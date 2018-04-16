HP Has The Best 3-D Printing Technology - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/13/18)

Stay away from the optical components business.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 13.

Bullish Calls

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC): The stock is bottoming and this is a good level to buy.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI): It's cheap and they can pay the dividend. You can own it.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT): "We know [CEO] Kelly King. He's come on the show quite a bit and the story, I think, will be a good one. But there's no sense buying a bank ahead of it unless the stock has come down enough, and that stock is still not down enough from its high."

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM): It's a good hospital chain but HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) is the best in the group.

Bearish Calls

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR): Cramer said he doesn't like anything optical. The closest stock to optical worth buying is Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB): It's a good company but the yield looks like a red flag.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS): Cramer said he'd prefer HP (NYSE:HPQ) as they have the best 3-D printing technology.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG): It's a risky stock as the yield appears to be a red flag.

