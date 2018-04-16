Shopify: Worth The Risk If It Drops Further

The company can't be considered "cheap" at 10x forward revenues, but if shares do fall further, Shopify could be a compelling rebound play.

Last week, all the major headlines focused on one big event: Mark Zuckerberg's two days of hearings in front of the Senate and Congress. Actually, the spotlight has been on Facebook (FB) all month, ever since the company made its fated Cambridge Analytica disclosure on March 17. But amidst Facebook's battleground over data privacy, one other stock has been caught up as collateral damage, and that's Shopify (SHOP).

The Ottawa-based technology company sits at the intersection of e-commerce and enterprise software. It powers the backend tools for mostly small, at-home merchants (though the company also does cater to some big-ticket enterprise customers like Budweiser (NYSE:BUD)) to quickly set up and run an online store, for a monthly fee of between $29-$299. This is a snapshot of the monthly subscription tiers for Shopify's flagship e-commerce offering - bear in mind that enterprise customers who use Shopify Plus receive custom pricing:

Source: Shopify.com

Here's the issue: the primary marketing channel for most of these small shops is Facebook. Andrew Left, of the famed short firm Citron Research, published a note on March 26 calling the Shopify-Facebook partnership as an "unholy trinity" that capitalized on user data to serve highly targeted ads. Citron's note is available on Seeking Alpha.

While acknowledging the strength of Shopify's enterprise business (Shopify Plus), Citron believes Shopify's growth engine will start sputtering as increased scrutiny causes Facebook to rethink its data privacy policies. Left thinks Shopify sells a "get-rich-quick" scheme to entrepreneurs that relies on Facebook data, and that this "punch bowl" will soon be taken away. Owing largely to Citron's comments and $100 price target, Shopify has plummeted 20% in the past month (though it's still up 66% over the past twelve months).

SHOP data by YCharts

Make no mistake: Shopify is risky right now, and Citron's note captures a lot of the potential disruption that Shopify could suffer if its merchant acquisition rates begin declining after the Facebook scandal. It's also not a cheap stock. A quick valuation check: with its current market cap of $11.2 billion and after netting out its $938 million of cash, Shopify has a current enterprise value of $10.3 billion. Against Shopify's FY18 guidance range of $970-$990 million in revenues (note, though, that Shopify has a consistent history of beating earnings by 5% or more), this represents 10.5x EV/FY18 revenues - putting it right up against Adobe (ADBE) and Workday (WDAY) as one of the most expensive stocks in software.

I do think a fantastic buying opportunity exists, however, if Shopify does drop to Citron's price target of $100, which implies an 8.8x EV/FY18 revenue multiple - far lower than Shopify's historical valuation averages. Given the hugely negative momentum over the past week, we could see a price in the low $100s very soon. The Facebook risk is highly relevant, but it shouldn't completely distract investors from all the bullish drivers that Shopify presents that have nothing to do with acquiring millionaire-hopeful Facebook merchants. Shopify's enterprise business remains solid, drawing recurring billings from the likes of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF), and it has also built out a full portfolio of merchant solutions to diversify its revenue base.

I'm not a bull quite yet, but I'm willing to take a stake in this embattled company at the right price.

Risk to merchant growth is not a foregone conclusion

There's no doubt that Shopify's growth in merchants has been the single driving factor behind the company's huge top-line growth and valuation explosion over the past year.

In FY17, Shopify grew its monthly recurring revenue (MRR) to $29.9 million, up 62% y/y, with a retention rate above 100%. If Shopify froze its growth right now and simply retained its existing accounts, its MRR from merchant subscription fees would give it $358.5 million in annual revenues that it doesn't have to lift a finger to collect.

Figure 1. Shopify key metrics

Source: Shopify SEC filing

This is an impressive statistic. And the key driver behind it, of course, is the huge underlying growth in Shopify's merchant population. The company has grown its merchant base to 609,000 merchants as of the end of December 2017, up 61% y/y over 377,500 in December 2016. This, in turn, has driven 163 million online shoppers to Shopify's stores (+63% y/y) and GMV to $26.3 billion (+71% y/y).

Figure 2. Shopify shopper growth

Source: Shopify SEC filing

In general, Shopify has been almost doubling its merchant and shopper counts every year. Investors' fear is that with so much scrutiny on Facebook's ad policies, Facebook will implement a tighter lid on access to user data and drive would-be Shopify entrepreneurs away from using the platform.

While this risk is real, it's not a foregone conclusion. Facebook is highly likely to clamp down on its data policies, but the impact on Shopify's merchant acquisition is still unknown and probably highly overestimated at the moment. Prospective shop owners don't ditch their dreams of owning an online store just because Facebook advertising suddenly becomes less powerful - and Facebook itself is just one (albeit dominant) marketing channel. Google AdWords and traditional SEO are still highly effective marketing tools.

Shopify probably won't see the huge >60% growth in merchants this year, and it probably won't even hit 1 million sellers by the end of December - but with its retention rate above 100% to date, it's also foolish to start hypothesizing that its merchant count will begin a rapid churn. As growth from the SMB channel starts to fade, Shopify can count on its newer initiatives to provide its growth.

In FY17, merchant solutions revenues made up 54% of Shopify's top line. That's up from 51.5% in FY16. Merchant solutions are also growing at a much faster clip than subscription fees, with merchant solutions revenues growing 81% y/y to $363.3 million, outpacing the 64% y/y growth in subscriptions. See the revenue breakdown below:

Figure 3. Shopify revenue breakout

Source: Shopify SEC filing

To date, Shopify has disclosed that the majority of its merchant solutions revenues is still derived from Shopify Pay - the transaction and credit card fees that Shopify charges merchants for each sale. Emerging revenue streams from Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital (a merchant cash advance program), however, are beginning to make a significant contribution to the top line. Shopify Capital, in particular, issued $40 million in high-interest merchant cash advances in the fourth quarter of 2017, and while this is still a relatively small number, it's up nearly 3x from the prior Q4.

Of course, each of Shopify's revenue streams is still highly interlinked to its success in growing the merchant base. But these additional offerings are extremely accretive in diversifying the company's revenue base and in providing more of a robust, complete platform to attract enterprise clients like Budweiser and Nestle to Shopify Plus, whose large billings will help Shopify cushion any impact from a slowdown in SMB merchants growth.

Key takeaways

In the mid-$110s, Shopify is fairly valued at ~10x forward revenues, with its bullish hypergrowth profile balanced by near-term risks induced by Facebook. I wouldn't suggest picking up shares at these levels. If, however, Shopify falls further to Citron Research's designated $100 mark, the company presents a compelling rebound play.

Coverage on Shopify in recent days has mostly centered around the risk of merchant losses, and in the heat of that negative press, a large portion of the bullish narrative for Shopify has been mowed down. The company's growing enterprise business and additional offerings in Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital present additional growth drivers to complement any potential slowdown in merchant subscription fees. Potential is the operative word here - we don't know how big of a headwind the Facebook news is yet, if at all. And if history is any guide, Shopify has been a consistent outperformer during quarterly results - and it wasn't so long ago that, on the back of a huge Q4 beat, Shopify was a Wall Street favorite trading above $150.

Look for a good entry point as shares continue to face selling pressure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHOP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.