The Fed: Cooling An Under-Heating Economy

Since the Fed continues hawkish, the "risk off" case looks somewhat stronger today than it did just a week ago.

Hiring/job loss data, bank lending data and history raise serious questions about whether the Fed should at least pause its tightening program and reassess.

Introduction: the Fed fights the data

The Fed is both increasing the interest rates it currently "controls" (i.e., influences heavily) and shrinking the basic money supply of the United States, under the theory that, per a prominent "Fed head," the Fed has been "too slow in raising interest rates."

I disagree; herein I try to show why.

The above quotes are from Bloomberg News: Fed's Rosengren Digs In Over Warning U.S. Economy May Overheat.

Eric Rosengren is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. He was interviewed late last week; Bloomberg reported that his thinking included these views:

With the jobless rate running at an unsustainably low level, the Fed will eventually not only have to take its foot off the gas pedal, but tap the brakes on the economy.

I'll get to a critique of that sentence later, but I will begin to express a different view by pointing to Bureau of Economic Analysis data showing quarterly GDP going back to 2014:

Where is the overheating??? It looks as though growth has been trending downward since mid-2014, which not coincidentally is when the stimulative effects of QE 3 were maximal.

What about Q1 2018? Overheating?

There is no accurate evidence of any.

The data will be analyzed and revised over several years, so we just do not know for sure. But we can average the GDPNow estimate from the Atlanta Fed and the Nowcasting Report from the New York Fed, and get 2.4%. That would be slower growth than in any quarter since Q1 of 2017. If about 2 1/2% real GDP growth is overheating in an era of immense productivity enhancements, something is wrong with the definition of overheating.

So, on the face of it, the economy is not overheating, and the Fed should not be tightening as if it is overheating.

In the service of a false theory, namely that a ratio (unemployment rate) can help in a major way to predict overheating, the Fed and mainstream economists are letting theory get in the way of observation. A great example of this came Friday via the JOLTS report.

Why JOLTS may be telling a different story from the mainstream's interpretation

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, acronym JOLTS, is a closely-followed report that looks at employment trends more deeply than the aggregate. The latest JOLTS data came out Friday for February; Econoday summarized the data as follows (emphasis added and is of special importance):

Highlights

Job openings fell back 2.8 percent in February to 6.052 million but still remain well out in front of hirings which fell 1.2 percent to 5.507 million. Year-on-year, openings are up 7.7 percent vs. only a 4.6 percent rise for hirings.



The 0.545 million gap between openings and hirings is very wide and hints at full employment, that is there are more jobs than workers. And employers aren't taking any risks with the workers they have, evidenced by separations which fell 2.4 percent to 5.192 million.



Lack of available labor could be an increasing factor that holds back business expansion.

Everywhere one looks in the financial media, there is emphasis on job openings. Yet, there is no correlation with the surge in job openings and reported GDP growth. This lack of correlation may support ECRI's variant view, which it publicly propounded several times in 2015-6. The following is the lead paragraph from the last post of theirs on this subject I have found, from June 2016 (emphasis added):

With job openings surging back toward record high, according to the JOLTS data, some see an extraordinarily tight labor market. What they have missed amid the euphoric headlines is the drop in actual hiring. Here we update last month’s data, based on our original analysis from last fall.

ECRI's basic point is that in the Internet age, it's easy and dirt cheap to advertise for a job, but all that really matters are hiring and firing decisions. The old correlations between stated job openings and the real economy have changed.

To summarize: Experts and the media likely have focused too much on job openings in this era of cheap, Internet-based job postings. They matter, but in the modern era, any company can say they are looking for jobs, but they may be extraordinarily picky, because the cost of listing a job opening is now so low. So - directionally, the job openings metric should be of some value, but quantitatively it likely is not comparable to the era when listing jobs cost more money via want ads in newspapers and elsewhere.

Thus, we should look at the empirical data. Here is some presented graphically, namely a chart from one of the earliest financial bloggers, Calculated Risk.

JOLTS data is consistent with significant economic slowdown: 2007 all over again?

Calculated Risk presents nice graphics for JOLTS, tracking hires, job losses and "job openings" in one picture:

We only have data for one complete economic cycle, as JOLTS data began just as the 2001 recession was beginning. We can see that in the 2001-3 period, into early 2004, the red bars (job losses) declined even as hiring picked up early in 2003. The same pattern was seen during and after the Great Recession. Hiring began picking up early in 2010, less than one year after the recession bottomed. However, job losses declined less than hiring and picked up a little later in 2010 than hiring. Hiring peaked in 2005 and then flat-lined as the Fed's tightening program, which it began in 2004, began to bite. Hiring then began to crash just as the recession began, at the end of 2007. Job losses also peaked early in 2005 and then also flat-lined.

This is where we have been the past few years with hiring and job losses: something like early 2007. Hiring peaked at the end of 2015. So did job losses. A downtrend in job losses may be underway, since about the middle of last year, which was also seen throughout 2007.

Just focusing on hiring, which the chart shows was the larger swing factor in the Great Recession than job losses, two points may be especially worth focusing on:

since late 2014 (when QE 3 ended), hiring has increased about 10%: a deceleration from the about 30% growth over 5 years from 2009-14.

aggregate hiring is still below the January 2001 level despite a larger work force (job losses are also below that peak).

I do not believe that these numbers are consistent with an overheating economy.

Implications of the JOLTS numbers

The patterns of actual hiring and firing are consistent with the later period of stagnation that followed the prolonged Federal Reserve tightening that began in 2004 with the first rate hike and ended with the 17th rate hike in 2006. The current Fed cycle is more complicated, as it involves the experimental quantitative easing techniques, but I think it is reasonable to analogize today's part of the Fed cycle to the 2006 or perhaps 2007 period.

There is no need to get overly precise on that issue, however. Once again, the Fed is fighting the inflation it caused when "easing," and once again, the government's own data suggests that the Fed is fighting "overheating" when cooling is already underway.

Now, it's time to circle back to a brief critique of Eric Rosengren's viewpoint.

"Fighting" the Fed (viewpoint)

I disagree with his view that the Fed will have to tap the brakes on the economy rather than merely take its foot off the gas pedal. Rather, I think the Fed took its foot off the gas pedal a few years ago and certainly hit the brakes last year with, first, rate hikes and second, reversal of quantitative easing.

Tying in with that, I see the incoming economic data, as well as financial market action, as inconsistent with the overheating meme.

On a different but important track, I disagree with the Fed's emphasis on the unemployment rate. I do not think the specific number means much in relation to the degree of "heating" of the economy. That fact is because even the broadest, U-6 employment measure does not include labor force drop-outs in the denominator of the ratio. The full picture requires also looking at the Civilian Employment-Population Ratio. This is approximately back to a level first reached in 1979, and I think it is well below full employment levels.

The reliance on the unemployment rate, which various FOMC members point to as a critical factor in their thinking, is surprising. After all, there are no special wage pressures across the economy. The share of gross domestic income going to workers has dropped steadily for decades. It recently hit its lowest level since at least the late 1940s (data is through 2016 only).

Is unemployment dangerously low, as Dr. Rosengren appears to have said? I wonder about that point of view. After all, by statute, the Fed is required to create conditions for full employment. Yet, we are far from that, as standard government statistics show.

In other words, there appears to be room for more employment, and for non-inflationary wage growth, in America.

Other incoming data last week included three earnings reports from money center banks, and...

Bank lending does not suggest overheating

On Friday, Bloomberg reported on what might be called the 2006 syndrome (bank stocks peaking before the overall economy) in a descriptive title:

When stocks drop on decent earnings, as happened Friday, that can be a warning sign to traders. As far as the Fed goes, and remembering that the big banks heavily dominate the lending markets in the US, Bloomberg's commentary based on reports from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citi (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) is more consistent with my "under-heating" thesis than the Fed's overheating one:

Low unemployment and a continued rising economy and stock market, especially in an expansion as long as this one, should produce a surge of lending. The tax cut was supposed to amplify that jump. Instead, lending at the largest bank, JPMorgan, rose just 0.2 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months. Wells Fargo's loans dropped by 1 percent, though some of that can be attributed to the bank's particular problems. Citigroup's lending was up 1 percent, but that stemmed largely from a push to expand its credit card business, which hasn't been going so well. In the first quarter, the bank had to increase its provision for losses in it retail-branded cards by 16 percent. Yes, analysts were predicting that lending would be relatively weak, but it was even weaker than many forecast.

MarketWatch agrees, with this headline on the banks: Tax cuts were supposed to juice the economy, but banks aren’t seeing it.

If the Fed is already overdoing the tightening, it would be far from the first time, as...

The Fed often gets it wrong

JOLTS data shows that employers are still hiring at a lower pace than they were 17 years ago, when the country was indeed at full employment and when the workforce was a good deal smaller. Real GDP is apparently not accelerating. Inflation as the Fed measures is still at or below its long-sought 2% rate; market-based indicators of inflation such as the price of gold (GLD) are constrained within what is now a long-term trading range.

So, why is the Fed so hawkish, and who am I, or perhaps you, to question them? Regarding the second of those questions, first, I would harken back to Frank Drebin's comment from Naked Gun in preparing for Queen Elizabeth's visit to Los Angeles:

"No matter how silly the idea of having a queen might be to us..."

That largely expresses how I feel about a committee setting the price of credit for a giant, complex economy: the idea is silly (at best). That the committee (the FOMC) is led by political appointees makes things worse. The Fed has sometimes been extraordinarily wrong, not just subtly wrong. Look at quotes from the FOMC statement in June 2008, 7 months into the Great Recession, with my commentary in brackets based on what we know now:

Recent information indicates that overall economic activity continues to expand... [Completely wrong] Although downside risks to growth remain, they appear to have diminished somewhat, and the upside risks to inflation and inflation expectations have increased. [Completely backward]

As the FOMC was thinking that inflation risks were rising, crude oil prices had already peaked and were about to drop an unbelievable 80% in only 6 months.

That is not an isolated example. As late as January 2009, with mass media showing pictures from the Great Depression to reflect the public mood, the incoming Obama economic team justified a large stimulus package as an insurance policy to stop a 7.3% U-3 unemployment rate from rising perhaps a point more. In fact, U-3 peaked at 10%, higher than essentially all mainstream economists expected. The next year, the administration proclaimed "Recovery summer," but economic statistics suddenly deteriorated and the Fed felt compelled to restart an emergency form of QE that August, then full-blown QE 2 in November. Note, this thinking was widespread, not limited to the administration. The best and brightest mistook a Great Recession for a garden-variety one until the facts were unavoidable.

Then, moving into the recovery, the mainstream and the FOMC got things wrong year after year, always foreseeing an imminent surge in growth and inflation, thus always predicting that interest rates were about to rise. And then, like clockwork, it was a "wait till next year" story.

So, if the Fed is bringing on an unnecessary growth slowdown (or worse, though I'm not in fear of a recession at this point), there is lots of recent (and older) precedent for it making errors of judgment.

Conclusions: an investor's practical plan

All together, I believe it is fair for individuals to look at the incoming data, such as that presented above, but also the steady growth in aggregate weekly hours worked, and conclude that the US economy:

is not overheating;

is not accurately represented by the "unemployment rate";

is not immune to a Fed-induced serious growth slowdown or even recession; and

can do even better if the Fed would stop restricting growth.

Ever since at least 2008, the policy-setting FOMC has mostly overestimated the growth and inflation prospects of the US economy. Current data suggests to me that it is doing so again. Between normal cyclicality and the Fed's interest rate hikes that began in 2015, and its general withdrawal of QE stimulus that actually began in 2014, the Fed has been engaged in a long "de-stimulus" program. With its reversal of QE, the Fed is also in my view engaged in a specific program to lower asset prices (no matter whether it thinks of reverse QE in that manner).

Thus, looking at growing evidence of a slowdown in growth, and knowing the consistent history of market and economic weakness following ongoing Fed tightening, I believe that the latest economic data and bank lending data, matched with a Fed that may again be fighting a nonexistent overheating, supports an increasingly cautious, "risk off" investment approach.

Submitted Sunday night, S&P 500 futures 2,674, up 0.6% (likely on relief regarding the Syria situation).

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.