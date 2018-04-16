Long Ball Play, Torchlight Energy And Its Bet On The Orogrande

We evaluate the company's statements about the reservoir quality of the rock being tested.

Torchlight Energy has recently drilled a 1,000' lateral in a massive lease hold in this play. A frac will be initiated later this month.

The Orogrande is a largely ignored sub-basin in the Permian with similar characteristics to the better known Delaware, and Midland basins.

Introduction

I think there is a place in every portfolio for what I like to call a "Long Ball," type stock. You know if you played baseball as a kid, that you looked for that perfect pitch, the one that ended up suspended over home plate for a micro-second, taunting you to swing at it. And how, if you matched its arc just right with a mighty swing, you could send the ball on a zooming out, on a steep angle over the fence, beyond the reach of the fielding team. A Long Ball!

Remember that? I do.

Connecting with a long ball is what we are going to discuss in this article. Torchlight Energy, (TRCH) has been working on a prospect in far West Texas and reaching up into New Mexico, that has been largely bypassed by other oil explorers for a variety of reasons. Some of which will be discussed here-in.

Source

In this article we will take a look at the company, and the Orogrande project to see if TRCH merits further consideration for us as a "Long ball" investment. The discussion will focus primarily the Orogrande prospect of this company, with a technical focus on reservoir properties and the geological comparisons that are made with the established WolfBone play.

This is particularly significant to Torchlight's future given their announcement of the other day that the Hazel Prospect would be put on the market. The Orogrande is what they have now.

Torchlight has gotten a fair amount of attention from the financial writers on Seeking Alpha recently, particularly when you consider its micro-cap status. These articles have dealt with the company's prospects at higher, but still detailed level than what you will read here. For an in-depth treatment of all aspects of Torchlight Energy, I will refer you to articles written recently by David Jennings , and Dallas Salazar.

Finally, I will make a call as to the investability of this company at current levels.

The Orgrande and the Company

The Orogrande has drawn occasional interest in times past by oil explorers. Since records have been kept about a hundred and twenty wells have been drilled in this general area. That said, there is very little if any production in the Orogrande at the present. A check of the TRRC's Wells Distribution table confirms this fact. 2-wells are shown, both suspended, and are likely the TRCH wells drilled to establish the presence of the WolfPenn formation. To be honest, that's a little troubling. Oil wells tend to be clustered around each other. But, let's keep in perspective that we are talking about Wildcat wells and a Wildcatting oriented oil company. It is worth remembering that all proven oilfields began with a Wildcat.

Source Graphic showing the intrusion of the Panthalassic sea into what is now the Permian basin.

If you are wondering what the term "Wildcat" means, it is literally that in the area the well is being drilled there is no offset production. A new area. Where dreamers can dream big, under the limitless Texas sky and acquire acreage for pennies on the dollar as compared with other more...shall we say, popular areas.

Orogrande Geology

A central thesis of Torchlight's passion for the Orogrande is that the target reservoir - WolfPenn, bears considerable similarity to the much better known and developed, WolfBone pay. The company has a good basis for holding that view, as the geologist-Rich Masterson, who developed and sold the first Wolf-Bone prospects is also their consulting geologist on the Orogrande project. This will be discussed in more detail later in this article.

Source

The graphic above shows the WolfBone stacked play. It is compromised of fine-grained silicates, and carbonates that settled in the shallow inland sea. The sedimentation is a result largely of fluvial action driven by changes in the sea level and aeolian dust from nearby mountains. A low energy environment that allowed for these fine clastics and carbonates to settle hemipelagically in the deeper basins. Forming as they did a mucky, silty-ooze that is often characteristic of deep basinal facies. Add in the mainly planktonic marine life that settled down to the bottom as well, and you have hydrocarbon source rock. Thanks to Masterson's vision the WolfBone has been drilled and completed thousands of time over the last fifteen years.

Source This graphic shows the basinal deposition characteristics that are common to the Midland, Delaware, and Orogrande basins.

The paste below contains the results of some sidewall cores taken from the test well, the University Rich A-11, and compares them with published data on the Wolfcamp formation in the Midland basin. I will have some comments below.

Source

Item #7, The porosity is the void-space where fluids can accumulate. The higher this number, the more potentially productive the interval can be.

Item #9, Resistivity, is an indicator of the presence of hydrocarbons, and is the reason we drill.

Item #10, Brittleness . This is an indicator of the relatively low clay content in the shaley source rock. This can change when confining stresses are relieved or aqueous fluids are introduced. Some operators view the ductility of the shale as integral to the design and success of a fracture treatment.

Item #11 Clay content. The lower the clay content generally, the better. Clay usually lines pores in the rock and is a source of damage in the completion.

12 #12. Silica content. This provides framework grain structure to the rock, adding strength and porosity as a result.

Item #15, TOC of more than 1.0 indicative of the oil window.

Item #16, Thermal Maturity is in the oil window target range for other Permian basin formations; Wolfcamp, Bone Springs among others. Meaning that production will favor oil over wet gas.

Item #17, Matrix Permeability. This is describing an inter-granular permeability where likely much of the organic material-think hydrocarbons are contained. This is a pretty common feature in shaley reservoirs and is related to why production often tails off quickly after a well is brought on line. Nothing surprising here.

That said, the comparison with the Wolfcamp/Midland basin is encouraging. It is this matrix-like flow that will help to flatten the decline curve on these wells. Matrix perm is what we are introducing when we frac, the more of it that is present naturally, the merrier.

Item #18, Pore Throat sizes, in the WolfPenn are tiny, on a nanometer scale. Hence the requirement for a frac to introduce a zone of much higher permeability.

Source This graphic provides a usable reference for pore sizes in various petroleum reservoir source rocks.

Item #20, describing a light (API gravity)oil with about 20% associated gas and common in the Permian.

Source

One of the likely reasons for the Orogrande not receiving more attention over the petroleum era, other than it's remoteness obviously, is the widely held theory that range faulting flushed hydrocarbons out of source rock with fresh water intrusion. This was discussed in an Oil and Gas Journal article in 2000.

"Reservoirs that may be found in the Orogrande basin are analogous to reservoirs in the Delaware basin. Examples include Wolfcampian (i.e., Vacuum and Abo reefs), the Upper Pennsylvanian (i.e., the Bough C of northern Lea County and Cisco of southwestern Eddy County), the Strawn (both sandstone and carbonate reservoirs), and the Atoka-Morrow channel sandstone, which is a prolific natural gas reservoir.

These reservoirs remained viable in the Delaware basin because they were not breached by post-tectonic activity. One of the arguments against exploration in the Orogrande basin is the belief, often published in the technical literature, that most of the reservoirs have been breached and diluted by fresh water as a result of Basin and Range faulting.

Detailed analysis of the previously drilled wells shows that the data do not support this contention."

The hydrocarbon signatures shown in the Rich A-11 geochemical lab testing above are further testimony the that a general invasion of water did not happen.

Comparable geology between the Orogrande and the Delaware and Midland basins

Bottom-line on the Orogrande. I think with the data presented that this reservoir exhibits a lot of the same characteristics that proven reservoirs in the Midland, and Delaware basins contain. It is entirely conceivable that this reservoir could make the 11-1,500 BOPD wells that the wells in the Midland and Delaware basins make after stimulation. But, until you do it, it's just a theory.



It does concern me that there is no current production demonstrating the impact of a fracture treatment on the WolfPenn. Fortunately one is pending and in a future article we should be able to put some numbers together on the true value of this project with some production data.

The Company

Torchlight Resources, (TRCH) has had its ups and downs operationally and financially over the years. A feature not uncommon with pure-play E&P companies. The last ten years of the company's history, encompassing nearly all its history as a matter of fact, is one of losses, big debt accumulation, and spending much of its time near bankruptcy. In spite of recent improvements financially, like rescheduling debt, not much has changed in that regard. In the company's annual report, a comment is made regarding the long term viability of the company in the face of losses, or "A going concern risk."



Again, this isn't a unique feature for a company in its space. Many oil companies are shoe-string operations, and identifying it as such isn't necessarily a criticism. In light of recent events, to be listed below, my view is that things have improved markedly for the company over the last few years,

Several private debt placements, including one this year.

Sales of non-core assets to raise cash.

The $50 million farm-in agreement with Founders.

Potential sale of the Hazel project.

making the comment about "going concern," amount to perfunctory regulatory i-dotting, and T-crossing.

Torchlight has only 4-regular employees, making it a tiny operation, albeit, one with a grand vision. It operates primarily as a deal generator that develops a geological concept to field trial stage, and then promotes it whole, or in part to equity partners with the capital to fully develop it.

Remember the risk vs. reward adage. Never truer than here. We are considering buying a micro-cap oil and gas company with a share price of around a dollar and some change. Risk comes with this territory.

Hazel Project

The company's primary source of revenue is the income from oil sales off the one-well they have completed so far in the Hazel project. As has been mentioned previously, this is now being marketed for sale.

Source

Torchlight expects about 100K EUR per 1,000' feet of lateral drilled on the Hazel. You can see that Q-4 revenue from the Flying B Ranch, 3-H well aren't quite reflective of that, but it takes a while to clean up the frac treatment with flowback. Q-1 2018 production data will be more indicative of EUR projections becoming reality.

I expect they will have success in marketing Hazel. As I've said the Permian is 'hot' now. Acreage costs of $60,000 an acre have been reported.

What changed Torchlight's course?

After a review of published data and an interview (the entirety to be published in a separate article) with John Brda, CEO of Torchlight, I list the following as pivotal milestones in the company's late-stage development.

Probably the management change that occurred in 2014 with John Brda (a co-founder of Torchlight) stepping into the CEO role. Brda is a deal maker and fund raiser, and is responsible for the primary assets of which the company now boasts; The Hazel project in the Midland Basin, and the Orogrande basin that is the subject of this article. In short he bridges the gap between the techies and the money people.

In 2014 Torchlight signed the deal with McCabe Petroleum to become operator of the Hudspeth County, Texas Orogrande basin. This deal gave Torchlight an asset to prove out that has the potential to return many times the investment in the success case. It also brought Greg McCabe in as it's largest stock holder, and eventually in 2016, as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In the oil industry this is referred to as "adult supervision", and was immediately viewed as a stabilizing influence for the company. McCabe is an experienced and successful oil operator and geologist, and his presence on the board comforts experienced investors.

The University Rich A-11 well confirmation results in the middle of 2015. Brda refers to this as, "the well that saved the company." From my review this is not a stretch. Without the technical results obtained here, we would likely not be discussing Torchlight.



The Farm-in agreement with Founder's Oil and Gas is the next milestone. In this Torchlight was reimbursed for expenses to this point in the Orogrande, and Founders agreed to spend up to $45 mm over the next several years developing the prospect.

The "Architect" behind the Orogrande Prospect



Let's give a shout out to those peculiar folk who "hear" the music Mother Nature plays below the ground. Without their talents and abilities the world would be running on a lot less oil. I am talking about the geologists who visualize the sub-surface strata and say, "Drill here."

The time was when your typical geologist had a slightly better track record of picking gushers than a young guy at the fair throwing softballs at milk bottles at the Carny, to win a teddy bear for his girl friend had at actually getting 2 out of 3 to win the prize. The game was rigged, and the deck was stacked against both. In the case of the geologist, the earth might play a trick on him like providing a source rock as was suspected, but eliminating the seal that trapped hydrocarbons; making him wrong, even if he'd been right. The advent of modern computing and three-dimensional image processing shoved that model into a dark cupboard, as nature's deepest secrets began to be revealed. Not much has changed at the Carny however. You pay your money and take your chances.

Rich Masterson is the consulting geologist who developed the theory behind all the interest Torchlight has shown in the Orogrande. What lent credence to his theory and made an equally experienced geologist like Greg McCabe put the original acreage parcel together, was that Masterson has a 4-decade track record of picking winners.

One notch in his belt is the identification of the Wolfbone play that many well-known companies have exploited to huge success. Companies, like Diamondback Energy, (FANG),Pioneer Exploration, (PXD), Concho Resources, (CXO), and dozens of others have taken Wolfbone deals from Masterson and used them to invest in further acreage that had driven their stock prices meteorically higher. Taking Diamondback as an example, I found an article from 2013 that forecast a target of $42 for share price appreciation for (FANG). In late March FANG hit $130/share.

Who wouldn't like to be a part of a growth story like that?

So when Masterson says that the Orogrande is depositionally similar to the Midland, and Delaware basins, and that the WolfPenn structure resembles the Wolfbone that so many companies have tapped to huge profits; I am inclined to buy in. Especially when my own analysis confirms the comparisons.

Drilling and completion strategy

In the interview I held with Torchlight's President, John Brda, confirmed that to properly monetize the WolfPenn, wells with a, "lateral length of 7-10,000' would be required."

That is consistent with what the big Permian operators are doing now. Pioneer Resources, (PXD) is drilling the Wolfcamp formation in that range now. Below shows the increases in production they get from additional length and completion intensity. Wells of this category are costing $8-9 mm to drill and complete.

Source

Summary and your takeaway

The Permian is hot right now. You know that if you follow this space. Hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent to develop fields in the Permian. Almost at a pace faster than this area can absorb the growth.

You also know that the big operators, Shell, (RDS.A, RDS.B), ExxonMobil, (XOM) and others are looking for acreage here as well to generate cash flow. The technology to drill these wells has been pretty well proved out by the FANG's, and PXD's and breakeven costs have come way down.

This, to me, sets up the tea leaves for TRCH to find a "big daddy" to bankroll the Orogrande as a farm-in. To get the attention of one of these big daddies Brda is hitting the investor conference circuit. Here are just a couple on Brda's itinerary for April, after hitting three others in the first quarter.

Conference

Conference

I am not sure that TRCH is quite yet at the point where they will be raising big sums for Orogrande development, but they are close in my view. What is needed?

Well data on the Frac they are getting ready to do on the Founder's A-25, 1-H for starters. Like I mentioned above, until you frac it and flow it, it's just a theory.

A few more wells to prove up the extent of the field. As I said, Mother Nature can play tricks.

One thing we don't have on this project is seismic. Without that data, the company is flying blind on delivering a well path targeted to maximum reservoir exposure. That is probably a reason they only drilled a 1,000' lateral on the 1-H. Right now they are focused on field delineation wells, and that is fine for proving up the extent of the reservoir, but long-term someone is going to have to do and pay for seismic acquisition.

Bottom-line. I am interested in this company and will take a small position soon. I think the basic ingredients are present for a reasonable risk/reward scenario at current share prices, +/- $1.30/share.

Possibly quickly accretive to the share price will be the sale of the Hazel prospect. Using the acreage, 12,000 x a conservative discount to the sky high going rates as high as $60,000/acre, say $30K x WI% (.8) x the share count of about 60 mm, you come away with a potential share price of $4.80.

