How Far Could Magna International Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of Magna who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far popular stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from quality stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), S&P Global (SPGI), CSX (CSX), Carnival Corporation (CCL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Ross Stores (ROST), and Paychex (PAYX). In this article, I will examine Magna International (MGA) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Magna International. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning MGA, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if MGA is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time-frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Magna International?

MGA data by YCharts

Since my intention is to estimate how far MGA might fall from its peak, the first thing we must consider is whether it is reasonable for us to think that at some point in the next 3 years MGA might be close to a peak price. There are several pieces of data I like to look at to estimate this. The first is how far the price has risen since the stock's last major downcycle. In MGA's case, the stock has risen 2x higher than its price back in 2008 before the Great Recession, and it has also significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index.

Given that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for the past couple years and appears to be on track to keep raising them for the next couple years, and that MGA is currently sitting at all-time highs, I think it is reasonable to consider the notion that we might be in the later stages of the economic cycle. Even if this is true, though, MGA is only trading at a p/e multiple of 9.8. On its face, this looks like a bargain. For this reason, I'm going to take a look at a long-term F.A.S.T Graph in order to gather some more information before proceeding.

The first notable piece of information from the F.A.S.T. Graph is that even though MGA's p/e is low, it's more or less in-line with where it has traded historically. (On a ten-year timescale, it's right in line.) The second noticeable thing is that earnings actually went negative during the 2008 financial crisis. This tells me that even though MGA is in the service sector, being an auto parts and equipment supplier makes for a cyclical business.

This is important because the fundamentals of cyclical stocks can look very good in the late stages of the economic cycle. For example, a p/e of 10 looks good, until earnings turn negative for a couple quarters. F.A.S.T Graphs tends to even some of that out, but if we look at Y-Charts on a pure trailing twelve-month p/e we get a better picture of what I'm talking about:

MGA data by YCharts

When MGA's price was near its low point in 2009, its p/e ratio was over 60. Counterintuitively, that would have been a great time to buy MGA. Then what we saw is even though the price was rising from 2011 to 2013, which normally might raise the p/e ratio, the p/e ratio actually declined, because earnings were dramatically improving. This is just how highly cyclical stocks work. The stock prices will fall before the earnings do during a downturn, and rise before earnings do during a recovery. You can't wait for earnings to be your guide with a stock like MGA.

What I like to use instead are long-term historical price drawdowns. So let's take a look at those:

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current MGA shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 35 years, MGA has had six sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time until bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1987 6 months* 5 years 90% 1994 9 months 3 years 35% 1998 2 years 6 years 53% 2008 1 year 3 years 80% 2011 1 year 2 years 47% 2015 9 months 2.5 years 43%

*This total drop took about 4 years, but the first 75% happened in six months.

MGA is a highly cyclical stock that is occasionally susceptible to very large drawdowns. It's fairly common for newly listed stocks to have a big drawdown within a couple years after first being listed on the exchange, so quite often I'll discount a company's first big price drop and not pay a whole lot of attention to it (I see this a lot with stocks listed in the late 1960s and early 1970s.) But the fact that MGA was down 80% during the Great Recession tells me that that sort of decline in price is a real possibility with MGA. Even in years where the overall market was fairly stable since 2009, MGA saw periods of significant drawdowns in the 40-50% range. This is fairly typical of a highly cyclical stock. If we were to have a serious recession, current shareholders need to be prepared for an almost certain drop of 45% with a reasonable likelihood of a 75% drop.

On a positive note, MGA stock tends to bounce back very quickly. If an investor even gets close to buying near the bottom, they have a very good chance to have their investment outperform the market over the medium-term of 3-5 years. It's certainly a stock I would be looking to buy near the bottom if I could.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare MGA's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of p/e multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose a 13.5 p/e since that is much higher than where MGA is at today, yet it has traded that high in the past during the middle of an economic cycle when earnings weren't too volatile.

If we estimate out 3 years into the future and build-in excellent growth of around 28% per year, we could expect a total gain, including dividends, of $57.97. If we add that to the current price of $60.55, we get a final price of $118.52. If at that point in time we had a bear market and/or a recession, I think it's fair to say MGA could lose 45-75% of its value, depending on the severity of the recession. That would give it a price range of $29.63 to $77.04 per share 4-5 years from now.

Personally, I think the high end of this range is fairly unlikely, given that we would have to have three more years of extremely good growth, followed by a very mild bear market, and avoidance of a true recession. But even if that is how it played out, it would only be around 7% annualized gains, and the risk would be something around a 50% drop from where price is today if we had a future recession instead of a mild bear market. That risk/reward doesn't seem all that appealing to me at its current price.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

For MGA my alternative investment idea is PowerShares S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV). What SPLV does is take the least volatile 100 stocks of the S&P 500, rebalance them quarterly, and weight them more heavily toward those stocks that have demonstrated the least volatility over the previous 12 months. The SPLV's most recent rebalance and reconstitution occurred near the end of February. This allowed the ETF to factor in the volatility associated with the mini-correction we had at the end of January, which should tilt it in a more defensive posture than the wider market.

SPLV doesn't have a long history, but we can go back and see how it performed relative to MGA during MGA's last significant drawdown in 2015 to get a taste of what we might expect in the future.

SPLV data by YCharts

I started this comparison in January of 2014 about a year-and-a-half before MGA hit its peak price. The idea here is to try to take into consideration that we don't know exactly when the next bear market will occur. MGA could still see quite a bit of growth before that happens. In this case, the stock price rose well over 40% while SPLV only rose 15% for the first year-and-a-half. If the markets keep going up and the economy keeps doing well, we could see this sort of thing happen again.

But, when MGA did experience a bear market, it fell much farther than SPLV, a full 30% spread opened up between the two for a time. This is the point at which one could rotate back into MGA, and own significantly more shares at no extra cost. Some form of this pattern would be what I would expect in a future bear market. If we have a recession, I certainly expect SPLV to lose value, but I expect it to be far less value than MGA loses.

Conclusion

MGA is a highly cyclical stock trading near all-time highs. With steadily rising interest rates, we are likely in the later stages of the economic cycle. While the fundamentals of MGA look very good, the stock has a history of deep drawdowns and occasionally experiences negative earnings. Since with cyclical stocks we can't rely on earnings to guide when the stock is a good value, we have to try to anticipate when we are getting close to the top of the cycle. My view is that we are likely within three years of a bear market and/or a recession so it is a good idea to rotate out of MGA and into something more defensive like SPLV.

On MGA's website, they have listed Caterpillar (CAT), John Deere (DE), and Cummins (CMI) as some of their major customers. I have written about all three of these stocks this year and suggested alternatives for them. Here is how they have performed since I wrote about them all in January of this year:

I suspect it's only a matter of time before we see this sort of decline for MGA as well, I think we should be able to increase our shares of MGA by 25% at no extra cost by rotating out of the stock now and back into it during a bear market.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: March Edition" here. And thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.