After Shareholder Backlash, Rite Aid-Albertsons Deal May Get Renegotiated

Shareholder backlash over the merger of Albertsons and Rite Aid (RAD) is building steam for good reason. Since Cerberus Capital put the unfair deal together on Feb. 20, the stock failed to hold even the $2.00 level. The market is signalling the chances of the merger, in its present form, will unlikely close. If shareholders band together to vote against the deal, Cerberus will have no choice but to lighten the share swap weighting and to raise the cash put into the deal. The question is, what are the chances of a renegotiation?

Quarterly Earnings

Rite Aid cut its losses from negative $0.02 a share last year to $0.01 a share. It ended the full year with $2.9 billion in debt, thanks to an after-tax gain of $1.3 billion from its store sale to Walgreens (WBA).

The $0.46 a share in losses from continuing operations is not as bad as it could have been, in light of the prescription fill drop. Generic introductions negatively hurt revenues in the fourth quarter. Still, the higher reimbursement rates and better generic drug purchasing helped give gross margin a lift. Looking ahead, profitability from generics will continue to go up after Rite Aid operates with fewer total stores in its portfolio.

Though sales were negative throughout the year, the company slowed the decline in comparable same-store sales growth:

Minimal Synergies from Merger

When Susquehanna Investment asked what Rite Aid would do to support its share price after the announcement of the deal hurt the stock, CEO John Standley cited the company’s website and investor relations would “tell our story” of the value creation. Unfortunately, the proposed synergies and cost savings are unlikely to bear fruit. Merging two entirely different business types will take more than one to two years to bear fruit. The grocery business has little overlap to the pharmacy one. Cutting the SKUs may simplify the product offering and save on operational costs but replacing them with in-house brands costs marketing money.

Voting ‘No’ to Merger

After many readers here on Seeking Alpha messaged me or commented on their large holding in RAD stock, these same shareholders will vote ‘No’ to the deal. Collectively, these investors could add a meaningful ‘No’ vote to force Cerberus to restructure the deal. Besides the stock falling and creating a bigger paper loss for shareholders, there is a strong case for opposing the deal. In addition to minimal synergy between the two companies:

The deal needlessly adds more debt to the combined company

Amazon.com ( CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Rite Aid needs to focus on one sole business – pharmacy – to fight the competitive pressures mounting from AMZN ), Walgreens, and

Quarterly results demonstrate the company may cut its debt, operating costs and raise its efficiency on its own, without Albertsons

Proposed management and leadership of the combined company does not inspire confidence

Unsustainable Debt Post-Merger

At a leverage ratio of 4.63 times as a standalone, Rite-Aid may work down its debt on its own through proceeds from the sale of stores to Walgreens and from the additional cash flow. By comparison, combining Albertsons and Rite Aid will start the post-merged firm with over 6 times debt-to-EBITDA. The bigger company will have limited cash flow for increasing its marketing budget. That would result in lower than forecast revenue growth.

Takeaway

Rite Aid shareholders are stuck holding a company with an uncertain future. Merged with Albertsons, the bigger company is likely to fail to end up better off than when the two entities were on their own. The pharmacy and grocery store market are, on their own, facing tremendous competitive pressures. Consolidation in the industry and a push to drive the business online will accelerate the pressure on Rite Aid and Albertsons.

Rite Aid’s stock price appreciation is limited in the near-term. The lack of strong leadership will prevent the company from making the necessary changes needed to turn the company around. For now, shareholders need to change things one step at a time. That starts with voting against the Albertsons-Rite Aid merger. Once that happens, the chances of a renegotiated deal will vastly improve.

