Carter's: The Pullback Is A Buying Opportunity

Carter's doubled its revenue within 7 years, and the company still has many growth opportunities to expand the business.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reported another strong year of revenue growth and gross margin expansion. It has been among the few apparel companies that thrived in a challenged US promotional market and preserved its profitability while growing rapidly. And this trend is set to continue in future years. Recently, shares declined by 18%, and in my point of view, the pullback represents a buying opportunity. The company is trading at 16 forward-looking P/E, revenues are set to grow 5%, and average analyst target is $132.2.

About Carter's

Carter's is a specialized apparel company focused exclusively on the baby and children segment. Its main brands include Carter's, OshKosh, and Skip Hop that was acquired just last year. The company has 1,050 stores across North America with the majority in the US. Carter's claims to be a market leader with its Carter's brand representing a 15% market share and OshKosh representing a further 3%. Its main competitors include the Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), GAP (NYSE:GPS), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Old Navy for children's apparel. The company derives about 52% of its revenue from the retail channel, about 35% revenue from the wholesale channel, and the rest from international. Also, CRI sells some of its products through Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Historical performance

Carter's has been growing rapidly over the latest business cycle, whereas it doubled its revenue in 7 years while maintaining healthy double-digit profit margins.

Source: Author's Calculation Using Carter's 10-K Reports

The company has been exceptionally successful in the past, but there are a few positive catalysts that suggest that the exceptional results can continue in the future as well. The key drivers could be summarized in three points:

• Positive revenue growth drivers

• Margin expansion related cost savings and acquisitions

• Benefit from the tax credit

Revenue growth drivers

The 5% revenue growth for the current year does not show signs of weakness. The company has many new growth initiatives that will most likely determine the growth for subsequent years as well.

Firstly, the wholesale segment is set to grow after years of decline. Management discussed on the latest earnings call that 8 out of 15 wholesales partners are expected to return to growth with 2 of them expected to report comparable sales growth. As the management commented, sentiment is shifting more positive for US wholesales.

Source: Carter's 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Secondly, management opened a new relationship in 2017 with Amazon, and it seems like it has been a success. As a result, the company is going to expand on its successful relationship which will result in revenue growth.

Source: Carter's 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Thirdly, the company is exploring the option to expand into China. Last year, sales in China reached only $21 million, so there is a tremendous opportunity for growth. Management discussed that China's $12 billion market is expected to double within 10 years and it will be exploring options how to penetrate the market.

Source: Carter's 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

And finally, the integration of Skip Hop, the last year's acquisition, is going well, and the company is planning to scale-up the business more to drive revenue further and expand operating margin.

Source: Carter's 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

It seems like the company has many strategic growth initiatives that are going to help to drive the revenue growth. But it is planning operating margin expansion as well. Its long-term operating margin target is more than 13.5%, which is higher than last year's 12.3%.

Margin expansion

Last year, operating margins declined to a certain extent due to the acquisition of lower-margin businesses. And as the management discussed, its challenge will be now to drive the margins higher.

Source: Carter's 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Also, as the management is growing its e-commerce business and expanding on the relationship with Amazon, it is going to reconsider its physical store strategy. Some of the less performing stores are going to be closed and some of them are going to be remodeled to include Carter's as well as OshKosh products. Approximately 10% of total retail stores are expected to be closed that had a margin of less than 2%, and some of the stores are going to be opened with a target operating margin of 20%.

Source: Carter's 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

On the other hand, some of the margin expansion initiatives should be mitigated by inflationary pressures in 2019 that should drive costs up and gross profits down.

Source: Carter's 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

In summary, management made important strategic shifts to maintain the growth rate and retain profitability. The margin expansion opportunities through cost savings and scaling-up the Skip Hop brand should more than offset the inflationary pressures. And I would expect the margins to expand marginally. Furthermore, the company is going to receive a tax benefit from the new reform.

Tax credit benefit

The company expects around $200 million in tax provision savings until 2022 from a new tax legislation. Some of the savings are going to be invested in employees and some in the business.

Source: Carter's 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript

Perhaps, the company will utilize the money on acquisitions or additional share repurchases as well. During the last three years, management bought back 6 million shares out of the total 52.7 million shares reported for 2015. This could be yet another driver of EPS growth.

Source: Carter's 2017 10-K

Despite the $600 million of share repurchases over the last three years, the company's balance sheet remained very strong. As of December 2017, it carried a net debt of $440 million compared to an annual free cash flow of $260 million.

Carter's historical performance has been exceptional. However, the company has many growth opportunities to sustain the strong revenue growth, expand operating margin, and return money back to shareholders as discussed above. And so the future looks bright as well, which is also recognized by analysts.

Analysts' bullish sentiment

An average analyst target for the company is $132, which is about 25% higher than the current price. The majority of analysts rate the company as Buy or Strong Buy. The company does not trade expensively given its high growth rate. The price seems to be just right at 16 forward-looking price to earnings.

Source: Www.finance.yahoo.com

Technical indicators

Last year I wrote a bullish article on Carter's where I highlighted that the company is ready to break out of the trading range, "Carter's: Ready For Further Appreciation". At that time, shares were trading in a range between $80 and $93 for more than a year. Finally, the company broke out of that trading range higher, and it seems like any pullback toward the previous resistance level of $93-95 may be a buying opportunity. Patient investors may wait for a better price to jump in or alternatively current price presents a solid buy-and-hold opportunity for the long-term.

Source: Www.finance.yahoo.com

Takeaway

Carter's historical performance has been phenomenal. The future looks bright as well. The company has many growth initiatives that are going to help to sustain the growth rate. The future also provides an opportunity for margin expansion. Management presented a couple of initiatives such as scaling-up the acquired Skip Hop brand and scaling down the underperforming retail stores due to e-commerce expansion. Yet, the company trades relatively inexpensively compared to its growth rate. As a result, any weakness should be a buying opportunity.

