The Pullback In Genuine Parts Co. Offers An Excellent Opportunity

Recently, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has pulled back from its most recent high of $106 in January. This pullback offers investors an opportunity to buy shares in a dividend aristocrat currently yielding 3.2%. This article will look at the company’s business operations, the company’s two most recent business decisions, and the company’s technical setup on a price chart. Lastly, I will review some of the risks associated with investing in GPC.

Genuine Parts is an Atlanta, Georgia-based automotive parts distributor known primarily by its NAPA auto parts retail stores. In addition to being an automotive parts distributor, GPC also distributes office furniture, office supplies, janitorial supplies, industrial replacement parts, and technology products. The automotive segment provides 53% of its net revenues. The industrial segment contributes 35% of net revenues, while its business products segment has the remaining 12% of net revenues. GPC operates globally in Canada, Mexico, China, Australia, New Zealand, and in Southeast Asia. With its 2017 acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group, GPC now has operations in Europe also. GPC earns 88% its revenues in the United States.

GPC is a well-managed company. It has a solid balance sheet. Its current ratio is 1.33. GPC has almost as many current assets as it has total debt. As many of you know, GPC does have an admirable dividend track record. It has raised its dividend every year since it started paying dividends to shareholders in 1948. Its most recent dividend increase was 7% and GPC currently yields 3.2%. It has increased its revenues for 85 consecutive years. In 2017, revenues increased 6.3%.

GPC’s board of directors has two active share repurchase plans ongoing. GPC still has 2.4 million shares remaining on their 2008 share repurchase authorization. Additionally, the GPC board has authorized another 15 million shares for repurchase in August 2017.

Last week, GPC was in the news as it agreed to combine its S. P. Richards segment with Essendant (ESND). This company will be a large player in the business products industry. This newly formed company will have 80 million shares outstanding and GPC shareholders will own 51% of the business. I like this decision because it allows GPC management to focus on its automotive and industrial segments which provide the vast majority of its revenues and net income. This focus is even more paramount due to the 2017 acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group. As stated earlier, GPC derives 88% of its revenues from the United States. GPC’s international sales is where growth can be expected and where growth is needed. The Alliance Automotive Group acquisition is centered on having a presence in Europe. It will be interesting to watch GPC’s international revenues moving forward.

On a technical basis, I believe that a trend change has taken place. Looking at Chart 1 below, you can see the blue arrows that represent a series of higher lows. This is bullish behavior.

Chart 1 – GPC Weekly Chart

The 200-week moving average is trending higher and the 50-week moving average is also trending higher. Both of those developments are bullish. GPC recently reached an all-time high back in January. Price has recently pulled back and price has completed a swing low, meaning that the most recent price bar went higher than the previous week’s price bar which was the lowest price bar during this three-month pullback. This pullback from its all-time high represents an excellent buying opportunity to purchase shares of a well-managed dividend aristocrat yielding 3.2%.

Besides getting an attractive yield, investors in GPC will be getting a company trading at an attractive forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This is on par with the forward P/E ratio of 17 for the S&P 500 index.

There are risks to investing in GPC. The first risk is that of a stock market correction or a bear market. Investors in GPC would also suffer if the broader market declines. The second risk is known as the Amazon (AMZN) effect. If Amazon decided to compete directly with the automotive parts distributors, all of the automotive retail stocks would be adversely affected. This includes AutoZone (AZO) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP). Lastly, another risk to consider when investing in GPC is that of its internal operations. If its acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group does not pan out as planned, then GPC investors won’t fare well. This particular risk is the least concern that I have. GPC management has made numerous investments and acquisitions over the years and I feel that it is very knowledgeable in growing the business in this manner.

In summary, GPC is a well-managed company with an excellent track record. GPC maintains a solid balance sheet, returns money to its shareholders via share repurchases and dividends. GPC’s dividend track record is stellar. GPC’s management has been busy lately managing its business. Late in 2017, it purchased Alliance Automotive Group in order to expand its international operations. This particular purchase gives GPC operations in Europe. This is important because GPC gets 88% of its revenues in the United States. I think that international growth is paramount for GPC’s growth prospects. Last week, GPC combined its business products segment S. P. Richards with Essendant. GPC shareholders will own 51% of the business. I like that decision as GPC’s management can focus on growing its international revenues. On a technical basis, GPC is trending higher. The stock has pulled back from its recent high of $106 and has made a series of higher lows indicating a bullish pattern. With the stock recently completing a swing low, investors have an excellent opportunity to purchase a well-run company at a fair valuation. While there are risks associated with investing in GPC, I believe that the potential reward of investing at current prices outweigh the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.