Another Noise-Filled Week For The S&P 500 In April 2018

The second week of April 2018 proved to be just another in a series of noisy weeks in 2018 for the U.S. stock market. Geopolitics, trade and good old fashioned political noise filled the week that was for the S&P 500 (Index: INX), where the ultimate outcome for the week was for the index to close at 2,656.30, up by almost exactly 2% over the previous week's closing value of 2,604.47.

On the whole, aside from the ongoing elevated noise level in the market, the week was unremarkable, as the S&P 500 closed each day within the range that we would expect knowing that investors were focused on the distant future quarter of 2019-Q1.

Speaking of noise, here is the list of news headlines from the second week of trading for April 2018.

Writing at The Big Picture, Barry Ritholtz identified the positives and negatives for the U.S. economy and markets in Week 2 of April 2018. Noise made the list twice on the negative side of the week's ledger!