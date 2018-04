Why Geron Doesn't Pass Our Screens

I elaborate below, and explain what this suggests about its prospects over the next several months.

Shares of GERN have had a rollercoaster ride so far this year, but based on price action alone, still passed the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments.

Geron's telomerase inhibitor Imetelstatin in action (Credit: Geron)

Why Geron Didn't Pass Our Screens On Friday

Shares of Geron Corporation (GERN) have had a rollercoaster ride so far this year, but based on price action alone, still passed the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments. It didn't pass the second one though, which is a gauge of option market sentiment. I elaborate below, and explain what this suggests about its prospects over the next several months. First, a brief apologia for this form of analysis.

Fundamental Analysis Isn't The Only Analysis

If you focus exclusively on fundamental research, that's fine. You can stop reading now, and check for the latest article on GERN from BioSci Capital Partners, and perhaps consider signing up for a free trial of their Marketplace service for more in depth coverage. But let me briefly tell you why Portfolio Armor relies on underlying price action (the basis of the first of its two initial screens) and option market sentiment (the basis of the second one) instead, and why that approach has merit.

Why We Use Eschew Fundamental Analysis

Because our goal when developing the hedged portfolio method was to have an all-weather approach, one that offered the possibility of positive returns in all market environments. Because of that, we (my team and I) made Portfolio Armor's universe of securities as broad as possible, including not just nearly every stock with options traded on it in the U.S., but nearly every optionable exchange traded product in the U.S. as well, including bearish and inverse ones. And there's simply no fundamental metrics that apply across all 4,500+ stocks and exchange traded products in our universe. And even if there were, it would be impossible to apply the sort of in-depth fundamental analysis BioSci Capital applies to GERN to all of the securities in our universe.

Why Our Approach Has Merit

Because the top names we surface with our method of analysis tend to beat the market. As I noted in my most recent performance update:

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On GERN

To flesh this out, let's start with the screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel.



The first three columns starting "Long-Term Return" deal with the price history part of the site's analysis, and GERN passes the first of Portfolio Armor's two initial screens here: since its long-term return (its average 6-month return since inception) and its short-term return (its most recent 6-month return) are positive, the mean of the two (labeled "6m Exp Return") is positive too: ~43.56%.

The second screen is a gauge of option market sentiment, scanning for an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge GERN against a >9% decline over the next several months, while capping its upside over the same time frame at 43.56%. If you scanned for an optimal collar using those parameters on Friday, you wouldn't have found one. For that matter, you wouldn't have found one even if you dropped your upside cap as low as 1%. Using Portfolio Armor, you would have gotten this error message.

As you can see below (screen capture via the 3.0 version of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app we still haven't released yet), you had to nearly double your risk threshold to find an optimal collar for GERN, even while capping it at 1%.

This obviously isn't a hedge any GERN shareholder would be interested in -- you'd be guaranteed to lose money with it, as your upside is capped at 1%, and you'd be paying 15% of position value to hedge -- but that's not the point of it here. The point is to gauge option market sentiment, and from the hedge above you can get a sense of why it was impossible to find an optimal collar against a >9% decline. The downside protection was simply too expensive relative to what you could get for selling the out of the money calls in the call leg. This suggests that option market participants are currently more bearish than bullish on GERN's prospects between now and late September.

Wrapping Up

This form of analysis works for Portfolio Armor. It's possible GERN will go to the moon in the next several months and we'll miss that ride, but as you can see in the table above, we catch our own share of rockets with this method. I don't expect committed biotech investors to replace their fundamental analysis with it, but perhaps it's worth adding to their armamentarium.

