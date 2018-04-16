JPMorgan: Is It Time To Think Of A Higher Dividend?

JPM produced good 1Q18 results and not just in respect of trading as some headlines suggested.

For a so-called premium bank, JPMorgan (JPM) isn't a very expensive stock. EPS growth is in double-digits and most of the bottom line is currently coming back to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Here, investors pay 12.4x 2018 EPS and 10x 2018 EPS. The yield is 2.2%, with ~10% growth in dividends per share a realistic prospect. JPM is modestly less cheap than its large-cap peers, but in general its delivery has been steadier and the premium is deserved.

Source: Bloomberg Consensus

Recent results are encouraging

Many of the headlines about the recent third-quarter results concern the strong trading performance, and the implications of the weak price performance in the aftermath of the numbers.

Non-interest income (non-II) growth overall was 13% YoY, a very strong number given GDP growth and the size of JPM. The trading - or Principal Transactions - line swings around quarter to quarter but typically represents 20-28% of non-II. Growth in that line accounted for about 3 percentage points of the overall 13% growth. More important, in fact, was the "other income" line, absent which non-II growth would have been down at 7% Y/Y.

And, while trading was impressive in the quarter, let's remember that it follows a negative delta over the previous three quarters:

Source: Company Data

Outside of these volatile items, the non-interest income picture was solid, with decent growth in asset management fees and card income. This is much more important than the trading performance.

Source: Company Data

It's interesting that these items don't take the headlines, especially as asset management income is bigger in absolute terms than principal transaction income.

Still, the bottom line is that much of the headline growth in non-II overall was driven by two items that the market awards a low multiple due to their unpredictability (Trading and others).

While Non-II is quite volatile in JPM due to the trading line, the net interest income story is very solid with more transparent, systematic growth in 1Q'18.

Source: Company Data

This is rooted in deposit growth, first:

Source: Company Data

And net interest margin expansion, with JPM benefiting from higher rates, second:

Source: Company Data

The red line in the chart above represents simply the net interest revenues of JPM less its credit provision charge divided by average assets to give a "risk-adjusted" measure of net interest margin (RANIM). We are unlikely to see this rise materially relative to the net interest margin until growth contracts in the US economy, which I do not expect for a few years. While the Fed's language has lately become a little more hawkish, I think this would change in the face of any real economic or even market weakness.

Let's recap: Income trends were good overall in respect of net interest and quality Non-II, while overall revenue was flattered by the trading and others lines. No problems here.

The longer term question concerns capital distribution out of the fortress balance sheet

With core revenues in shape, the only area of vulnerability in the JPM story is probably the level of capital distribution. I think this debate is interesting but should not dissuade investors from holding the shares.

As the firm pointed out in its Q1 presentation it has distributed 97% of its bottom line in the last four quarters to shareholders.

A stock trading on 12x current year EPS and distributing all of its bottom line to investors while growing ~6% on the top line is attractive. The small "but" in the 1Q numbers lies in this area:

Source: Company Data

The CET1 capital ratio of JPM fell to 11.8%, a 4% drop from a year ago. Sure, on a fully phased-in Basel III basis it is a bit higher, but this isn't the point. It has moved down. It is certainly a comfortable level, but the growth in risk-weighted assets (RWA) that you see (which I have circled in blue) is also of the order of 4%. As RWA grows, so the capital adequacy of the bank will erode down to the target threshold. At that point JPM will have to retain more capital in order to fuel growth. Is this a problem?

The tax cuts of 2017 come to the rescue here. ROE was 15% in Q1, and the market expects JPM to be generating 14% ROE over 2019-2020. This is just the math that falls out from the higher level of EPS driven by the tax cuts and step up in net interest margin in the bank. This chart shows market expectations for JPM ROE two years out from 2012. This has moved from 9-10% to 14%.

Source: Bloomberg

This stepped up level of return has quite important implications for investors, given that the visible EPS outlook puts this stock on a P/E of about 10x 2020.

While JPM will have to retain more earnings than currently over the longer term, the higher post-tax cut level of ROE means that much of the capital that will have to be retained in the business for growth purposes can come from the ROE boost. Of 14% ROE, this is likely to be something like 5%, with 9% - or 60% - being available for distribution. Were this all paid out as a dividend after 2020, we would be looking at a long term 6% yield, with growth. If we compare this to a global bank like HSBC, which yields 5.3% and isn't growing as quickly as JPM, the valuation remains attractive even when we hit lower payout overall.

When will investors want higher dividends?

JPM is trading on 1.6x current book and 1.38x 2020 BV. While the P/E seems modest, investors will soon start to ask how much value buybacks add as opposed to cash distribution. I generally support buybacks, but at this multiple of BV, the question of whether buybacks or dividends are a better use of capital generated starts to pose itself. At this kind of P/E, I am happy either way.

Conclusion

The headline focus on the trading line missed the core performance of JPM at the 1Q results, which was very solid. The outlook for shareholder returns is strong, even if and when the bank dials back the level of earnings it distributes. More income-oriented investors will start to ask for higher dividends vs. buybacks over the medium term.

I do not own JPM, having similar situations in BAC and Citigroup (NYSE:C), but owners of this stock will be very happy here and will consider adding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.