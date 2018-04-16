Paychex Vs. ADP? A Difficult Question

Paychex is valued as though it is a grossly inferior company. It clearly is not.

I'm a sucker for a good entrepreneur story. The idea that someone could start a business in their basement and have it become the next great American company, or that someone could be fed up with their job, cobble together a few dollars and start a project in their off-hours that replaces their income from "The Man" is so romantic and inspiring.

In my personal taste, one doesn't have to cure cancer for it to be viable or respectable. As Chris Guillebeau has taught us, a perfectly reasonable side income can be had making saddles for chickens.

Such was the case in 1971. B. Thomas Golisano took his idea of payroll processing for companies with under 100 employees to his employer Electronic Accounting Systems, Inc. as an idea to expand their business, the "outside the box" thinking that corporations always stress. They rejected him twice. So with $3,000 of his own money, he left the company to start Paymaster.

He took out loans, borrowed money from friends, and charged credit cards in the beginning. But by 2000, Paychex (PAYX) had surpassed Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK), Bausch & Lomb, and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to become Rochester, NY's most valuable company. Moreover, in the nearly five decades since its founding, Paychex has delivered steady and almost predictable revenue growth for stakeholders.

From those humble beginnings, Paychex now serves ~600,000 clients, providing payroll, insurance, human resources, and retirement options to small and midsize businesses predominantly in the United States.

Golisano is not at the helm anymore. He moved to Florida, married Monica Seles, and donates an inordinate amount of time and energy to philanthropy. But what he has left is a company worthy of our consideration.

Elephant in the Room

I am a dividend growth investor in my retirement portfolio. And as such, Paychex is a cute story, but the elephant in the room is a simple question: why not just invest in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) instead? It is quite a bit larger than Paychex by market cap ($52 billion vs. $22 billion), has a larger and more diversified client base, and ADP has increased its dividend over three decades longer than PAYX. It would seem to be not much of a contest. Here is my rationale for going the other way.

Addressable Market

While Paychex makes their bones in the small (10-50 employees) and medium (50-1000) sized business space, ADP has no problem going after those, plus multinational corporations. As a result, ADP is responsible for cutting the payroll check for roughly 1 out of every 6 workers in the United States and 13 million workers worldwide. In addition, they offer wage collection and remittance in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, France, China, India, and the Netherlands, and offer products in more than 110 countries.

By contrast, Paychex by design has long been predominantly a U.S. story that has just started writing international pages. Even though they've had a presence in Germany for the past ten years, it has never proven material to earnings. However, with the March announcement of the acquisition of Lessor Group from a Nordic private equity firm, Paychex is getting a 46-year old HR company with presence in Germany, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Though it will only account for 1% payroll revenue initially, the optionality is certainly there to gradually become a bigger piece of the pie.

In my view Paychex has the longer runway ahead of it. And though revenue growth is acceptable at both companies, the dwarfing size of ADP means that barring a tie in 2014 Paychex has already exceeded ADP in revenue growth every year since 2013.

Margins and Returns

Not only is Paychex holding their own in growing their top line vs. ADP, they're having to spend less of their money in order to do it. For the last decade now, Paychex has simply been the cheaper operator.

As a result, a higher percentage of Paychex's revenue makes it down to the bottom line and by extension, back into the business or available to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Consistently ~$.25 of every dollar of revenue makes it to Paychek's bottom line, verses $.12-.14 for ADP. If revenue growth continues, over time this discrepancy will prove meaningful.

What emerges then is that Paychex more than holds its own with ADP in actual returns on shareowners' equity.

Moreover, Paychex has been able to do this without taking on any long-term debt. As a result, Paychex consistently dwarfs ADP in its return on assets already in the business and the capital that gets invested in it.

With my time horizon, these latter three numbers are the ones I care the most about. As a shareholder, some of the equity will be my own, and time and again Paychex has shown the ability to be a more than sufficient steward of shareholder capital.

Busybodies

Back in olden times, activist investors took meaningful positions in dumpster fire situations, with the hopes that any improvement would result in outsize returns. That appears to be passé, as progressively shorter time frames for demanded returns makes it untenable to wait for those situations to positively develop. The new model appears to be taking over mediocre, suboptimal or simply good situations in the hopes that a few minor tweaks can increase performance.

Wendy's (WEN), Cracker Barrel (CBRL), Darden Restaurants (DRI), Pepsi (PEP), among others, are companies that have felt the hands of activist investors in recent years to varying results - not to mention the fiasco over at Procter & Gamble (PG). Unfortunately ADP is also on this list.

This isn't to say that this automatically makes ADP an inferior investment. Pepsi was and is perfectly deserving of investing dollars, and was able to rebuff their encounter with activists - including the idiotic idea of divesting its snack business. However, the risk for ADP is that dealing with well-heeled investors with an eye on the shorter-term will cause management to make decisions that will compromise the long-term health of the business.

About that Streak

There is no denying that ADP has the more enviable dividend growth track record. 7 looks terrible next to 43. Paychex floundered in the Great Recession. Exiting founder Golisano and the arriving (September) CEO Martin Mucci made the decision in 2010 to freeze the dividend at the 2009 level. Had this not occurred, Paychex's streak would not be 7 but 30, as they otherwise have increased their dividend every year since establishing one in 1988.

Moreover, Paychex's dividend growth rate has come more in line with ADP's venerable record in recent years.

Though in the interest of full disclosure, ADP's dividend continues to be better covered by free cash flow. However, any percentage under 75% is perfectly acceptable.

Risks

There are a couple of industry risks associated with both ADP and Paychex. First, both companies cite the risk of the Affordable Care Act being repealed as having a negative effect on their business. Both companies have spent much manpower and headspace walking current and new clients through the complexities of complying with the new regulations. To have to roll all of that back due to a repeal is an understandable worry.

In my view this will not happen. Regardless of party, the political class is predominantly concerned with self-preservation. Campaign and political rhetoric aside, to be on record as voting against health insurance for the most vulnerable of Americans will not be good optics come reelection time. That nothing happens, or that it remains the law of the land with a few tweaks around the edges is exponentially more likely.

Second, and more germane, is the volatility that a downturn in the economy would play. ADP and Paychex are at the forefront of both economic expansion and contraction. While it is true that small and medium-sized businesses are responsible for most of the new hires in this country, they also are more volatile. ADP has built-in protection in that the corporation side of their customer demographic is relatively more stable in economic downturns. This is a protection that Paychex does not have (which explains their disparate performances during the Great Recession).

Third and most pressing to Paychex is good ol'-fashioned competition. ADP and Paychex are the Coke (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi of the human capital management business. The width of their moats is based on their ability to provide a veritable panoply of products for their clients - payroll, retirement, insurance, etc. - better than the other. Once the tentacles are in, the pain in switching providers is often prohibitive, but not impossible.

2017 saw a modest step back in existing revenue retention for Paychex after a company record 2016. Though reliance on bigger clients may skew the numbers towards ADP a tad, and even though retention at ADP has decreased for two years in a row, ADP's existing revenue retention is still ~90%, 9% higher than Paychex's. Tightening the screws on this will undoubtedly lead to even more pressure on ADP.

Valuation

Paychex is not quite breathing down ADP's neck but in my view it has already begun to close in. They are better managers of shareholder capital (though ADP could never be called a slouch). However, their stock prices appear as though the gap between them is much wider.

PAYX PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In practical terms, from Friday's close, if Paychex closed at ADP's TTM PE multiple, the stock price would have been 21% higher. Frankly I don't think there's that much of a gap between the two companies. Over time I would expect it to converge.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing is perfectly worthy of investment - and for the "well-seasoned" investor, the case could be made that it is the more desirable of the two. However, my time horizon is such that chunks of my retirement portfolio must be focused on "next" and not "now". Paychex is the better operator, the better steward of shareowner capital, and although ADP's dividend track record is easily the more desirable of the two, "past performance is not a guarantee of future results". The disclosure will show that I don't have any intention of buying Paychex in the next 72 hours. However, it is only because I don't currently have the cash to do so. It will be in my retirement portfolio when I can remedy that.

If you found value here, make sure to follow me to get future updates. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be personal advice or a recommendation for you to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CBRL.