving 5 different generations and each one has different preferences and tendencies that call for a more omni-channel approach. Amazon buying Whole Foods was a strong indication that the multi-channel approach is 'better' than any one channel approach by itself. The chart below highlights some of the reasons why retailers must keep a physical presence while expanding or integrating their online offerings.

While seniors also favour shopping online for the convenience, they also want to interact with the product. As do baby-boomers and my peeps within Generation X. What is most interesting about the chart below, is that Generation Z (those born from the mid 1990s to early 2000s) cites avoidance of shipping costs and instant gratification as reasons to by in store. This is a sharp contrast to the recent trends of shopping online based on costs and convenience. It shows that despite a strong trend towards online purchasing, physical stores still have life in them.

I've written about Williams Sonoma (WSM) and how it has successfully implemented a multi-channel approach to continue to grow its business. It's not just the availability of multiple channels, however, WSM has leveraged its own brands (not available anywhere else) to drive online sales and organized cooking classes to get consumers into the stores. All the while creating a consumer experience that is seamless throughout all of their channels.

Other retailers have been late to the game but have the resources and capability to successfully shift to a multi-channel approach. One of those is Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Profile

Source: eMarketer Retail

Established in 1902, Target has grown to be one of the largest discount retailers in the USA. Target is headquartered in Minneapolis in Minnesota and it operates a network of 1,828 discount stores in addition to 39 distribution centers within the U.S. The retailer sells a wide array of products that include household essentials, apparel, clothing accessories, home furnishings, home decoration products, hardlines, food, beverages and pet supplies, as well as books, music albums and movies. Total annual revenues reached almost $70 billion and the company employs more than 232,000 people.

As I mentioned Target was late to the game. It has recently been exploring different retail formats for catering to different urban neighbourhoods. For example, while the standard Target store has an average size of 135,000 square feet and the ‘Super Target’ hypermarket has a store size of 175,000 square feet, the smaller stores being launched in urban cores are less than 50,000 square feet. The number of stores by size are shown below. While the Super Target and Standard stores have stayed at roughly the same number since 2014, the small store footprint has increased from 1 store in 2014 to 44 stores as of Q3 2017.

Target primarily competes with general merchandise retail chains who sell discounted products to price-sensitive consumers. Target’s business strategy aims to differentiate its discount stores from other retailers by selling upscale merchandise at an affordable price. Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) are its biggest competitors. While Walmart uses a ‘low price’ strategy to attract price conscious consumers while Costco aims to be a ‘cost leader’ that has bulk buying appeal.

Target focuses on price-sensitive buyers who are brand-conscious and who desire to have a pleasant shopping experience. The retailer delivers immense value to its aspirational consumers by selling branded products that are typically more expensive at other stores.

Target’s personalized communications has played a big role in improving customer loyalty and maximizing customer lifetime value. The retailer uses personalized social media as well as ‘in-app’ messages to recommend products that its customers are most likely to purchase. This requires the collection, integration, and analysis of a great amount of customer data that is not easily replicated.

The retailer’s core competency lies in harnessing the value of enterprise data to achieve operational sustainability. Target has evolved as an engineering-focused organization that uses a combination of technology and a highly-skilled workforce to drive its data intensive strategy. This strategy has helped it to understand consumer behaviour and to achieve operational efficiency in key areas of merchandising and supply chain. It's Gross Margins and EBITDA margins are higher than both Wal-Mart and Costco, a result of targeting less price-sensitive consumers and operational efficiency.

The growing potential of digital retailing has forced Target to step up its eCommerce initiatives and to invest in omnichannel retailing. As I mentioned earlier, Target has been a laggard in the eCommerce space as it lags behind competitors like Walmart and Amazon. However, The company’s year-over-year digital sales have increased by 24% and retail sales through digital channels are likely to grow in future. Despite my earlier point that consumers still want to shop in-store, there are plenty of reasons consumer also want to shop online: convenience being the top reason across most generations.

Source: Deloitte 2018 retail, wholesale and distribution outlook

Like Wal-mart, Target is able to leverage its physical store footprint to complement its online strategy. It relies heavily on its brick-and-mortar stores to fulfil eCommerce orders. 30% of Target’s discount stores have online order fulfilment capacity and 25% of the stores can ship online orders directly to customers’ homes.

Target’s Q4 2017 reports reveals a year-over-year revenue growth of 10%, while revenue growth of the ‘discount department store’ industry grew by 2.6%, with Wal-Mart growing at just 4% in the quarter ending January 2018. Costco grew revenues 13% through the quarter ending November 2017. Target’s year-over-year (YoY) sales have increased by 3.4%. The sales in the fourth quarter have been positive and Target expects that the full-year comparable sales growth will be more than 1%. The revenue growth can be contributed to Target’s focus on pushing private-label sales as well as on providing unique shopping experiences. EPS came in at $5.35, a 15.8% increase over 2016.

Target Corp's annualized return on assets (ROA) for the Q3 2017 was 7.65% and the company’s annualized return on equity (ROE) for the same period is 26.2%. Both these figures are greater than the industry averages as well as those of its two closest competitors.

Future Outlook

2018 will prove to be an optimistic year for Target Corporation and the U.S. retail sector as a whole, due to renewed economic growth, federal tax reform, a robust employment rate and an increase in consumer spending.

Investor confidence in the ‘Discount Department store’ industry has increased as evidenced by its outperformance versus the S&P 500 index in 2017.

Source: P J Solomon Report on Retail Outlook in 2018

Target Corporation will follow a two-pronged approach for creating shareholder value. The company will strive to further penetrate its home market while simultaneously implementing its online strategy for international markets. However, achieving global expansion will not be easy for Target as it does not have a proven track record and international markets can be quite different from US markets. There will be merchandising and logistics challenges that aren't an issue in the US, and delivering on the same value proposition overseas could be difficult. It also will not be able to use the vast amount of consumer data it has acquired over the years on the US consumer. Furthermore, its first ever attempt to expand in untapped markets failed when it had to withdraw from Canada. A high level of perceived risk involved in Target’s global expansion can create investor unease and keep a lid on the stock price.

Integrating its physical stores with its eCommerce fulfilment channels will be a key priority for Target. Target’s physical stores will play a key role in driving its 'ship-from-store’ and ‘ship-to-store’ fulfilment strategies. It has already begun to test novel concepts like ‘curbside pickup’ and ‘next-day essentials delivery service’ by launching ‘Target Drive up’ and ‘Target Restock’ programs. And the company is planning to launch its own in-house brands to control costs and quality.

In 2018, Target faces strengthening competition from Walmart and digital retailers like Amazon. Walmart has acquired Jet.com to step up its eCommerce initiatives while Amazon has acquired Whole Foods to venture into brick-and-mortal retail. In other words, the biggest brick and mortar retailer is investing heavily in online and the biggest online retailer is investing heavily in a physical presence. Target will instead depend on its in-house talent to scale up its digital channels and remain innovative. However, it wouldn't be farfetched for Target to acquire a transportation technology company to optimize its last-mile delivery logistics. More to come on that.

Our Take

While Wal-Mart stock has pulled back recently, Target has held up well. We believe this is indicative of the resiliency of the company to fluctuations in economic strength, gaining price-conscious customers moving upscale in good times and brand-conscious customers moving downscale in bad times. Which is why we think a PE ratio of 13 looks compelling.

The potential upside for the stock based on consensus analyst price targets is 7%, which is below that of Wal-Mart and Costco. But we note that part of that gap was caused by Wal-Mart's recent pullback. In the last three months, Walmart has pulled back 9.5% while Target is up 17.9%.

Target usually trades at a discount to Walmart in terms of PE ratio and that gap has narrowed recently with Walmart's decline. Despite our positive view of Target, however, if we were inclined to pick just one, Walmart might look like the more compelling buy right now. On the other hand, Target pays a slightly higher dividend and we believe is being underestimated by analysts.

In any case, we are in the process of evaluating both Walmart and Costco. Investors too impatient to wait for our 'best' pick might be served well by investing in Target. We don't think there are any 'losers' in this group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.