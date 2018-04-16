Netflix: Mania Continues Despite Reality Setting In

With the Comcast deal in place, what is so special about Netflix other than its executives' willingness to shove cash in the incinerator?

It is seen as a unique company that is different from your traditional content company.

Most analysts continue to support Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) through narratives with no regard for the company’s underlying economics. Ahead of Monday’s earnings, analysts piled on, harping on about the potential for higher subscriber growth.

If you’ve read my previous articles on Netflix, you know that I am very bearish on the stock long term. Still, it’s evident that investors continue to reward the company to achieve growth at any cost. Shares have increased by an astounding 64%, leaving other FANG (AMZN, GOOG, FB) names in the dust.

There is no denying that Netflix is a unique content stock, as it escapes the burden of cash flow valuation that every other content company must endure (since it’s negative!). What if this unique attribute is gone? What if cash flow starts to matter? I don’t have a crystal ball of when that will happen, other than that it will eventually happen. However, I believe that Netflix’s recent strategic moves, such as Friday’s Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) deal, makes the company more and more like your run-of-the-mill content company instead of a “video on internet” unicorn where nothing matters except for growth. Ultimately, I believe that such strategic partnerships will remove the halo status from Netflix and force investors to look under the hood.

What’s So Special?

It was announced on Friday that Comcast will start bundling Netflix into some of its packages. This looked like a bullish development, as the partnership will no doubt juice subscriber growth. The market’s reaction was a positive one as well, with the stock popping 2.6% at the open.

If we think about the deal more carefully, however, one will come to the realization that this is what a typical network or pay TV provider would do. For example, Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is included in Xfinity Instant TV’s Entertainment bundle.

So what really differentiates Netflix from these “other” content producers? In my opinion, other than a head-start in OTT, they are exactly the same.

If we look at Netflix’s evolution, it started out as an aggregator of content on the internet. Initially, content producers were eager to licence its productions because they thought that it was basically pure incremental profit. As we know today, content producers realize that Netflix is impacting their businesses as it has grown tremendously in size, which is why major content producers such as Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) are pulling their content from Netflix.

Netflix knew this would happen, which was why management decided to pump billions of dollars into original content over the past couple of years. Content spend amounted to $9.8 billion in 2017, leading to an operating cash flow deficit of $1.8 billion. Don’t expect the cash burn to abate in the near future either, as executives projected that free cash outflow will worsen to $3-4 billion this year during the Q4 call as a result of even more content spend.

Although original content is a big part of the Netflix bull story, I believe that the company lost its “secret sauce” the moment it started to acquire original content. With the new Comcast deal, it has become painfully obvious to me that Netflix is no different from HBO (NYSE:TWX), Discovery, or any other content company from an operating perspective. The one key difference from a strategy point of view is that Netflix is willing to spend billions of dollars to grow subscribers at any cost, whereas other content producers are unwilling to do so because they actually want to earn a return on their capital.

(Source: Company press release, 10-K, author’s calculation)

The table above really illustrates the difference, or lack of thereof, between Netflix and its peers. The only glaring discrepancy is the company’s massive cash flow deficit in 2017, which again, is projected to go to $3-4 billion this year.

Material Implications

You may wonder, so what if they are all the same? Most importantly for investors, the sentiment may start to change, and the second investors view Netflix as a proper comparable company to “dinosaurs” like CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) or Discovery, the stock will come crashing down, as the valuation gap at present is just insane, even if we judge the company on a revenue multiple basis.

For a “story stock” like Netflix, sentiment is everything, in fact, in the short term, it is probably the only thing that matters. We can see that if investors don’t want to pay the Netflix premium anymore for whatever reason, the valuation support for a bottom is really really far. Even if we give a growth premium to Netflix, say at 4x sales, we are still talking about a 53% drop from here.

Valuation aside, the financial and strategic implications are also immense. By tangling its subscriber base with a distributor like Comcast, Netflix will be exposed to “blackout” risk like any other content producer. Furthermore, as the industry matures, Comcast will no doubt demand more economics, making Netflix either more expensive to consumers or shrink the company’s take of the sub revenue.

Conclusion

Fundamentals don’t matter, until they do. Netflix started off as a one-of-a-kind service with zero competition, but given its shift to original content and partnerships with traditional content distributors such as Comcast, I believe it has already lost its “secret sauce.” Perhaps its halo will endure for the time being, but the fact is that Netflix is less and less special every day.

Just as the stock has been rising at an unprecedented speed, I believe the fall will be just as quick when investors are forced to face the truth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.