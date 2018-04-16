Cirrus Is Cheap, But Investors Have To Be Patient

So 2018 is a transition year in which the company gears up more revenue avenues.

The shares have fallen off a lot on some disappointing results, and the last quarter wasn't much different. Growth is only likely to return in 2019.

The chart of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), a specialist in audio processing chips, is relentlessly trending downward:

The first thing to check is if this substantial fall in the share price is actually warranted by the figures:

CRUS Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

This is, of course, a much longer time frame, but the decline at the end indeed shows a marked tapering in company performance. The next question is whether there are reasonable expectations that this can turn around.

We are inclined to predispose ourselves by answering yes to this question, for the simple reason that the advent of voice-controlled computing should provide the company with a substantial new opportunity.

And of course, investors realize that the company is already moving in. From the Q1CC:

We were happy to announce our new Amazon Voice Capture Development Kit, which enables a wide range of consumer OEMs to bring Alexa-enabled smart home products to market faster and more efficiently, while providing a superior user experience.

The present (albeit fairly prolonged) weakness in the share price and corporate performance stems from the maturing mobile phone market, and management is still optimistic about the future. From the Q3CC:

Based on our current visibility, in FY 2019, we anticipate revenue will be relatively flat. However, with a substantial portfolio of components and an exciting product roadmap, the company is actively engaged in design activity that we believe will contribute to the resumption of growth in calendar year 2019 timeframe. We believe Cirrus Logic's future is bright as our core competency of designing complex analog and digital signal processing components at ultra-low power levels, combined with our extensive software capabilities is increasingly important in the sophisticated audio and voice markets we serve.

There was fairly unexpected weakness in the quarter, leading to a disappointing outlook:

Based on our current visibility, in FY 2019, we anticipate revenue will be relatively flat... if one of our customers gets a cold, we catch the flu.

Guidance

From the company's shareholder letter:

In the March quarter, we expect revenue to range from $300 million to $340 million, down 34 percent sequentially and 2 percent year over year at the midpoint. Guidance for the quarter reflects continued weakness in demand for portable audio products. Based on our current visibility, we expect revenue for FY19 to be relatively flat year over year.

And some addition from the earnings PR:

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 48 percent and 50 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to range between $130 million and $136 million, which includes approximately $13 million in share-based compensation and $13 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.

On the gross margins, that's actually good news, as it might constitute some improvement over margins in Q3 (48.8% non-GAAP).

Transition

Basically, the company is in transition from a maturing mobile market where Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is by far its biggest customer to venturing out into a new world of voice-controlled devices.

But it won't be a surprise that this transition requires significant investments:

Growth from new products

There are lots of things Cirrus Logic is working on:

USB-C (rather than 3.5mm jack)-enabled digital headsets, already gaining traction with a host of products (like AMC smart codecs, amplifiers), which the company is planning on broadening to different price points and technical specifications. Management did say that the market is developing slower than hoped, though.

Amplifiers - Its new 55nm amp with integrated DSP has gotten a strong reception and is very well suited for the mid-tier market and also for flagship phones (especially with stereo use in the latter). The spread of full-screen mobile phones with haptic feedback is further enhancing the opportunity here.

Smart codec, especially for Android.

Voice activated devices - The company has a host of technologies already, "including far-field, multi-microphone acoustic processing; always-on voice control; barge-in capabilities; Automatic Speech Recognition (“ASR”) preprocessing; and general voice post processing" (from the Q3 Investment Letter). Management sees opportunities to leverage these to the mid-market and other markets, such as wearable devices and the smart home, and expect more product introductions during the year based on its reference designs via the company's Voice Capture Development Kit for Amazon Alexa Voice Services.

Voice biometrics could be a transformative opportunity for the company.

MEMS microphones, which are in their latest design phase.

Given the company's expertise and position in analog and digital audio processing, the increasing move towards voice-controlled devices and voice biometrics should offer significant opportunities for growth.

Margins

While we have confidence that Cirrus Logic will emerge stronger at some point in the future and the stock price will recover, in the meantime, the stagnating revenue and required investment could produce further problems in compressing margins

From the Q3 shareholder letter:

GAAP operating expense was $131.6 million, up $11.2 million sequentially and $22.6 million year over year. GAAP operating expense included approximately $12.1 million in share based compensation and $11.6 million in amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP operating expense was $107.9 million, up $11 million sequentially and $16.4 million year over year. These results reflect an additional week of operations in the quarter as approximately every 6 years our financial results are comprised of 53 weeks versus the normal 52 weeks.

So both GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins are down quite a bit, not surprising for a company that is experiencing declining revenue and increasing investments.

Cash and balance sheet

Cirrus Logic really is a solid cash-generating machine, even in today's leaner times:

CRUS Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

This is still significantly strengthening the balance sheet, which now has $413 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $329 million in the prior quarter. And the company is putting most of its free cash flow to use in the repurchasing of shares:

CRUS Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

However, all these buybacks haven't really gotten the share countdown (as we see in other tech companies like Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), for instance). Part of this is share-based compensation, which is increasing significantly as you can see in the graph above.

It seems like the increase in cash holdings (together with changes in repatriation tax) is inducing the company to increase its buyback program, as another $200 million has been authorized by the board on top of the $60.2 million left of the existing program.

The company had a large GAAP tax expense of $71 million, much of it ($57.9 million) related to the recent tax reform and a one-off.

Risks

The biggest risk is, of course, the familiar one - the large single customer concentration (86% in Q3). But there are some additional worries, as this customer (Apple) has a tendency to increasingly in-source components.

While not specifically commenting on any business related to Apple in particular, when asked about this risk on the Q3CC, management responded:

You asked, is there any chance? Well, of course, there is. In our business, there's always some chance of some fraction of what you're doing is getting integrated into whatever the big square chip in the center of the board is. And the name of the game in mixed-signal is always to be trying to put new things on the board that maintain our relevance and viability... But we see a great opportunity to continue to innovate, add new stuff to audio and voice and voice biometrics and far field signal processing. So, we see plenty of opportunities to continue to grow

Another risk is, of course, that the revenues from the new products, especially those in new lines of businesses (like voice-activated devices, voice biometrics and their use in the smart home) will disappoint or materialize slower than expected.

Valuation

CRUS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $4.36 this fiscal year, falling to $3.91 in FY2019. This gives the stock a P/E of 10.

Conclusion

Calendar year 2018 looks to be a transition year for Cirrus Logic, with revenues stagnant and significant investment in new products possibly putting margins under more pressure.

However, the company still has a number of things going for it. The shares are certainly not expensive, and the company is a very solid cash generator, most of which it puts to use buying back shares. It also has a very solid balance sheet. These things should put some floor under the shares, and we feel that floor is near, depending on what happens to the general market.

With the progressing of the year, investors should increasingly look towards 2019, as that year could spell the return of growth and the start of a new growth cycle, powered by stuff like voice activation and biometrics. Buy on dips.

