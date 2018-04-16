Key Questions For Windstream

Windstream has been very active since the last earnings call.

Investment Thesis

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) is in the midst of a turnaround financially, and 2017 was a turbulent year for shareholders. 2018 is forecasted to be a year of stabilization before the full effects come into play. Currently, I rate Windstream a Hold, but I have some questions I'd love to see answered in the coming first-quarter earnings call.

Key Questions

Question #1 What is the immediate financial impact of the MASS Communications acquisition?

Windstream announced the purchase of MASS Communications on March 28, with a purchase price of $37.5 million in cash and synergies expected to be fully realized in only 90 days. This transaction stands in stark contrast to the last major purchase by Windstream of Broadview for $227.5 million. Windstream is in the midst of a financial turnaround and its purchases need to be well executed. Darren Mass, the CEO of MASS Communications, was transitioned to the role of overseeing the enterprise and wholesale division.

The faster MASS Communications infrastructure and clients can be smoothly mixed into the Windstream world, the better. Any snags or delays could cause clients to jump ship.

The bull outcome is that this process is completely seamless and generates an immediately accretive outcome. Windstream is seeing its financials improving and this could be a near-term catalyst for the company.

The bear outcome is that the overall deal was not accretive at all and significantly ramps up the capital expenditures to integrate MASS Communications network into their own.

The position that Mr. Mass is moving into leads into the next question.

Question #2 How will Darren Mass impact the Enterprise and Wholesale division?

Darren Mass has been brought in to oversee one of the three major reporting divisions within Windstream. The enterprise and wholesale division has been actively transitioning clients onto its SD-WAN products.

Source: Windstream

The goal of this focused sales approach is to transition Windstream's enterprise focus to being primarily a connectivity and application provider via the cloud. Darren Mass moving into this role means he needs to quickly get up to speed and oversee a rapidly changing and important division.

Before his arrival, the enterprise group was announced a preferred provider by PlanetOne. PlanetOne is a cloud provider of connectivity applications and software similar to Windstream's SD-WAN product. PlanetOne also has a strong relationship with TPx, which has a master lease with Uniti Group (UNIT) similar to Windstream's lease.

The bull outcome is that additional announcements of agreements continue to appear from Windstream before the earnings call or during it. The faster Darren Mass can bring his skills he had as CEO of MASS Communications to Windstream's benefit, the better.

The bear outcome would be if Darren Mass struggles to adapt to his new role and slows the progress that this division is making. The change in focus is deemed as essential for Windstream to continue rebuilding its financial strength.

Question #3 What is the most recent update on the on-going legal dispute with Aurelius?

One major risk built into the share value of both Windstream and Uniti is the possibility of Windstream going into default. Uniti receives a majority of its income from Windstream. The next hearing is scheduled for April 24. The outcome of that hearing and the outcome of the total legal dispute can send into turmoil everything that Windstream is working towards. This situation went completely unmentioned in the last earnings call, expect for a passing mention of the debt swap that waived any default from the Uniti spin-off. Management clearly views this situation as a done deal.

The bull outcome would be that this situation is resolved on April 24; however, that is extremely unlikely. But if it does occur, Windstream will have a cloud of doubt removed that is weighing down its stock.

The ultimate bear outcome is that the legal dispute is found in favor of Aurelius, and this would crush Windstream's stock; thankfully, the court case would have to go on for a period of time before this would occur.

Question #4 What will the outcome of the Reverse stock split be?

Windstream is proposing a reverse stock split of 1-5. This is to be voted upon in the near future. Windstream's current share price is $1.56, after the split it would be $7.8. Many investors believe that institutional investors or hedge funds are unable to invest in stocks below $5. Although no law or rule is in place making this universally true, the $5 threshold does divide penny stocks from other investments. Windstream would effectively leave the penny stock status behind unless a sell-off occurs.

The bull outcome would be that the reverse split goes smoothly and institutional investors and hedge funds resume investing in Windstream, further raising the share price.

The bear result would be that a sell-off occurs once the split takes place and Windstream once again falls in value. This would also drastically compound any short-term losses felt by investors since every penny would be the equivalent of 5 before the split.

Investor Takeaway

Windstream has an exciting quarter to report on shortly. A new acquisition and head of a main division, a legal battle and a reverse split to keep investors busy. I rate Windstream a Hold, but am ready to take advantage of any positive indicators and get in on the fun. Potential investors should be aware of the risks of investing in Windstream due to the negative pressure on the share value due to the ongoing legal battle. This risk offers the chance of a potential large reward if Windstream wins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.