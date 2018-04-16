Earnings Preview: General Electric

Ever since a leadership change at General Electric (GE), the newly hired, CEO John Flannery, does not yet have the company on strong footing to begin the rebuilding process. Impatient investors want the company to renew its growth in the medical equipment and aviation markets. But GE must first stabilize its balance sheet. After the market close last Friday, GE restated earnings due to changes in accounting standards. At the end of the week, it will report quarterly results. Does the company have any leverage to give its business a boost in growth?

Restatement of 2016 – 2017 Earnings

GE adjusted its revenue recognition due to the new stand that “requires companies to identify contractual performance obligations and determine whether revenue should be recognized at a point in time or over time based on when control of goods and services transfers to a customer” (per GE’s Form 8-K filed on Apr. 13). The restatement will have no impact on cash flow from customer contracts but it does decrease GE’s retained earnings by $4.243 billion.

Looking ahead, GE will recognize revenue over time for its long-term service agreements. The change will better align revenue to actual work done throughout the life of the contract. Before this change, GE’s accounting did not build in the possibility of a contract getting canceled. The company previously assessed contract cancellations as remote possibilities and therefore the full revenue recognition did not pose a problem. The change will cut the company’s related contract asset balance by $8.701 billion as of December 31, 2018.

GE singled out Renewable Energy, Healthcare, and Current and Lighting as areas that did not need the accounting restatement. Either the company signed contracts that were small in size or did not have a duration that was long-term. Investors could speculate that GE will make another big write-down in businesses that are heavy with long-term service agreements. That is why the company must reassure investors that current customers are unlikely to cancel or renegotiate their contracts with GE.

GE data by YCharts

3rd Quarter Earnings an Inflection Point

If the stock trading pattern is forecasting GE’s near-term future, then GE’s upcoming earnings report could mark the end of the uncertainties. GE’s stock held the approximately $12-75 - $13.50 price for almost a month and actually ended higher by 3.29 percent on the week. The company will need to clearly state where it stands with its dividend and if it plans to cut it in the future.

Fair Value

Of the 13 analysts covering GE stock, analysts have an average price target of $14.67. The range is $11 - $17:

Source: Tipranks

Of the models available the 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model may best estimate GE’s fair value given the many unknowns. Assuming revenue does not grow in the next five years, net working capital as a percentage of revenue is 10 percent, depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue peaks at 15% in FY2019, and the discount rate is between 9 percent – 11 percent, then GE’s fair value is around $15 a share.

Source: finbox.io ( click on the link to enter your own assumptions)

Some Seeking Alpha readers suggest waiting for GE stock to rebound and hold $15 a share before buying the stock. Buying the dip in GE stock at, say $12, could leave the investor with more losses should the stock fall to below $10. On the earnings report on Apr. 20, GE should confirm that it did not overstate the value of its contractual obligations. It is still too soon for the company to lay out a growth plan for its Aviation unit. When Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA), and Raytheon (RTN) are all outperforming the market thanks to strong demand for aviation goods, surely GE could grow in this sector, too.

Source: ycharts

Takeaway

IF GE’s earnings report offers no new negative surprises, management should step up to reassure investors that its dividend will not be cut. It must also continue on the path of selling non-core assets, like this $1.05 billion health technology asset sale on Apr. 2. With GE behind in the technology of healthcare management software, the company may buy back debt to lower its 2 times debt/equity.

General Electric is not a DIY Top Idea at this time in the marketplace portfolio. Instead, other beaten- down value stocks like General Mills (GIS) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) are under consideration.

