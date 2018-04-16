iShares MSCI India Index ETF: Jump On To The Digital Highway

The IMF sees India, one of the four BRIC countries besides China, South Africa and Russia, as the fastest-growing major economy in the world this year and next. The respondents to McKinsey’s global survey are by a wide margin most positive to their home economy in India.

Exhibit 1: McKinsey global survey

The structural reforms by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are putting the foundations in place for a sustained strong economic growth.

Digital Reforms

Not only economic growth is strong in the country, but the digital growth is also astonishing. India has been working since 2010 to give each of its 1.3 billion people a biometric identity, and retina scans or fingerprints are complete on 1.2 billion. In addition, the government has been pushing for years to establish a bank account for each of the 285 million Indian households. Each of those accounts will be mobile, and India has 800 million mobile users, of which roughly half have access to the internet.

Real-time payments systems have been developed that can link biometrically identified, Internet-connected people with remote bank accounts to vendors of goods and services, allowing for immediate customer-to-customer and customer-to-machine transactions, signed with digital signatures. No physical infrastructure beyond a smartphone is needed.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), China's Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and South Africa's Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) have been aggressively investing billions of dollars in India.

Economic reforms

The most “famous” financial reform happened at the end of 2016: demonetization. Citizens of India learned, with only a few hours’ notice, that their 500 and 1,000-rupee notes were no longer legal tender. At once, billions of currency notes suddenly became unusable. They retained their value until the end of the year, but the only way they could be used was by going to the bank and exchanging them for smaller notes, up to a limit of 4,000 rupees (about $60). People could also deposit them in a bank account and then use a debit card or electronic transfers for purchases.

All this fitted perfectly in the digital reforms we spoke about earlier, of course. Demonetization was a stark success in its ability to get people to open bank accounts for the first time and to get acquainted with electronic payment systems. By temporarily grinding the wheels of the cash economy to a halt - by simply not having enough cash to go around for months after demonetization was announced - India was able to coerce people into using digital payment methods, like bank transfers, debit cards, and e-wallets. Suddenly, the inconvenience of learning new ways to store and spend money and altering a culture’s ingrained habits was no match for the inconvenience caused by not being able to buy anything. Overnight, digital payment points began popping up where they never were before, vendors who always operated in cash were suddenly using smartphone apps, and people from entire family trees that have never needed savings or checking accounts were walking into banks and signing on the dotted line.

Last year, the government implemented "the single biggest tax reform undertaken by the country in 70 years of independence," as India's Economic Times has put it. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) essentially creates a "common market" that replaces thickets of cascading indirect central and state levies.

India also has made progress in cutting back costly government subsidies on items such as fuel, and this is another prime example of the advances being made in structural reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subsidies as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) have declined in recent years.

Exhibit 2: Government subsidies as a % of GDP

Financial sector reform

Many of India’s state-owned banks are in trouble. The government is injecting $13 billion to help these banks offload non-performing loans. By 2020, the total cost of injections is projected to rise to $21 billion, about 1.3% of the GDP.

Exhibit 3: Bank bailout comparison

State-owned banks account for approximately 70% of India’s banking system. India's private banks are in much better shape, which may have prevented the state banks' non-performing loan crisis from causing a credit crunch.

More than 13% of state-owned banks’ loans are classified as non-performing. Many of the unpaid loans were for construction on power plants, ports, and roads. These projects were based on overoptimistic economic forecasts, and some were delayed for years by corruption and red tape. Other unpaid loans were made to tycoons with political connections, like the founder of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Earlier this year, Punjab National Bank admitted that it lost up to $2 billion in a diamond jeweler’s fraud scheme. The jeweler bribed bank employees with gold coins for issuing fake credit guarantees.

Indian economy

According to the OECD, economic growth is projected to strengthen to above 7%, gradually recovering from the transitory adverse impact of rolling out GST and measures to choke off the black economy, including demonetization. In the longer run, GST will boost corporate investment, productivity, and growth by creating a single market and reducing the cost of capital equipment.

Exhibit 4: Industrial production index

Investment will be further supported by the plan to recapitalize public banks and by the new road plan.

Recent measures to digitize the economy and improve tax compliance should boost tax revenue in the medium term. With inflation expectations adjusting down, there could be room for further cuts in interest rates if inflation durably remains below 4%.

Exhibit 5: Inflation figures

Non-performing loans have increased, largely reflecting recognition efforts, and are particularly high in public banks. Steps have been taken to clean up banks' balance sheets, giving creditors more control over the stressed entities. A new bankruptcy law is also being implemented. The large recapitalization plan for public banks should be accompanied by governance reform. External debt remains low and foreign exchange reserves have increased, reducing vulnerabilities.

Exhibit 6: Private consumption recovery

Both the India Nikkei Manufacturing PMI and the Nikkei Services PMI are above 50, showing the country's economy is in expansion.

Exhibit 7: India Nikkei Manufacturing PMI

Exhibit 8: India Nikkei Services PMI

Sectors

The iShares MSCI India Index ETF (BATS:INDA) is quite heavily exposed to Financials, Information Technology, Energy and Consumer Staples & Discretionary.

Exhibit 9: iShares MSCI India ETF sector allocation

According to Morgan Stanley, the sectors poised to benefit the most of the digital reforms are consumer-oriented and financials. Total online shoppers in India are set to skyrocket from 60 million to 475 million in 2027, while online retail as a percentage of total retail will grow even faster, from 2.2% today to 12.1% in a decade. As for the financials, Morgan Stanley sees total loans increasing 11 percentage points to 78% of GDP by 2027, total mutual fund assets under management jumping more than ten-fold over the same period, and collected life and general insurance premiums spiking, as well. Fin-tech companies should see exponential growth. All this bodes well for the expected earnings growth!

Valuation

As you can see in Exhibit 10, the valuation of India isn’t super-cheap.

Exhibit 10: Valuation

According to Research Affiliates, India’s cyclically adjusted price/earnings multiple, adjusting for the business cycle by taking an average of the last 10 years’ earnings, stands at 21.3. This is slightly above its median since 1994 of 20.9.

We believe that the expected growth will have a material impact on the growth of company earnings, and this is not reflected in the current valuation.

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI India ETF, we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 11: iShares MSCI India Index ETF price chart

Conclusion

The combination of:

strong economic growth

a reasonable valuation and

positive price and earnings momentum

should reward investors. Buy INDA!

Value die-hards might wait for a correction before buying the iShares MSCI India ETF but they might miss the digital train (that has already left the station).

Performance of earlier recommendations

In Exhibit 12, you can see the returns of the earlier country ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI).

So far, so good!

Exhibit 12: Performance of earlier recommendations

