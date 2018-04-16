I'm Buying Citigroup

The company was able to beat estimates and show impressive first quarter results.

Last Friday (04/13/18), three major American banks reported their first-quarter earnings. JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) all beat their earnings estimates but dropped and massively underperformed the market. I will use the weakness to add some Citigroup shares to my banking holdings, given its strong fundamental strength and interesting correction opportunity.

Statistics (Almost) Never Lie

Statistically, when WFC, C and JPM are all reporting on the last day of a week it is highly likely that they end the day lower after gapping lower. This happened two out of three times since 2016 - excluding last Friday. In other words, it happened again. All three banks beat earnings estimates but sold off.

Citigroup ended the day down 1.55% while JPMorgan dropped 2.71%. Wells Fargo massively underperformed with a negative return of more than 3.4%.

Earnings Were Good

Citigroup posted a 3% revenue increase in the first quarter compared to one year ago. Operating income increased 4% while credit losses increased 9% and the efficiency ratio dropped 1.1 points. Net income soared 13% which saw a massive tailwind from lower income taxes (down 23%). Source: Citigroup Earnings Presentation Q1/2018

Earnings per share added a stunning 24% while average shares outstanding declined 7%.

Global consumer banking saw gains all across the board. Total sales increased 6% with outperforming gains in the international consumer banking space which saw 8% sales growth. Total expenses were growing at 3% which led to earnings before taxes at $1.84 billion which is 15% higher on a Y/Y basis.

Zooming in on North America, we see that retail banking saw a 4% rise which could have been higher if mortgages had not declined by 18%. Branded cards increased 6% while both EBT (+10%) and net income (+36%) saw massive gains.

Moreover, Latin America and Asia saw much higher revenue gains of roughly 8%. Not only does this indicate strength in emerging markets, it also shows that Citigroup is massively depending on these regions, given that it is the bank with the most emerging market exposure among the top 10 banks in the US.

Last but not least, institutional clients accounted for roughly 25% of all sales. Total banking increased 6% despite a rather large hit of 10% when it comes to investment banking which was down because of slow merger and acquisition activities. Nonetheless, this decline was offset by a strong performance of private banking, corporate lending and treasury & trade solutions.

Credit Stability & Emerging Market Exposure

Consumer credit saw some contraction in countries like Korea and Singapore even though net credit losses (NCL ratio) did not show any weakness. Moreover, net credit losses decreased in emerging markets and in the EMEA region. Only North America is a very influential region which is higher on a Y/Y base. Even though it is still way too early to call this consumer weakness, given that loans that are 90+ days due are still at 0.9%.

Macro Matters

One of the key drivers behind the latest stock market rally is the strong economy. Citigroup has massively benefited from this trend, given that its stock bottomed in 2016 along with economic sentiment and has gone up without any major corrections (until now). I display economic sentiment using the leading ISM manufacturing index (blue line in graph below).

Not only has this benefited the US economy, it has also boosted emerging markets thanks to a weaker dollar and higher commodities.

This has caused a strong outperformance of Citigroup compared to the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

And guess what the result is of higher economic growth, a lower dollar and higher commodities in a low interest rate environment? You probably guessed it already, but rate hike expectations increase as you can see when looking at short-term government bonds - in case of the graph below displayed by the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY).

Citigroup dropped 15% from its Q1/2018 peak and rebounded almost 7% when the earnings release pushed the stock down again. At this point, I think we are at a very interesting buying point. Not only is the company benefiting from a strong US economy, you also get additional value from its exposure in emerging markets.

Moreover, the company once again showed to be able to execute well within this economic environment while earnings are expected to grow another 35% in the next 12 months. This puts the valuation at 9.6 times next year's earnings, which is everything except expensive after such a powerful rally since 2016.

Downside risks are a slowing economy and global tensions. However, I think that both these factors are contained at this point.

I am very eager to add this stock over the next few days to my existing banking holdings.

