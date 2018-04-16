Bed Bath & Beyond: Too Much Risk, Not Enough Reward

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has seen its shares drop nearly 40% since last June as the company's turnaround efforts have essentially blown up in its face. Most recently, the stock hit new 5-year lows after the company reported yet another disappointing quarter.

Some stocks that have fallen so far, so fast are often good "buy the dip" opportunities. We do not think that is the case with BBBY stock. Margins are in free fall, and there is a significant lack of clarity as to when margins will stabilize. This means the company's earnings power over the next several years lacks clarity, and at current levels, BBBY stock doesn't offer favorable risk/reward asymmetry considering that lack of clarity. In light of this, we are sellers at this level.

The story at BBBY isn't all bad. For several years, the company fought off the Amazon (AMZN) and e-commerce threats better than other retailers. Comparable sales growth before 2016 were consistently positive mostly because the company had a red-hot digital business and was discounting items to market-wide low prices.

But those two sales drivers weighed on margins. While the digital business grew, so did DTC shipping expenses. Meanwhile, deep discounting meant lower prices and lower margins. Thus, despite positive comparable sales growth before 2016, margins were still in retreat.

Now, those sales drivers have lost their firepower, and the Amazon threat is rearing its ugly head. Comparable sales growth has been in negative territory for two consecutive years now, and while comparable sales growth is expected to be positive next year, the trend currently points in the opposite direction (comparable sales were down 0.6% in 2016 and down 1.3% in 2017, with each quarter last year posting negative comparable sales growth).

Meanwhile, margins are still falling because the only things stopping sales from dropping 10% are a growing digital business and deep discounts. As a result, gross margins and operating margins are dropping rapidly. Gross margins were above 40% in 2012. They were below 36% last quarter. Operating margins were 15% in 2012. They were 6% last year.

While sales might stabilize over the next several years thanks to discounts and strength in the DTC business, there is no turnaround in sight for margins so long as DTC and discounting are the big sales drivers. That is why BBBY management is guiding for operating margins to fall again next year.

If you look 5 years out, sales may be stable, but there really isn't any clarity on margins. DTC strength plus competitive pricing could catalyze 0-1% sales growth over the next 5 years. But if that happens, who really knows where operating margins will stabilize? They were at 15% a few years ago, and are now at 6% and still rapidly falling. As a result, in 5 years, operating margins may stabilize at 4% or lower.

A top-line growth rate of 0.5% per year would put sales at $12.66 billion, from this past year's $12.35 billion base. A 4% operating margin on that implies operating profits of $506 million in 5 years. Taking out $70 million for net interest expense, 26.5% for taxes, and dividing by 120 million diluted shares, we arrive at a projected 5-year forward earnings target of $2.67. BBBY stock normally trades at 11x forward earnings, so throwing that average 11x multiple on $2.67 implies a 4-year foward price target of roughly $29. Discounting that back by 10% per year, we arrive a present value of around $20.

Thus, we think that BBBY is presently worth around $20 if margins stabilize around 4%. But there is no guarantee of that happening. Indeed, margin stabilization at BBBY presently feels like a wild card, and that presents a ton of risk for BBBY stock. Considering realistic upside potential is just 15%, that isn't a big enough reward profile to compensate for the huge amount of risk related to the company's margins.

