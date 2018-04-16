International ETF Week In Review: April 9-13

The Latin American and, more specifically, Brazilian ETFs are falling out of favor relative to the SPYs.

The Chinese ETF was the best-performing ETF last week as fears of the trade war cooled off a bit. Australia - which is China's primary raw material supplier - had the second best week, as that ETF (EWA) traded higher in sympathy with the Chinese ETF. All Asia less Japan was also higher, again, in sympathy with the Chinese rally and the possibility that the US would rejoin the TPP (TPP's members are largely the smaller Asian countries). At the bottom of the list is the Russian ETF, which dropped due to the imposition of US trade sanctions. Brazil dropped due to political problems.

Let's next look at the relative strength of the various international ETFs relative to the SPYs:

Brazil and Latin America were doing exceedingly well; they were leading the SPYs. However, those ETFs are starting to pull back relative to the SPYs. Part of this is simply rotational: there is a natural ebb and flow as to when ETFs are strong and weak. Also, note that emerging markets rallied at the beginning of the year as stronger international data started to come out. We're also seeing All Asia less Japan pullback as well. On the improving side, we have the Australian and European ETFs (these are in blue above).

Let's look into some of the chart details for the above ETFs:

The Latin American ETF is moving lower but in a disciplined way. Prices are in a downward sloping channel, indicating a disciplined sell-off is taking place. However, the longer-term trend (the 200-day EMA) is still moving higher, and the MACD is poised to move higher, indicating prices may simply be in an overall lull right now.

Brazil's chart is similar to that of Latin America. Prices are moving down in a disciplined manner. Brazil has had a difficult time politically. Lula - who led the country during its early 200s renaissance - was recently arrested on corruption charges. And other corruption issues are occurring throughout the Brazilian government.

Turning to some of the more bullish charts, let's start with the Australian ETF:

Like a number of ETFs, Australia consolidated between late January and early March. Prices then moved lower, dropping in sympathy with China's. But the Australian ETF has formed a rounded bottom with prices now moving above the 200-day EMA.

The Australian economy is in solid shape as described in the latest monetary policy decision from the RBA:

The Australian economy grew by 2.4 per cent over 2017. The Bank's central forecast remains for faster growth in 2018. Business conditions are positive and non-mining business investment is increasing. Higher levels of public infrastructure investment are also supporting the economy. Stronger growth in exports is expected after temporary weakness at the end of 2017. One continuing source of uncertainty is the outlook for household consumption, although consumption growth picked up in late 2017. Household income has been growing slowly and debt levels are high.

And finally, we have the European ETF:

Prices consolidated between early February and early April. Over the last few weeks, they have moved higher, breaking through top-side resistance. The reason is the region is fundamentally strong, as explained by ECB member Peter Praet in a speech last week:

Real GDP has expanded for 19 consecutive quarters. It grew by 2.7% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to preliminary data. This is well above the latest potential growth estimates of around 1.5%.[2] ..... The ongoing expansion has led to strong employment gains. The number of people employed in the euro area has increased by almost 7.8 million since the trough in mid-2013. This implies that all of the job losses recorded during the crisis have been recovered. The unemployment rate is at its lowest level since December 2008, despite an increase in the labour force of more than 2%.

Both the European and Australian ETFs look attractive at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.