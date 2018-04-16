John Deere: Time To Buy

The Wirtgen Group acquisition is a game changer for Deere

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently completed its acquisition of the Wirtgen Group, a leading manufacturer worldwide of road construction equipment. In June, Deere announced a definitive agreement to purchase the international privately-held company. Management was upbeat about the acquisition: “The Wirtgen Group will enhance the size, scale, and stature of our construction equipment business and will help Deere continue its global growth,” said Samuel R. Allen, Deere & Company chairman & chief executive officer.

Diversifying the revenue mix will add financial stability to the company

Deere & Company derives its revenue from three segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. Historically, the revenue mix has been predominately derived from the Agricultural Equipment division which accounted for 71% of all revenue from 2013 to 2017. However, this division has faced challenges with depressed commodity prices across the board. Deere has seen revenue from its Agricultural Equipment division decline roughly 31% from 2013 to 2017.

The acquisition of the Wirtgen Group will not shield the Agricultural Equipment division from commodity price fluctuations, but it will diversify the company's revenue mix away from its reliance on that respective division.

The Construction and Forestry division has accounted for 18% of all revenue from 2013 to 2017. However, with this acquisition, we see that number doubling by 2021. Management stated in the 2018 (Q1) conference call that they project revenue from this division increasing 80% YoY. It should also be noted that while the agricultural division saw its revenue decline by 31% from 2013 to 2017, the Construction and Forestry division managed to keep revenue roughly flat over this same period.

Benefits from corporate tax reform

Deere & Company will benefit tremendously from corporate tax reform. From 2013 to 2017 the company paid an average effective tax rate of 31%. With the implementation of corporate tax reform, the company's effective tax rate will now range between 25-27%. This represents a reduction of 500 basis points from the previous rate. This additional cash can be used in a multitude of ways to benefit the company and shareholders in the future (i.e. buybacks, dividends, increased R&D, and strategic acquisitions).

Effective Tax Rate % 2013 35 2014 34 2015 30 2016 31 2017 31 2018* 30 2019 26~

Who would win in a trade war between China and the United States?

The short answer is no one. As we have seen before often times these tariff announcements are nothing more than a negotiation tactic. It should come as no surprise that the steel tariffs were announced during midterm elections. Swing-states that won president Trump the election used to be home to large steel mills and industrial factories. Those jobs, due to globalization, have moved to other countries with cheaper labor. After the midterm elections, an exemption list was announced that included Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, South Korea and the member countries of the European Union. Granted, China was not on the exemption list, but I think this reinforces the fact that these tariffs possess more “bark” than “bite” often times.

65% of global steel has been exempt from steel tariffs

I don't believe that the recent tariffs hold any merit - especially the recent tariffs targeted towards agriculture.

Larry Kudlow appointed as Director of the National Economic Council

Larry Kudlow has replaced Gary Cohn as Director of the National Economic Council. Kudlow reportedly played a big role in swaying senate vote decisions in favor of tax reform. He is also a noted proponent of free trade. In a recent editorial for CNBC and the National Review, Kudlow wrote "we are imposing sanctions on our own country, putting up tariffs supposedly to make Americans more prosperous. If ever there were a crisis of logic, this is it." He also said that the tariffs "put at risk 5 million jobs in industries that use steel" and that "steel-and-aluminum users and consumers lose." Clearly, Kudlow is in favor of free trade and he should be able to make a material impact on President Trump's decision making regarding trade policy moving forward.

Global growth story

Economies around the globe appear to be hitting on all cylinders. Global synchronized growth continues to unfold before our eyes as economies accelerate in unison. GDP across the EU 28 should be close to 3%. Brazil has recently exited its longest economic downturn in history and looks poised to benefit from recovering commodity prices like steel and oil. GDP across CIS are all accelerating and should be close to 3%. China and India will continue to be growth drivers with projected GDPs of 5-7%. Global grain supply and demand factors seem to be balancing out as well.

Strengthening U.S. Economy

The United States also appears to be accelerating with the implementation of corporate tax reform, deregulation, and repatriation. The U.S. is poised to print 3% GDP growth in 2018. The U.S. housing market and construction spending are poised to accelerate in 2018. This will bode well for Deere's Construction and Forestry division immensely. Not to mention that U.S. farm balance sheets, a key metric of their financial health, are at historically strong levels. Low debt to asset ratios are a sign of strong financial health.

Returning capital to shareholders

Deere & Company has made it a priority to continuously return capital back to shareholders. They have done so by consistently raising their dividend and buying back stock. In fact, since 2010 Deere has raised their quarterly dividend by 114%:

They have also had a 35% net reduction in shares since 2004. Both of which are shareholder friendly:

Management has stated that they will continue to repurchase stock and pay out dividends under ideal financial circumstances for the firm. With a solid macroeconomic backdrop around the globe, revitalized product mix, and strong FCF generation it would seem that shareholders should expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.

Investment Risk

The following events, circumstances, and situations would have an adverse impact on Deere & Company's business operations and could alter the investment thesis outlaid in this research report:

Global deceleration in economic growth

Poor execution on integrating the Wirtgen acquisition

Retaliatory trade policies from foreign countries

Adverse supply and demand factors in global grain markets

Continued depressed commodity prices

Deceleration in the home building and construction markets

Valuation: Intrinsic Value—Unlevered DCF

I used the Intrinsic Value approach where I deem the value of the business to be the net present value of all future cash flows.

I created an operating model for Deere & Company through historical margins, management's guidance for the year ahead, and my own assumptions based off of my investment thesis stated throughout the article.

Once the operating model was complete I proceeded to run an unlevered DCF Model to find the enterprise value of the business. To discount these cash flows I used the WACC. I also deleveraged beta based off an industry comp group for my WACC calculation. I discounted FCF until I reached the long-term perpetuity growth rate of 3%. To find the terminal value of the business I multiplied the last periods FCF by (1+3%)/(8.41%-3%) and discounted by the last period. After deriving the enterprise value I subtracted net debt and divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is where I came to the assumption of a $188 price target. My price target would signify that there is approximately 25-30% upside from current levels. I would recommend that investors initiate a long position at current market prices.

Conclusion

I believe that the recent sell-off associated with trade war fears has created an ideal entry point for investors. The company has diversified its revenue mix away from agriculture, will benefit from corporate tax reform, and has continuously returned capital back to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.