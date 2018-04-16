Pfizer Doesn't Succeed In One Late-Stage Kidney Cancer Study, What Else Is Left On The Table?

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) announced the results for its phase 3 trial treating patients with renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). It announced that the phase 3 study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of the study. This was a huge blow for Pfizer, because it was expecting to be able to expand the amount of targets that INLYTA can go after for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Where does Pfizer exist after this trial failure? Well, I consider it to be a minor setback. That's because more opportunity exists with Pfizer's partnership with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF), where INLYTA is being combined with Merck KGaA's Bavencio for treating first-line advanced RCC patients. In addition, Pfizer is also exploring INLYTA in combination with Merck (MRK) Keytruda as well as an adjuvant treatment in patients with RCC.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial was known as the ATLAS study and it used INLYTA as an adjuvant therapy for treating patients that had a high risk for recurrent RCC following surgery. The primary endpoint was to to see if INLYTA could extend disease-free survival (DFS) in this patient population compared to placebo. The trial was stopped after the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) halted it after a planned interim analysis showed that INLYTA would not be able to achieve its goal of showing a substantial benefit over placebo. This is disappointing for Pfizer, but the company shouldn't be too worried. It has plenty of other avenues to stage a comeback in light of this failure. Pfizer has seen a dip in sales of INLYTA by 15%, which produced $339 million in 2017. That is not a good dip, but for now Sutent is somewhat holding strong with sales only slipping by 1% in 2017 to $1.08 billion. The point is that Pfizer still has a shot with combination treatments.

Combination Comeback

As I noted above, Pfizer is in collaboration with Merck KGaA to create a combo treatment for first-line advance RCC patients. This involves the combination of INLYTA together with Bavencio to increase response rates for this patient population. It was shown that the combination treatment for a phase 1b trial, known as JAVELIN Renal 100 Trial, produced a response rate of 58.2%. In my opinion, the results were good. Very much so, that the FDA granted the combo of INLYTA and Bavencio with Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication. That is highly substantial, because this is an FDA indication that is only given to drugs that treat serious conditions. In addition, this indication highlights that the drugs have shown preliminary evidence that they may offer a substantial benefit over other currently approved drugs. This designation just shows how much potential the combination of this treatment has.

Added Potential

Consider the combination above, and know that INLYTA is a highly versatile drug that can be combined with many immunotherapy treatments. That's why INLYTA is even being tested in combination with Merck's Keytruda. This is where INLYTA is being tested in combination with Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment in patients with RCC. Preliminary results from this combo treatment are quite amazing. That's because in the phase 1b trial, the combination of INLYTA and Keytruda kept 88% of the patients alive for 18 months after therapy started. This is another highly promising program for Pfizer's INLYTA. Therefore, one trial failing will not mark the end of Pfizer's potential in the RCC space.

Conclusion

Pfizer failing one phase 3 study in post surgery recurrent RCC patients is not going to be a make or break for Pfizer. Especially, since as I have listed above there are plenty of opportunities combining INLYTA with so many other immunotherapy drugs. This holds true even for RCC, where Pfizer is running many combination trials for INLYTA. The risk remains that the phase 3 studies combining INLYTA with Bavencio and Keytruda may end up failing. If that happens that could shatter Pfizer's front in the RCC space. I think though that Pfizer should be fine, because of how many combination trials it is running with INLYTA in this patient population. That's why I believe that Pfizer is a good buy.

