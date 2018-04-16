AGNC Investment's Q1 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Notable MBS Price Decreases)

AGNC’s quarterly results are mainly a result of the severe negative relationship between fixed-rate agency MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the first quarter of 2018.

My projection for AGNC’s comprehensive loss for the first quarter of 2018 is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

This three-part article also highlights to readers the heightened importance of understanding the relationship between AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio and the company’s derivatives portfolio regarding changes in quarterly valuations.

This is due to the fact most 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons had material net price decreases during the first quarter of 2018.

I am projecting AGNC will report a combined notable net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities and investment securities measured at FMV for the first quarter of 2018.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 3 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2018 regarding the following accounts: 5a) “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net”; and 5b) “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net”. PART 3 will also discuss AGNC’s projected other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI/(OCL)) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the first quarter of 2018, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). In particular, PART 3 provides a discussion of fixed-rate agency MBS price movements which all of the sector peers listed above are currently heavily invested in. Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 2) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 3) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 4) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 5) MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

5a) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Measured at FMV Through Net Income, Net:

Estimate of ($325) Million; Range ($450) – ($200) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “5a” in Table 8 Below Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

AGNC’s unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net account was recently created by the company due to a change in accounting treatment of its MBS/investment portfolio. All unrealized FMV fluctuations on investment securities acquired on or after 1/1/2017 are now recognized within this account. All unrealized FMV fluctuations on investment securities acquired prior to 1/1/2017 continue to be recognized in the account described next. Since this is merely a financial reporting/classification change, AGNC’s entire MBS/investment portfolio is analyzed in the next account (even though a portion of the portfolio is classified in the account described here).

5b) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on AFS Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($775) Million; Range ($925) – ($625) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “5a” in Table 8 Below Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Projecting AGNC’s unrealized gain (loss) unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account is an analysis that includes several assumptions and variables that need to be taken into consideration. Since this account is the summation of the quarterly unrealized valuation changes within AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio (by far the largest asset class on the company’s balance sheet), a wider projection range should be accompanied with this specific account. The same assumptions used within AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account (see PART 1 of article) and gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account (regarding the company’s TBA MBS position; see PART 2 of article) will be applied when discussing this account.

Prior to performing an account projection analysis, let us first analyze the fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018. Using Table 6 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements. This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 7) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements. By doing so, this will help readers understand how I come up with my projected valuations discussed later in the article.

Table 6 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 6 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018. It breaks out these agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. As of 12/31/2017, AGNC’s Ginnie Mae holdings accounted for less than 1% of the company’s MBS portfolio. As such, Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 6 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons on AGNC’s books ranging from 2.5% - 4.0%. AGNC currently holds an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 6 above.

From the information provided in Table 6, a valuation gain (loss) can be calculated which is broken down by the various coupons. It should also be noted AGNC continually changes the company’s MBS/investment portfolio in any given quarter. As such, I must determine specific purchase and sale assumptions towards the end of my account projection analysis.

Using Table 6 above as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where AGNC held a material balance as of 12/31/2017. The cumulative quarterly net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 6 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the first quarter of 2018, a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price increase (decrease) of (1.97), (2.07), (1.32), and 0.05 to settle its price at 97.92, 99.81, 101.88, and 102.78, respectively. As such, a notable price decrease occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, and 3.5% coupons while a minor price increase occurred on the 4.0% coupon.

When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS had similar net price movements. Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018, let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 7 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 6])

Table 7 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018. It breaks out these MBS holdings by GSE as well. As stated earlier, AGNC’s Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and are excluded from this table. Table 7 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons on AGNC’s books ranging from 3.0% - 4.5%. AGNC currently holds an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 7 above. From the information provided in Table 7, a valuation gain (loss) can be calculated which is broken down by the various coupons.

Using Table 7 above as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where AGNC held a material balance as of 12/31/2017. For example, during the first quarter of 2018, a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price decrease of (2.63), (2.61), (2.04), and (1.78) to settle its price at 97.41, 100.11, 102.55, and 104.63, respectively. As such, a notable price decrease occurred on the 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupons.

When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS had similar net price movements. Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018, let us take a look at how I believe these price movements impacted AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio.

I am projecting an “initial” net valuation loss of ($1.21) billion regarding AGNC’s 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings for the first quarter of 2018. This includes considering a portion of the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS holdings were within “specified pools”. These types of investments are prepayment-protected holdings mainly through the Home Affordable Refinance Program (“HARP”) and low-loan balance [LLB] securities. Detailed data/support in relation to AGNC’s specified pools is beyond a “free to the public” article.

In addition, through a detailed calculation that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC had a net valuation loss of ($25) million during the first quarter of 2018 in regards to the following MBS holdings: 1) 20-year fixed-rate; 2) collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”); 3) adjustable-rate mortgages (“ARM”); 4) credit risk transfers (“CRT”); and 5) AAA non-agency. Also, when considering the impacts of an assumed partial conversion of AGNC’s net long TBA MBS position and the company’s realignment of its MBS/investment portfolio throughout the quarter, I am projecting a net valuation gain adjustment of $75 million for the first quarter of 2018. Most portfolio additions during February-March 2018 were positively impacted by the net price movements towards the end of the quarter.

Therefore, when all the figures stated above are combined, I am projecting a total net valuation loss of ($1.16) billion on AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2018. This figure is prior to all sold MBS/investments being reversed out in the current quarter (discussed in PART 1 of the article) and the reclassification of all unrealized gains (losses) regarding MBS/investments purchased after 1/1/2017. These two reversals are shown in Table 8 below.

Table 8- AGNC Quarterly Unrealized Gain (Loss) on AFS Securities, Net Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 8 above shows AGNC’s projected total net valuation loss of ($1.16) billion on the company’s MBS/investment portfolio (see red reference “AB” in Table 8 above). This amount is highlighted in teal. The second amount shown is AGNC’s projected “reversal of prior period unrealized (“gain”) loss, net, (upon realization)” figure (see red reference “AC” in Table 8 above). This amount is highlighted in pink. The third amount shown is AGNC’s projected “reversal of unrealized (“gain”) loss on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net” figure (see red reference “AD” in Table 8 above). This amount is highlighted in dark teal.

After AGNC’s projected net realized loss on the sale of investment securities of $60 million and net unrealized loss on investment securities measured at FMV through net income of $325 million are reversed-out, the company’s total net unrealized loss on AFS securities is projected to be ($775) million for the first quarter of 2018 (see red reference “(AB + AC + AD) = AE” in Table 8 above). This amount is highlighted in grey.

Brief Discussion of MTGE’s and NLY’s Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Agency/Investment Securities, Net Account:

I see general similarities between AGNC and the company’s affiliate MTGE regarding agency MBS portfolio strategies. As such, I see a fairly similar projection between AGNC’s unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account and MTGE’s “unrealized gain (loss) on agency securities, net” account for the first quarter of 2018 (proportionally speaking). With that being said, when compared to AGNC, MTGE had a slightly higher proportional share of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings as of 12/31/2017 which needs to be considered regarding projected valuations.

In addition, MTGE also had a much larger non-agency MBS portfolio (proportionately speaking). Due to this fact, MTGE also has an “unrealized gain (loss) on non-agency securities, net” account that needs to be incorporated into the company’s financials. MTGE's non-agency MBS portfolio has different valuation methods which are mainly based on specific indexes and simulated models which are classified as level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 820. This includes, but is not limited to, prime, CRT, Alt-A, option ARM, and subprime holdings. As of 12/31/2017, MTGE’s non-agency MBS portfolio had a conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) of 13%, a conditional default rate (“CDR”) of 2%, and a voluntary prepayment rate (“VPR”) of 11%. I anticipate MTGE’s CPR and VPR decreased during the first quarter of 2018 which would slightly impact valuations. As a whole, non-agency MBS outperformed agency MBS during the first quarter of 2018 (less severe price decrease; typically lower durations). Further discussion of MTGE’s non-agency MBS portfolio is beyond the scope of this article.

When it comes to AGNC’s sector peer NLY, I see one modest difference that would impact the account described above. As of 12/31/2017, only 6% of NLY’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio consisted of 15-year maturities whereas AGNC had 16% of the company’s MBS portfolio in 15-year maturities (excluding TBA MBS positions). Since most 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons had more severe price decreases when compared to 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with similar coupons, NLY should have a slightly higher combined total net valuation loss on AFS securities (realized and unrealized) when compared to AGNC during the first quarter of 2018 (proportionally speaking). However, NLY fairly recently diversified the company’s investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and most recently middle market (“MM”) lending. NLY’s added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles (reduction in duration). In addition, NLY fairly recently acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS). Generally speaking most of these asset classes, when compared to fixed-rate agency MBS, experienced more favorable price fluctuations during the first quarter of 2018. Further discussion of NLY’s MBS/investment portfolio is beyond the scope of this article.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

Estimate of ($775) Million; Range ($925) – ($625) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “B” in Table 9 Below Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Let us now take a look at AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This information is provided in Table 9 below.

Table 9 – AGNC Quarterly OCI/(OCL) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

After combining the company’s net unrealized loss on AFS securities of ($775) million and its net unrealized gain on interest rate swaps (upon reclassification) of $0, I am projecting AGNC will report an OCL of ($775) million for the first quarter of 2018 (see red reference “B” in Table 9 above).

C) Comprehensive Income (Loss):

Estimate of ($129) Million; Range ($279) – $21 Million

Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.35) Per Share; Range ($0.74) – $0.03 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 9 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

Finally, let us look at AGNC’s comprehensive loss for the first quarter of 2018. This is the summation of the following amounts: A) net income of $646 million (see PART 1 and PART 2); and B) an OCL of ($775) million (see analysis above). Therefore, when these two amounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC will report a comprehensive loss of ($129) million for the first quarter of 2018.

Conclusions Drawn From PART 1, PART 2, and PART 3:

To sum up the analysis from all three parts of the article, I am projecting AGNC will report the following amounts for the first quarter of 2018:

A) Quarterly Net Income of $646 Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.63 Per Share

B) Quarterly OCL of ($775) Million

C) Quarterly Comprehensive Loss (A and B Combined) of ($129) Million; Comprehensive Loss Available to Common Shareholders of ($0.35) Per Share

AGNC’s projected net income of $646 million for the first quarter of 2018 is a notable increase when compared to net income of $385 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This is mainly due to AGNC’s projected net valuation gain of $836 million regarding the company’s derivatives portfolio for the first quarter of 2018. For the same account in the prior quarter, AGNC recognized a net valuation gain of $271 million. This is partially offset by a projected larger loss within AGNC’s unrealized investment securities measured at FMV through net income account.

I am also projecting AGNC will report an OCL of ($775) million for the first quarter of 2018. This projected amount compares to an OCL of only ($205) million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

I believe AGNC’s results, in regards to valuation fluctuations, will be average-slight outperformance when compared to the fixed-rate agency mREIT peer average (versus AI, CHMI, CYS, NLY, and ORC) for the first quarter of 2018. This is mainly due to AGNC’s higher hedging coverage ratio and the composition of the company’s MBS/investment portfolio heading into the first quarter of 2018 when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

I believe four key factors to analyze within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector this quarter are the following: 1) each company’s proportion of 15-year MBS holdings versus 30-year MBS holdings; 2) each company’s hedging coverage ratio; 3) each company’s proportion of long-term derivative instruments versus short-term derivative instruments; and 4) each company’s proportion of specified pools (for instance HARP and LLB securities). Dependent upon these factors, I believe results will modestly vary across the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector for the first quarter of 2018.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2018, a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 2).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD (however very close to my BUY range) since the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2018.

Final Note: The projected amounts from this three-part article will have a direct impact on AGNC’s projected book value (“BV”) as of 12/31/2017. My upcoming AGNC BV projection article will be available to readers prior to the company’s earnings press release for the first quarter of 2018 on 4/25/2018.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

