HP Has The Best 3-D Printing Technology - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/13/18)

|
Includes: AB, BBT, CSCO, FMC, HCA, HPQ, OCLR, PEI, SEM, SSYS, WPG
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Good time to buy FMC Corporation.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is cheap.

Stay away from the optical components business.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 13.

Bullish Calls

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC): The stock is bottoming and this is a good level to buy.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI): It's cheap and they can pay the dividend. You can own it.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT): "We know [CEO] Kelly King. He's come on the show quite a bit and the story, I think, will be a good one. But there's no sense buying a bank ahead of it unless the stock has come down enough, and that stock is still not down enough from its high."

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM): It's a good hospital chain but HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) is the best in the group.

Bearish Calls

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR): Cramer said he doesn't like anything optical. The closest stock to optical worth buying is Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB): It's a good company but the yield looks like a red flag.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS): Cramer said he'd prefer HP (NYSE:HPQ) as they have the best 3-D printing technology.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG): It's a risky stock as the yield appears to be a red flag.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up