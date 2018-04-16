Dynavax SD-101: Right Drug In The Wrong Combo

Preclinical work at Stanford suggests that boosting OX40 expression on CD4+ T cells with SD-101 and then activating OX40 with an antibody provide a powerful enough stimulant to eradicate tumors.

By combining it with SD-101, Dynavax hoped to extend Keytruda's benefits to more patients, but recent phase 1b results are not very promising. Wrong combo.

Dynavax's TLR9 agonist SD-101 stimulates the immune system to eradicate melanoma cells, but not all by itself. Right drug.

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) researchers have proposed that injection site is a key variable impacting the efficacy of cancer vaccines, and that intratumoral administration is more effective than subcutaneous injections distant from the tumor. Not only that, but also intratumoral injections of its TLR9-adjuvanted tumor antigen vaccine extend antitumor activity to distant site metastases in preclinical models (Naik et al. AACR 2017). No clinical trials of this adjuvanted peptide vaccine have been announced or registered.

Preliminary phase 1b/2 results of intratumoral TLR9 agonist SD-101 in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) anti-PD1 Keytruda in melanoma were reported at ASCO last year (Leung et al. 2017). Among 7 PD1-naive patients, there were 2 complete and 5 partial responses (overall response rate, ORR, 7/7). Shrinkage of non-injected, distal metastases was observed. Dose escalation was not limited by any toxicities.

Tumor infiltration by immune cells increased as assessed with NanoString's (NASDAQ:NSTG) gene expression technology, and the population of immuno-suppressive cells declined.

Unfortunately, among 12 anti-PD1-experienced/refractory patients, there were no complete responses and only 2 partial responses (ORR 2/12). I think this may have been overlooked by readers of other recent SA articles.

Investors are anticipating additional data from ongoing phase 1b/2 studies of the SD-101/Keytruda combination, one in patients with metastatic melanoma and the other in patients with head and neck squamous cell cancer on April 16th and 17th at AACR.

Meanwhile in the January 31, 2018, issue of Science Translational Medicine, Sagiv-Barfi et al. of Stanford University publish some very stunning preclinical results in a paper entitled "Eradication of spontaneous malignancy by local immunotherapy."

Background

TLR9 is an activating receptor expressed on dendritic immune cells and CD4+ T cells. Part of the activation process is induction of a co-stimulatory molecule called OX40. Stimulating OX40 amplifies the immune activating effects of SD-101.

Results

The Stanford researchers injected tumors in mice with Dynavax's TLR9 agonist (designated as CpG rather than SD-101 so we'll call it that now) and found that OX40 expression increased on CD4 immune (as opposed to suppressor) T cells. Similar observations were made in a single patient whose lymphoma was injected with CpG.

Next the researchers showed that CpG did not directly activate T cells but that OX40 activation was mediated by another immune cell or cells. They then wondered "would it not be beneficial to bypass those intermediary cells and activate OX40 directly?" The answer came back a resounding "YES." An OX40-activating antibody greatly amplified the tumor-rejecting effects of CpG in mice with lymphomas at two different sites. There was complete regression of both the injected and non-injected tumors. Mind you, these were not mice that had failed therapy with PD1 inhibitors, something that unfortunately plaques this wonderful new class of cancer drugs.

Of interest the Stanford researchers showed that both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were necessary for tumor rejection. Also of great interest is that CpG and OX40 activating antibody were effective in other types of preclinical cancer models. Furthermore, immune responses were tumor specific and, by implication, neoantigen-specific: mice engrafted with different tumor types only rejected the CpG/OX40 injected one and its remotely located twin, not the genetically different one.

Here's the punchline

According to the Stanford researchers:

"Anti-OX40 antibody was especially effective compared to other immune checkpoint antibodies, such as anti-PD1 and anti-PDL1 (programmed death-ligand 1), which delayed tumor growth in the non-treated site but were not curative."

Implications for investors

SD-101 alias CpG is very likely to emerge from clinical trials, so Dynavax has a winner. However, this TLR9 agonist or related adjuvants (e.g. TLR7 or TLR8 agonists) will always be used in combination with other immune cancer therapies probably beginning but not ending with anti-PD1/PDL1 in the majority of cases. "Not ending with" because it appears that only a few patients failing therapy with checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda can be rescued by treating them with more of the same and just adding an adjuvant. Hence I believe that SD-101 is a right drug but is, currently at Dynavax, in the wrong combo.

Stanford University seems to have happened on the right combo: SD-101 alias CpG plus activating antibodies targeting OX40 on CD4+ T cells. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) currently has such an OX40 antibody in trial with SD-101 for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NCT03410901). But BMY is not a trial sponsor nor has BMY or DVAX announced any collaboration.

Others are onto OX40 but not in combination with a TLR agonist. For example, MedImmune (NYSE:AZN) has its OX40 mAb in phase 1 for HNSCC and melanoma as single drug therapy before surgery (NCT03336606). Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is in phase 1 for AML (NCT03390296) and another for other advanced malignancies (NCT02554812).

Checkpoint inhibitors now play an important role in certain cancers, and companies owning them are carving out their niche indications. But they've come up against a brick wall in that when T cells get truly exhausted (there are changes in the epigenome of these cells), no amount of additional coaxing seems to work very well. While combining anti-PD1/PDL1 with SD-101 is logical when the former has not yet failed, the Dynavax data already presented argues against this combination in patients who have already failed checkpoint inhibition. It is speculative on my part that a block exists in yet-to-be elucidated checkpoints that are bypassed by OX40 activation.

I am invested in DVAX for its hepatitis vaccine, not its venture into IO. In my opinion, IO is subject to great change over the next few years, and PD1 inhibitors like Keytruda and their anti-PDL1 cousins will proliferate to the point where they become commoditized.

Cell therapy is not a topic for this discussion, but I will say that the Stanford study is yet another that shows the importance of CD4+ T cells in the immune response to cancer neoantigens, and to my knowledge this MHC-II restricted portion of the immune system has not yet been harnessed by the engineers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.