Another Noise-Filled Week For The S&P 500 In April 2018

The second week of April 2018 proved to be just another in a series of noisy weeks in 2018 for the U.S. stock market. Geopolitics, trade and good old fashioned political noise filled the week that was for the S&P 500 (Index: INX), where the ultimate outcome for the week was for the index to close at 2,656.30, up by almost exactly 2% over the previous week's closing value of 2,604.47.
On the whole, aside from the ongoing elevated noise level in the market, the week was unremarkable, as the S&P 500 closed each day within the range that we would expect knowing that investors were focused on the distant future quarter of 2019-Q1.
Speaking of noise, here is the list of news headlines from the second week of trading for April 2018.
Monday, 9 April 2018
- Over the weekend: Fed's Evans says he's optimistic on inflation, wants rate hikes
- Oil rallies as stock market rebounds
- Trade Wars: U.S. will protect its farmers amid trade tensions: USDA's Perdue
- Wall Street rises but pares gains late after report of FBI raid
Tuesday, 10 April 2018
- Oil surges more than 3 percent as trade war fears recede
- Trade Wars:
- Less Quantitative Tightening? Projections show Fed could permanently hang on to more U.S. bonds
- Wall Street rises as Chinese president eases trade worries
Wednesday, 11 April 2018
- U.S. crude hits highest since 2014 on missile concerns
- Federal Reserve policymakers all saw strengthening economy, inflation: minutes
- Wall Street falls on Syria concerns, interest rate worries
Thursday, 12 April 2018
- Oil markets tense on Middle East crisis, U.S.-China trade spat
- Trade Wars:
- Wall Street gains on earnings optimism, waning Syria jitters
Friday, 13 April 2018
- Oil rises on Syria tensions, up most in week since July
- Fed's Bullard calls inflation data 'unsurprising,' sticks to policy stance
- U.S. Commerce chief says NAFTA deal possible in May
- Stocks dip, oil gains as Syria fears go on; U.S. bank shares fall
Writing at The Big Picture, Barry Ritholtz identified the positives and negatives for the U.S. economy and markets in Week 2 of April 2018. Noise made the list twice on the negative side of the week's ledger!