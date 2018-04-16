Citigroup: A Capital Return Story

The bank has several catalysts in place, but the opportunity that it will have to return capital to shareholders is on the top of the list.

Citigroup (C) reported better-than-expected Q1 2018 EPS ($1.68 vs. $1.61) on revenue that was in line with estimates ($18.8B). The market, however, was expecting more, as shown by the fact that the stock finished the trading day down by ~1.5%. On a YTD basis, C shares are underperforming the broader market by a wide margin.

In my opinion, the market is presenting long-term minded investors with an opportunity to build a position in a bank that has promising business prospects for many years to come. Plus, the bank has a 'story' to tell.

The Q1 Results Are Better Than What Is Being Advertised

Citigroup reported strong top- and bottom-line growth, with revenue and EPS up by 3% and 24%, respectively.

Additionally, not only was Citigroup's operating margin up in the mid single-digit range but the bank also greatly benefited from the recently passed tax reform bill. Think about that for a moment - the bank saw a couple 100 million dollars drop straight to the bottom line due to the passage of the business-friendly tax bill. For some reason the benefits of the new corporate tax rate has been lost in the shuffle and this alone should excite shareholders, but it gets even better because Citigroup's largest unit, Global Consumer Banking ("GCB"), reported strong growth almost across the board.

Management continues to the show the ability to positively impact this units' operating leverage (i.e., margins are up again this quarter by almost double digits), while the operating unit experiences strong momentum in both retail banking and credit cards. The Hilton portfolio sale contributed to the impressive operating results, but it was cards activity and the growth in AUMs (10% YoY) that were the main drivers for the quarter.

There is a lot going right for Citigroup at this point in time, but the results from its Investment Banking unit left investors wanting more. The unit saw revenue decline by 10% to $1.1B, which was caused by what management referred to as "timing of episodic deal activity".

This revenue drop, however, should not be viewed as a significant concern just yet because management anticipates for the tide to turn in the quarters ahead. This was actually a topic that management highlighted during the conference call:

[The] drop in Investment Banking is pretty much right in line with what aggregate volumes were. But I would describe where we are today is not having hit the stop button but the pause button. And I think part of it is that I think we've seen some things on the approval, the regulatory, the legal side that have caused some of the big transactions to take pause. And I'd say the other piece right now, which we're actively involved in, is, in particular, in the U.S. in the C-suite, the introduction of tax reform has people thinking and rethinking strategy and appropriately so, right. We've taken traditionally a high global tax rate, made it a lower tax rate and rather than global being territorial. And so people are and appropriately so, and we're very involved in those conversations rethinking that. And so I would say the pipeline, as we go forward, we think, looks good. And we expect activity to pick back up. Michael Corbat, CEO. Q1 2018 Conference Call

At the end of the day, it is hard not to like Citigroup's Q1 2018 results, but, while the business environment continues to improve for the large U.S. banks, there are definitely factors outside of management's control that adds risk to the story:

The environment remains unique, to say the least. We have synchronized global growth in a macroeconomic environment which is as positive as we've seen since before the financial crisis. U.S. corporations are starting to see the benefits of tax reform. The labor market is tight, and wage growth continues to improve. At the same time, though, there are concurrently escalating and deescalating tensions depending on the day and geography. And while our markets business may appreciate the volatility, we'd be better served by steady and predictable growth and having our fundamentally robust economy do its thing.

Whether it is Syria or the risks associated with possible global trade wars, investors are concerned, and rightfully so, about what could potentially be coming down the pike.

Outside of these major risk points, Citigroup is operating in an environment that has a great deal of promise. I already touched on the business-friendly tax bill but let's also not forget that the financial community is expecting S&P 500 companies to report strong Q1 2018 results. For example, S&P 500 companies are expected to report earnings growth of ~17% for Q1 2018.

Additionally, a rising interest rate environment will eventually be a significant catalyst for C shares too. However, in my mind, the main catalyst for the stock is the opportunity that Citigroup will have in the years ahead to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders.

A Capital Return Story [At An Attractive Price]

There was one line from management's presentation that really stuck out to me:

Simply put, Citigroup is better positioned today than it has been in years and the bank is officially a capital return story. Management still expects to return at least $60B (yes, with a "B") to shareholders over the next few years, of course, if regulatory approval is received. Citigroup currently pays a below-average dividend and the bank has a payout ratio under 25% based on 2018E earnings.

C Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Citigroup, like the other large U.S. banks, is now well-capitalized and in a position to return a tremendous amount of capital to shareholders over the next few years. To this point, the bank expects to return at least $20B as part of the 2018 CCAR process, if approval is received, so investors should without a doubt begin to bake in expectations for a larger dividend and increased buyback program in the near future. From today's level, the dividend could easily double over the next two years if management wanted to make a splash (not likely, in my opinion).

It also helps the bull case that C shares are attractively valued at today's price.

Price Book Value Tangible Book Value Citigroup $71.01 $71.67 $61.02 Valuation 0.99 1.16 JPMorgan $110.30 $67.59 $54.05 Valuation 1.63 2.04 Wells Fargo $50.89 $37.33 $31.33 Valuation 1.36 1.62 BAC $29.80 $23.80 $16.96 Valuation 1.25 1.76 Averages 1.31 1.65 Averages (w/o Citi) 1.42 1.81

Source: Table created by W.G. Investment Research; data from Citigroup's Q1 2018 Earnings Slides, JPMorgan's (JPM) Q1 2018 Earnings Slides, Wells Fargo's (WFC) Q1 2018 Earnings Press Release, and Bank Of America's (BAC) Q4 2017 Earnings Slides

What is the right valuation for a bank that is now well-positioned for the future? Not saying that the bank deserves it, but Citigroup's stock would be trading hands around $100 per share if it received an 'average' multiple. Lastly, it is important to remember that Citigroup's business model, i.e., larger global footprint, may eventually warrant a higher valuation if the global market continues to show strength.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about Citigroup's Q1 2018 operating results, and I believe that the bank has a bright future from here. C shares have been range bound for an extended period of time but, in my opinion, the bank's capital return story will eventually be enough to propel the stock higher. The bank expects to return billions of dollars to investors through 2019 and I do not believe that the story will end there.

Moreover, Citigroup's backdrop continues to improve as rates slowly tick higher, the new corporate rate takes effect, deregulation rolls out, and capital gets returned to stakeholders so, in my opinion, investors with a long-term perspective should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Citigroup's Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise noted.

Full Disclosure: Citigroup is a core holding in the R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to sell any of the position in the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

