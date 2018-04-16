Armanino Foods Still Has Upside, But Not Much In The Short Term

But the stock is expensive compared to both its own long-term averages and the peer group.

For a small cap player that receives little attention from Wall Street, Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) is relatively well known within the investment community. The stock is popular thanks to its long operating history and a number of attractive investment characteristics that aren’t very common in the world of small caps. But AMNF is expensive compared to both its own long-term averages and the peer group. A slight premium is probably justified, but investment at the current valuation only makes sense for investors with a long time horizon (at least a few years).

Business Description and Background

AMNF manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including pesto and other sauces, stuffed pasta products and cooked meat products. These products are marketed through a network of food brokers and sold to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores and industrial accounts.

AMNF’s history extends back to the early 1800s when the Armanino family emigrated to Northern California from Italy. There, the family set up a farm where it grew and marketed fresh herbs and vegetables for many years. The rise of freeze-drying technologies allowed the company to expand nationally beginning in the 1950s. The Armanino Foods business that exists today is the frozen pesto business that was retained when the family-owned farm operation was sold in 1986.

Attractive Investment Characteristics

AMNF has many of the things you look for in a long-term investment, including a track record of consistent growth, margin stability, high returns on capital and a healthy balance sheet. The company seems to hit record sales and profits every quarter, and despite the intense competition for shelf space at grocery stores and supermarkets, Armanino Foods is extremely profitable. Returns on capital average nearly 35% over the course of a business cycle, with little volatility, leaving plenty of leftover cash for shareholders.

Figure 1: Sales and Returns on Capital

Source: Madison Investment Research

By focusing on quality and natural ingredients, Armanino avoids much of the price competition that is rampant throughout the packaged foods sector. AMNF’s strong brands, loyal customers, and niche focus protect it from larger competitors who have the means, but not necessarily the desire, to enter AMNF’s smaller and less economical markets.

AMNF’s reputation plays a crucial rule in helping the company expand into new product categories. Armanino continually explores new sauces, sandwich spreads/dressings, and pasta products, and has a proven ability to add new recipes that customers like. AMNF’s niche focus limits the scope for new products compared to more diversified competitors, but the company maintains a healthy pipeline heading into FY18.

Valuation

AMNF currently trades at a 30% premium to its long-term average multiples, and at a 43% premium to peers (Figure 2). This is new territory for AMNF, as the stock historically traded at a large discount to competitors.

Figure 2: Valuation Multiples

Source: Madison Investment Research

AMNF deserved a higher valuation, but the company’s small size, relatively low liquidity, and lack of coverage kept shares below their intrinsic value. AMNF is still small, underfollowed, and thinly traded, but the margin of safety has decreased significantly. The market was slow to price-in the impact of tax reform, but shares are up 25% in the past year and the current valuation fully reflects this information (Figure 3).

Figure 3: 1-Year Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

A premium to historical levels is justified due to the lower taxes, but AMNF’s valuation compared to peers looks a little stretched. Armanino’s ability to invest capital at higher rates of return means that a premium to peers is fair, but a premium of this magnitude also has some pretty aggressive growth assumptions built into it.

As good as the growth has been over the past ten years, demand has started to taper off. Weakness in Asia is partially responsible for the slowdown, but this is still a relatively small market for AMNF and the slowdown can’t really be pinned on one region. Last year’s sales growth of 2.9% was the lowest increase in over a decade (sales increased more than 7% annually between 2008 and 2017), and while growth improved slightly in the latest quarter (4%), management remains “guarded” and “cautiously optimistic” with its outlook.

Armanino is showing the classic signs of a company struggling to grow organically, such as increased investments in promotional activity and higher than normal growth capex. Historically AMNF didn’t need to resort to promotions as much to grow its market in the US, but this often becomes a necessary strategy when markets mature.

AMNF has invested aggressively in plant upgrades and expansions in order to better position it for new products and markets. TTM capex was 3% of sales, compared to the company’s long-term average of 1.2%, and we interpret this as further confirmation that AMNF’s core product categories are maturing.

The result of all these investments is lower profitability. EPS increased 18% in the latest quarter but this was purely due to lower taxes. Operating income fell 3%, and management anticipates that it will need to continue to invest in promotional expenditures to help grow its US market share.

Thus, we think it’s dangerous to assume that AMNF will continue to grow at the same rate it has in the past over the next few years. The investment case is still very much alive, but an investment at these levels only makes sense for investors with a longer-term focus. Management’s rhetoric implies more challenging conditions compared to the past, and AMNF needs time for its investments in new product categories to pay off.

Conclusion

AMNF has a lot of the characteristics that we look for in an equity investment, and even at the current valuation we believe an investment still makes sense for those of you with a longer time horizon. But the short-term upside is limited due to the slower growth, promotional activity, and increased capital intensity that will push returns on capital below their long-term averages.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.