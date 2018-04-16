Las Vegas Sands: 4% Dividend Yield With Key Growth Catalysts

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) has positive momentum going as the company beat revenue and earnings expectations for all four quarters in 2017. The company has the ability to grow in Macau and the potential for sports betting in the U.S. as growth catalysts. Further growth will translate into double-digit gains for the stock over the next 12 months.

Las Vegas Sands has a strong ability to thrive even in the face of tough competition. The Casino business is the company's most important segment which comprised 73% of 2017 revenue. The Casino segment revenue increased 14.7% in 2017 over 2016. This was the largest gain among all of the company's segments. The Mall segment increased revenue 10.2% and all other segments increased revenue at single-digit rates.

Las Vegas Sands and Macau

The company's revenue growth in the largest business segment reflects Las Vegas Sand's ability to thrive and grow in the casino markets. For example, Macau is a large casino market and is considered the gambling capital of the world. There are 38 casinos operating in Macau and Las Vegas Sands operates 5 main casino facilities in that market.

The market in Macau has been helped by the significant shift of Chinese citizens from rural areas to urban areas due to job opportunities and the excitement of city life.

Las Vegas Sands competes with other major casino operators, SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) in the Macau market. Las Vegas Sands earns the most revenue as compared to its competitors in Macau.

Las Vegas Sands SJM Holdings Galaxy Entertainment Revenue [TTM] $12.9 billion $5.3 billion $7.96 billion

source: finance.yahoo.com

Las Vegas Sands' ability to increase revenue in their Casino segment at a double-digit pace shows the company's strength in thriving among all of the competition. This demonstrates LVS's ability to create and maintain casino resorts that are attractive for tourists and gamblers. Reviews on LVS's largest revenue generator in Macau, the Venetian Macau, show that 88% of customers rate the facility as great or excellent. The company's 2nd largest Macau revenue generator, the Sands Cotai Central, shows that 94% of customers rate it as very good or excellent.

SJM Holdings lost market share as they are operating 36 less VIP gaming tables than they did in 2016. The main reason for this is because SJM's aging casinos are no longer considered a premier attraction for high rollers. SJM experienced a decline in earnings of 16% in 2017, while LVS achieved an earnings increase of 20% for Q4 2017 and an overall 62% earnings increase for 2017. Galaxy Entertainment also performed well with a 67% net profit increase in 2017.

Las Vegas Sands also competes with other companies such as MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) in Macau. MGM just opened a new casino in Macau earlier in 2018, while Wynn opened a casino there in 2016. The newer casinos tend to cater to the high rollers in order to attract the big revenue money.

LVS maintains its competitive edge in the face of competition by keeping its facilities updated. For example, LVS is in the process of updating the Sands Cotai Central, which is considered the one of the company's weakest properties. This property is being revamped and branded as the Londoner Macau by 2020. This is part of LVS's plan to spend $1.1 billion on new projects in Macau.

The Londoner will have attractions such as some of London's most recognizable landmarks. The property will also feature 350 luxury suites. This should help attract more high rollers as compared to the older Sands Cotai Central property. That will help keep LVS on the cutting edge in the industry to maintain their high competitiveness.

Sports Betting and Online Gambling in the United States

There is a possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court will rule before July that the law making sports betting illegal in individual states is a violation of the tenth amendment. This is the perspective from Height Capital Markets analyst, Stephanie Miller. Miller's theory is based on what she interpreted from arguments from industry professionals in front of the Supreme Court.

One of the states that is expected to benefit from such a ruling almost immediately is Pennsylvania. LVS already has a license to operate in Pennsylvania. This could be another source of revenue for the company.

The market for legalized sports betting in the United States is estimated to be worth about $6.03 billion by 2023. That includes legalized sports betting in 32 states. The global sports betting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% through 2022.

So, LVS could get a small percentage of the market in PA and then expand into new states when they become available. It is possible that LVS's sale of the Sands Bethlehem property in PA could be preparing the company for an online gaming strategy. Currently, online gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, and Delaware. Lawmakers in California and Pennsylvania are considering it. So, it would be natural for LVS to pursue on online gambling growth strategy as more states approve it.

The global online gambling market is expected to reach almost $60 billion by 2020. If LVS captured just 1% of that market, it would be worth $600 million per year in revenue. Of course, the company could continue to grow that revenue as more states legalize online gambling over time. I think most states would eventually legalize online gambling to benefit from a new source of tax revenue.

source: Las Vegas Sands Q4 2017 Presentation Slides

Valuation Should Allow for Further Upside

Here's how LVS's valuation compares to their peers:

LVS MGM WYNN Forward PE 19.8 18 20 Dividend Yield 4% 1.4% 1%

source: finviz.com

I'm not saying that LVS is trading with a bargain valuation. After all, the company's forward PE of almost 20 is higher than the Resorts & Casino industry's forward PE of 16 and the S&P 500's forward PE of 17. What I do think is that the stock is given a premium valuation for the high 4% dividend yield and for the company's steady growth. Dividend growing stocks tend to trade higher than the S&P 500. This is evident in the S&P 500 Dividend ETF (SDY) which trades with a forward PE of nearly 18.

So, with LVS's attractive 4% yield that significantly outpaces its competitors and with expected earnings growth of about 9% for 2018 and again in 2019 (consensus), it is natural for investors to give the stock a premium valuation over the market's average.

Outlook for Las Vegas Sands

I think the attractiveness of the 4% dividend and the growth prospects for the company will bring in more investors for LVS's stock over the next 12 months. The company has a track record of 5 years of dividend growth. I expect the dividend growth to continue as the company grows in Macau and in sports betting and online gambling.

One of the risks for LVS that investors should be aware of is that the remodeling of the Sands Cotai Central property could have a negative impact on the company's revenue in late 2018 and during 2019. The disruption from the remodeling could cause a loss of business from that property. There is no guarantee that Sand Cotai customers would go to another LVS property in Macau during the remodeling period.

Consensus estimates for revenue growth of 4% to 5% for 2018 looks reasonable considering the growth potential that I discussed. The revenue growth will help support about 2.6% growth in EBITDA. That is based on EBITDA being about 37% of expected revenue of $13.5 billion for the year, which is about in-line with the company's previous years' P&L structure.

After factoring in taxes, interest expenses, and share repurchases, consensus estimates of 9% EPS growth looks about right for 2018.

I'm giving the stock a one-year target price of $80 for an 11% gain. This is based on the price being driven by 9% earnings growth plus about 2% price appreciation for further PE expansion, taking the forward PE from about 20 to 24 on expected EPS of $3.32. The PE expansion is likely to take place as the catalysts that I discussed begin to materialize. Of course, investors will also benefit from the 4% dividend yield.

Let me know what you think in the comment section below. What are your favorite investing ideas in the casino industry?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.