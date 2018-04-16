How Will This Unexpected War For First-Line Lung End?

The picture of dominance for osimertinib may not be as clear as it seems.

Author's note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners' Total Pharma Tracker gained early access to this idea. Join with your free trial to support me and to see exclusive content!

The year 2017 was a big one for all kinds of forms of cancer, with momentous innovations transpiring at an unstoppable clip. High-profile approvals of checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells, and targeted therapies contributed to historic progress in cancer altogether.

But it is important for the prospective investor to not just look at new drug approvals when making decisions. As much as possible, we must also consider the complications that new drugs make for the treatment paradigm in any given tumor area. And a recent bit of news regarding Pfizer (PFE) highlights this challenge very well.

Today, I want to focus on a specific setting of a specific subgroup of a specific tumor type, with imminent approvals likely resulting in upheaval of the standard of care. How should you invest based on this?

The cancer type is non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common form of lung cancer. The subtype? NSCLC harboring mutations in EGFR that activate the enzyme, thus making these tumors sensitive to tyrosine kinase inhibitors designed to block EGFR. The setting? First-line treatment.

History lesson: Way back to two years ago

Now, if you walked it back to 2016, the field was straightforward. Patients would receive one of a few EGFR kinase inhibitors that seemed to behave generally the same. These are erlotinib, gefitinib, and afatinib. Erlotinib and gefitinib make up the so-called first generation of these kinase inhibitors, while afatinib was the first approved "second-generation" inhibitor. Despite the moniker, it has turned out that afatinib doesn't seem to offer much benefit over erlotinib or gefitinib in the first-line setting (Note: I am aware of the exception of unusual EGFR mutations, but we'll forego that complication here).

But patients inevitably relapse on these therapies, for one of several possible reasons. The most common is that the tumor evolves to rely on a mutant EGFR, one that cannot be inhibited by the first- or second-generation inhibitors. In this setting, one mutation dominates: a substitution called T790M.

This mutant is specifically what AstraZeneca's (AZN) drug osimertinib was designed to treat. And it was shown to be highly effective in this setting. FDA accelerated approval came in late 2015, with full approval last year. Then there was the footnote: osimertinib was being tested in the first-line setting.

So great! A new option to treat patients who happen to have T790M mutated disease right from the start. These are patients who won't be helped by erlotinib or gefitinib. Cool.

2017: Big changes were coming

Then there was ASCO. While it wasn't the biggest study from the big show, results from ARCHER 1050 demonstrated something pretty remarkable: a new EGFR kinase inhibitor beat out a first-generation TKI in a direct comparison. Specifically PFE's second-generation inhibitor dacomitinib demonstrated improved survival compared with gefitinib.

And a few months later AZN announced that the first-line data from FLAURA for osimertinib were positive, indicating that two new options might be coming to first-line therapy for NSCLC.

Quite rapid progress, indeed! And then we saw the data at the ESMO meeting in Madrid. I covered this back then, but osimertinib demonstrated remarkable improvement in progression-free survival, apparently well beyond that achieved by dacomitinib. One of the trial leaders of ARCHER 1050, Tony Mok, even all but conceded defeat to the FLAURA results.

Dacomitinib basically has no chance, right? Why would this drug get approved when osimertinib seems to be the clear frontrunner, a kinase inhibitor with best-in-class activity with less toxicity than first-generation inhibitors?

Case closed.

Should the best agent be given first? It's not that clear yet.

But a new challenge has emerged from the improving standard of care. Soon there will be 5 treatment options in the first line. Which one should clinicians give to patients first?

Many would assume...obviously the best drug! Osimertinib all the way.

Source: Soria, et al, New England Journal of Medicine January 2018

But what about erlotinib or gefitinib, which have years of usage in the real world setting, where their unique features (toxicity and pattern of response) are very well understood?

Why not give dacomitinib and save your "best in class" weapon as a last resort?

These are serious questions being pondered in the thoracic oncology community. And right now there is a compelling case for saving osimertinib until the time of relapse. It's built on how fast it showed improvement over the first generation inhibitors, actually.

What?

The progression-free survival findings were so strong for osimertinib that they were broadcasted almost too soon. Overall survival data have not yet had time to mature. So we don't know what's better: give erlotinib/gefitinib first and then osimertinib, or osimertinib first, leaving you with no known options except chemotherapy.

In a commentary at ESMO, Tony Mok laid out the case with basic arithmetic. The introduction of tyrosine kinase inhibitors provided 21.6 months overall survival. Then, when osimertinib was introduced for relapsed, T790M-positive disease, this was extended to 26.8 months.

Basically, the algebra is this:

(Gen-1 TKI) + (Chemotherapy) = 21.6

Then...

(Gen-1 TKI) + (Osimertinib) = 26.8

So what has not yet been solved is this equation:

(Osimertinib) + (Chemotherapy/Other salvage) = ???

Without the mature overall survival data, he argued, there is no way to know yet exactly what the best sequence is.

The benefit for PFE

This opens the door for dacomitinib, at least slightly. PFE recently announced that its new drug application for the agent was granted priority review status by the FDA, meaning a decision will be rendered later this year. And my coverage of this event in "3 Things" led to some commentary from readers, which is echoed by many. Why bother?

For sure, when osimertinib is approved for first-line (an all but foregone conclusion), it will capture some of the market share of NSCLC. However, clinicians will be expending their best weapon in that case.

Therefore, it will be natural to ask about using alternative options first, saving the best for last. And ARCHER 1050 has painted a rather clear case for dacomitinib being the agent of choice as that alternative. It convincingly beat out gefitinib, with an acceptable shift in the toxicity profile. If you take a look at the investigator-assessed progression-free survival, you'll see clear separation of the curves, with a 5.6-month improvement over gefitinib in terms of the median.

Source: Wu, et al. Lancet Oncology November 2017

It's almost as if a sort of meta-paradigm has evolved that could ignore FLAURA, at least for the time being. And here dacomitinib has a strong likelihood of becoming the drug of choice. In this setting that is likely to grow to multiple billions of dollars over the next ten years, any foothold PFE can gain would lead to major progress.

And that's me basically assuming that the FLAURA overall survival data will eventually bear out in favor of osimertinib. It remains possible that first-line osimertinib doesn't actually end up improving outcomes over saving it for later lines of therapy. In that case, the next intuitive foray will be to sequentially treat with your two strongest options: dacomitinib then osimertinib.

Conclusions

Ultimately, what I hope this highlights for you is that the road ahead isn't so clear-cut as "FLAURA showed benefit for osimertinib, therefore PFE is wasting its time." Clinicians have a huge number of questions to ponder, many I didn't get to touch on in this short write-up.

Does the patient have brain metastases?

Does the patient have comorbidities that might preclude the use of one or more agents?

Does the patient have T790M mutation at the time of diagnosis? Who should undergo testing to find this mutation? Because it's not currently standard practice to assess this right away.

The challenge is a tasty puzzle, all in all, and it benefits you to not ignore the potential benefit for PFE here in terms of first-line sales. This would be a new area for the company, so it represents untapped potential.

This is not a buy recommendation for PFE, per se, but it should be a factor that plays into your due diligence, as I expect its continued growth in the next decade is going to be determined in part on how well it's able to penetrate the lung cancer market. It has a very strong foothold in the ALK-positive lung space, but its immune checkpoint inhibitor avelumab is, so far, simply not a competitor in lung cancer.

Dacomitinib represents an opportunity to claim some of the EGFR-mutant pie. And this time of uncertainty before we know the optimal sequence is PFE's best chance to rise in this space.

Author's note: Questions? Comments? Feel free to ask below! I am always happy to participate in a discussion. I'll also note that I am available to answer questions directly for subscribers of the Total Pharma Tracker, often as part of the public chatroom where we're having investment- and/or scientific questions. If you'd like to get real-time email updates on new articles of mine, including my daily series "3 Things in Biotech," please feel free to become a follower of mine!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.