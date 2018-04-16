Istadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn. Source: timesofisrael.com

Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is restructuring its operations after a loss of exclusivity ("LOE") for Copaxone, its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug. Certain layoffs and plant closings are creating a backlash in Israel where Teva has many of its operations:



Israel’s main labor federation intends to take labor or legal action against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) if the drugmaker does not suspend a decision to close a plant in the Israeli port city of Ashdod, it said on Sunday. Debt-laden Teva (TEVA.N), the world’s largest generic drugmaker and Israel’s biggest company, said last week that it would close the unprofitable plant in March 2019 after failing to find a buyer for the facility.

Half of the factory's 175 workers could lose their jobs soon, while the other half could be out of work once the plant closes. Histadrut said the decision to close the plant was counter to Teva's prior intimation it would retain most of its activities in Israel. Teva countered that some of the plant's activities were outside the company's core operations.

The company may not have any choice but to restructure its operations. Prior to loss of exclusivity ("LOE") to Mylan (MYL), Copaxone was about 18% of Teva's total revenue and nearly half of its total EBITDA. Copaxone had estimated EBITDA margins north of 80%; a major revenue hit from generic Copaxone would likely have an out-sized hit to Teva's EBITDA and cash flow. Thee company's Q4 revenue and EBITDA were down Y/Y by 16% and 29%, respectively. Once generic Copaxone fully kicks in things could get ugly for Teva.

Who Blinks First?

The question remains, "Who blinks first, Teva or Histadrut?" Both sides appear to be committed, and a show down could be on the horizon.

Teva Can Ill-Afford A Strike

In mid-December Histadrut hit back at Teva with a major strike at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv. The airport, government offices, banks and the stock market were idled for half a day. Hundreds of Teva employees barricaded themselves inside a plant in Jerusalem, preventing managers from leaving. The December union activities appeared to be a mini-commercial for how much mayhem Histadrut could cause.



If the union wanted to be disruptive to Teva then now would be the time to act. This is highly-sensitive time for the company. Its Q1 2018 revenue and EBITDA will fall regardless of what the company does. It needs all the cash flow it can muster to help service its $32 billion debt load, which is now at 5.4x run-rate EBITDA. S&P recently downgraded Teva's debt two notches to "BB", citing shortfalls in generic drug launches and generic competition for Copaxone. In this climate the rating agencies and auditors appear to be the only ones capable of keeping inflating share prices in check.



Analysts expect Q1 2018 revenue of $4.81 billion - a decline of $649 million versus the $5.46 billion Teva generated in Q4. I expect the lion's share of the revenue decline to come from Copaxone. At an EBITDA margin north of 80% the revenue loss will likely punish margins and trigger more debt downgrades. A labor strike now could add to Teva's woes when it reports Q2 results, and potentially cause investors to question when the bottom will set in for EBITDA declines, if at all.

Teva Can Ill-Afford To Backtrack On Cost Takeouts

TEVA is down over 40% Y/Y, but up over 60% versus its 52-week low achieved just after Q3 2017 results were released. The stock spiked by double-digits after management announced it would lay off about 25% of its workforce and suspend its dividend. Management would rather lay off 14,000 employees than raise equity to shore up its balance sheet. It could signal that there really is no market for Teva's equity; investors have fun speculating on shares in the secondary market, but likely do not believe in the company enough to pony up new money.



The lion's share of Teva's debt was accumulated with its $40 billion acquisition of Allergan's (AGN) generics business. Generics is having a tough time as prices continue to erode in North America; over 55% of Teva's revenue is derived from the generics segment. Even after cost takeouts and accounting for the diminution in Copaxone the company still does not appear to have a moat. Q3 2017 results were woeful, but Q1 2018 will likely be far worse. The fact that TEVA has not retested its 52-week low is perplexing.

I get the impression investors believe [i] the Israeli government will not let the company sink, or [ii] Israel will step in with a sweetheart deal to supply equity, low interest rate debt or tax breaks in order to save local jobs. I fully-expect Teva CEO Kare Schultz to move forward with global downsizing - including layoffs and plant closings in Israel. However, any hopes of Israel playing the role of white knight could evaporate. That would not be good for the stock.



Takeaway

Even with cost take outs I expect Teva's EBITDA to crater this year. Its one saving grace is that its $190 million of quarterly interest expense is paltry in comparison to its $32 billion debt load. As the company looks to refinance its debt I expect new borrowings to be brought on in the 6% to 7% range - much higher than its current 2% implied interest rate. Rising interest expense and declining EBITDA does not bode well. Sell TEVA.





Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.