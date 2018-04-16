The Fool-A-Dex

The base index has existed for years, but now it is available as an ETF.

Investment Thesis

Passive stock investments have been argued as the single safest and simplest way for the average person to generate wealth. Warren Buffett encourages that individuals invest in passive ETF (Exchange traded funds) that follow the S&P 500. The Motley Fool 100 ETF (TMFC) is a unique passive ETF that tracks the Motley Fool's proprietary index. But is it a better bet than the S&P 500?

Evaluating the Index

To understand if the Motley Fool's brand new ETF is a worthy investment we must initially compare the Motley Fool's index overall performance versus the S&P500.

Source: Motley Fool

Since its formation the Fool 100 index has overall beaten the S&P 500. This I believe is in the structuring of the index. The Fool 100 is recalibrated quarterly based off the buy rating issued by analysts that write for the Motley Fool publication. Of these companies they take the top 100 based purely on size and weight their value in the index on the companies market value. If the buy rating vanishes or the company becomes too small compared to its peers, it is removed and replaced. Magellan Midstream Partners LP. (MMP) was removed due to its size, whereas Emerson Electric (EMR) received a recent sell rating.

This regular resorting of the 100 largest and best places the index to potentially thrive from high quality businesses in the long term versus a short turn explosion. Because of their weighting metrics and popularity, it should come as no surprise that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) comprise 35% of the total index.

The ETF's Performance

The Motley Fool 100 ETF seeks to track passively the similarly named index. The ETF was launched near the end of January based off the last recalibration. It was just recently recalibrated when the second quarter of 2018 began. The expense ratio for the ETF is 0.5% which compared to the standard S&P ETF which is SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is considerably larger. The S&P 500 Trust ETF only has an expense ratio of 0.09% and actively yields 1.84% annually. The Motely Fool 100 ETF plans to issue dividends as received or at least once annually, but none have been announced or provided.

TMFC data by YCharts

Since its inception, the Motley Fool 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 by just under 1%. Over time this variance would compound and produce increase results. This also shows at least in its short existence that the foundational thought that investing in well run and successful companies is the best type of diversity.

Investor Takeaway

Are you seeking an ETF to invest in and see passive gains? A solid S&P 500 ETF is always a good choice, but I strongly encourage you to take some of those funds and invest it into the Motley Fool 100. This historical success rate of the index and so far short term success of the ETF reveals they are onto something with their ongoing thesis. It is a compelling new ETF on the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.